The DUP vote was down and lost a couple of seats including North Belfast which seen Nigel Dodds depart, so their election outcome was as a result of the electorate viewing them as enablers of the Johnson brexit deal.



However in NI there will always be those who vote traditionally in accordance with the orange v green aspect. Interestingly the Sinn Fein vote was also down. Reportedly Sinn Fein suffered because they dont take their seats at Westminster. Had they done so their numbers would likely have countered the DUP numbers propping up the Tories.



The beneficiaries of the above were the remain alliance and Sdlp parties.



Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.