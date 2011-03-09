To be fair it also seemed that many Remain supporters went from accepting a Soft Brexit after the referendum to going full out for a second referendum.



A soft Brexit was always the best option available to us after 2016. The second referendum was not only difficult to achieve but also I fully believe Leave would have won again. There was also the question of what sort of Leave went on the ballot paper.



However, despite what errors in judgement Remain campaigners may have made, MPs should know better. They are supposed to guide and lead all this.



I think the first part of that speaks volumes about how Twitter and Guardian echo chambers really lulled people into believing completely overturning a referendum result would go down with people in the countryside, who'd soon realise their error ways and realise that the politicians in Westminster, journalists and activists knew best. The 2017 election result further expanded that hubris, that's when the narrative started shifting from soft Brexit to second referendum also in the mainstream.This was because the Tories had chosen the wrong leader in 2016 and that the one who would've won that election with ease was lurking about in the Foreign Office instead. Coupled with Tim Farron being outed as a Christian extremist and Corbyn telling Labour Leavers that he'd deliver a "Labour Brexit", this was the perfect storm that gave Corbyn 41 % of the vote and a lot of Remainer MP's smelled blood in the water and believed Brexit was dead in the eyes of the public. The UKIP vote collapsed from 5 % to 2 % into the Labour fold in the final few weeks of the election campaign and those very votes propped Corbyn up enough to prevent the majority.Then, parliamentary Remainers lost all sight of reason afterwards and rather than proposing soft Brexit proposals started veering in all sorts of directions because of the "false positive" that was the 2017 GE freak result and while Labour said "we're just stopping a no-deal Brexit", Labour Leavers started to smell a rat about Labour not just wanting a soft Brexit, but overturn the previous referendum. Around the time that No Deal was stopped unanimously by May and Corbyn, is when Labour started nosediving in the polls along with the Tories. That should've been the time to use May's weakness to gather a second ref without Remain on the ballot, but rather a "Labour Brexit" vs a "Tory Brexit". Had that all happened, Brexit in its current form might not have happened and Labour could've limited these losses in the election. Now they gambled and the result is a rebel-proof Tory majority until the middle of a decade that's not even started yet. It is what it is, but parliamentarians got fooled by the 2017 GE to believe they had it covered when they hadn't.The question is: how many of the Labour leadership contenders truly understand what they did wrong and can start speaking to the voters they already lost. It may well be that they've already reached critical constituency mass in London already now that Brexit is over, and if so, they're fucked unless they can gather back the pieces of the Red Wall they lost accentuated by not going for the soft Brexit.I think it's fairly clear this is what happened and Labour have a lot work to do to regain the 8 % of the national vote share they lost. When LibDems inevitably will start campaigning for Rejoin and start eating into Labour's mid-term polling share, it's important for Labour to keep their heads cool and try and gain the best non-membership deal possible if they're to win in 2024.