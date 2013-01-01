« previous next »
Online oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 02:36:07 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:04:47 PM
The DUP vote was down and lost a couple of seats including North Belfast which seen Nigel Dodds depart, so their election outcome was as a result of the electorate viewing them as enablers of the Johnson brexit deal.

However in NI there will always be those who vote traditionally in accordance with the orange v green aspect.  Interestingly the Sinn Fein vote was also down.  Reportedly Sinn Fein suffered because they dont take their seats at Westminster.  Had they done so their numbers would likely have countered the DUP numbers propping up the Tories.

 The beneficiaries of the above were the remain alliance and Sdlp parties.
Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.
IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.
If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Offline west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 02:38:34 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:32:09 PM
Don't agree with your second sentence at all, there's plenty of us down here that do.

And theres plenty of us here who would be happy for you to take them from us!
Offline TSC

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 03:22:20 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:36:07 PM
Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.
IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.
If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.


Yep agreed.

So from a remain perspective the current Johnson deal is positive generally for NI business (those who trade within the EU and globally) in comparison to the business community in GB, as regulatory alignment is retained with the EU.

Except potentially for small businesses whose clients are predominantly in GB who will have to navigate the border down the Irish Sea re trade.

But a no deal puts NI in the same position as the rest of GB.  The DUP Id estimate would prefer this, despite the damage it would do to the NI economy.  A similar stance to some of the ERG in government re the impact on the GB economy.

A sad state of affairs.
Online jingllebellc jingllebellc

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 03:44:58 PM »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 03:48:01 PM »
Offline TSC

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 04:08:15 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:32:42 AM
Absolutely. And I imagine there are massive swathes of the electorate who dont understand NI at all. The harsher reality for many here is that the ROI dont want us either.

Thats likely correct.  However I listened to a phone in earlier this week on that subject.  Most callers were from folk who described themselves as moderate unionists.  All made reference to the fact that it is time consideration and discussion took place re unionists position in a united ireland.  Have to confess I was surprised at this. If those views are representative of moderate unionists then it is maybe something the Rep of Ireland need to consider with a nod towards the future.  Maybe they already are.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 04:32:20 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:38:34 PM
And theres plenty of us here who would be happy for you to take them from us!
 

Shouldn't have taken them in the first place so.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 04:45:44 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:22:20 PM
Yep agreed.

So from a remain perspective the current Johnson deal is positive generally for NI business (those who trade within the EU and globally) in comparison to the business community in GB, as regulatory alignment is retained with the EU.

Except potentially for small businesses whose clients are predominantly in GB who will have to navigate the border down the Irish Sea re trade.

But a no deal puts NI in the same position as the rest of GB.  The DUP Id estimate would prefer this, despite the damage it would do to the NI economy.  A similar stance to some of the ERG in government re the impact on the GB economy.

A sad state of affairs.
Yeah it's crazy, I really couldn't blame Scotland breaking away or NI uniting with the republic when this s.. comes into effect.  I still wonder how the Tories think they can get away with what's about to happen. they must believe they will be able to carry on bulls.. the country even when the effects of a no deal hit.
Anyone who really cared about the UKs future would have no part in it.
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 04:57:35 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:45:44 PM
Yeah it's crazy, I really couldn't blame Scotland breaking away or NI uniting with the republic when this s.. comes into effect.  I still wonder how the Tories think they can get away with what's about to happen. they must believe they will be able to carry on bulls.. the country even when the effects of a no deal hit.
Anyone who really cared about the UKs future would have no part in it.

Because a sizable majority of the country are thick as shit.  The Tories are only carrying out the wishes of 17.4 million afterall.  It is what people voted for.

It'll be another 15 years before they are booted out.
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 05:08:10 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:45:44 PM
Yeah it's crazy, I really couldn't blame Scotland breaking away or NI uniting with the republic when this s.. comes into effect.  I still wonder how the Tories think they can get away with what's about to happen. they must believe they will be able to carry on bulls.. the country even when the effects of a no deal hit.
Anyone who really cared about the UKs future would have no part in it.
they do it because they know they’re almost certainly going to be in power for at least a decade barring enough of the Labour Party membership seeing sense or some new political party a la en marche coming along, or more realistically a sizeable number of sane Tories (not that there are all that many now as most of them were booted out) cross the floor so they know full well they can get away with pretty much whatever they want for a good while
