The DUP vote was down and lost a couple of seats including North Belfast which seen Nigel Dodds depart, so their election outcome was as a result of the electorate viewing them as enablers of the Johnson brexit deal.
However in NI there will always be those who vote traditionally in accordance with the orange v green aspect. Interestingly the Sinn Fein vote was also down. Reportedly Sinn Fein suffered because they dont take their seats at Westminster. Had they done so their numbers would likely have countered the DUP numbers propping up the Tories.
The beneficiaries of the above were the remain alliance and Sdlp parties.
Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.
IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.
If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.