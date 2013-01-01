« previous next »
The DUP vote was down and lost a couple of seats including North Belfast which seen Nigel Dodds depart, so their election outcome was as a result of the electorate viewing them as enablers of the Johnson brexit deal.

However in NI there will always be those who vote traditionally in accordance with the orange v green aspect.  Interestingly the Sinn Fein vote was also down.  Reportedly Sinn Fein suffered because they dont take their seats at Westminster.  Had they done so their numbers would likely have countered the DUP numbers propping up the Tories.

 The beneficiaries of the above were the remain alliance and Sdlp parties.
Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.
IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.
If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.
Don't agree with your second sentence at all, there's plenty of us down here that do.

And theres plenty of us here who would be happy for you to take them from us!
Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.
IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.
If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.


Yep agreed.

So from a remain perspective the current Johnson deal is positive generally for NI business (those who trade within the EU and globally) in comparison to the business community in GB, as regulatory alignment is retained with the EU.

Except potentially for small businesses whose clients are predominantly in GB who will have to navigate the border down the Irish Sea re trade.

But a no deal puts NI in the same position as the rest of GB.  The DUP Id estimate would prefer this, despite the damage it would do to the NI economy.  A similar stance to some of the ERG in government re the impact on the GB economy.

A sad state of affairs.
