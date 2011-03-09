From the standpoint of losing a referendum, salvaging a soft Brexit would be a "good outcome" on that very premise compared to what will happen now, from a Remainer perspective. It's quite simple really, the soft version, as in a customs union, was as much ground as the Remain side could realistically make up. The Remainers in parliament chose not to and now pay the price for it.
I can respect that you don't regard it as a "good outcome", but from where it started and considering there was a Tory government throughout, I definitely think it would've been the maximum achieveable. Pragmatism is how to get things done and the Remainers in Parliament lacked it when they didn't vote for Clarke's amendment when May was clearly in the mood for compromise and even went into talks with Corbyn about the Brexit deal. Then Labour had it all fall flat when they tried to demand a second referendum with Remain as an option on the ballot and from that moment on, any hopes of a soft Brexit lived on borrowed time.
If you see soft Brexit as the "same evil" as a harder one, then that's your opinion and I'd respect that view, but somehow I don't think Norwegians and Icelanders will agree that a close alignment without the political union is any sort of disaster whatsoever. Of course I get that from a 22 June 2016 standpoint, a soft Brexit would be a terrible outcome for a Remain voter, but from a 24 June 2016 one instead, it suddenly looks like a very much improved one.
Sorry mate. I disagree.
There is no possible good Brexit, because once the UK is out then any arrangements are malleable until they are set in stone.
This is where the real danger lies. Once we have agreed a Trade Deal with the US, then you can certainly see TTIP-like conditions set in place for violations of the treaty.
For instance - let's say that this deal gives away the NHS to US-Big Pharma. A Labour Government could appear down the line, but you can bet that the Tories when agreeing the deal will have set in stone the agreement and the conditions around that agreement. These would be a punative set of fines which would make it impossible to reverse without entirely bankrupting the country entirely.
And the take-over of the NHS is just the first stepping stone. If you look at what the Tories have been saying, writing and presenting for the last few decades, it's very clear that they want this 'American Model' for the UK to fall into step as basically an extension of the US. This includes Human Rights, Working Rights, Environmental Protections and everything that goes along with that.
The problem that you have is that once the Social System is intentionally collapsed and once the Health System is deliberately given away, then there is no way that this is retrievable. From all I've read, any decisions made by Johnson and his Government will basically be irreversible.
The only difference between what will happen in the next 12 months and what would have happened if a 'Soft Brexit' had been agreed is the timing - it would have just been a few years down the line. But once the Brexit Genie has exited that bottle, I can't see any way that it can be put back in. You have people actively working against the interests of the UK for personal profit and advancement.
How can you combat that? Johnson has even started rewriting the rules around Brexit in that Parliament don't get any say or even any vision of what it's going to be. If that's not ringing alarm bells then I don't know what would. But again, this would have happened eventually under a 'Soft Brexit' anyway.