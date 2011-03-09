« previous next »
Linudden

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 10:18:57 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM
To be fair it also seemed that many Remain supporters went from accepting a Soft Brexit after the referendum to going full out for a second referendum.

A soft Brexit was always the best option available to us after 2016. The second referendum was not only difficult to achieve but also I fully believe Leave would have won again. There was also the question of what sort of Leave went on the ballot paper.

However, despite what errors in judgement Remain campaigners may have made, MPs should know better. They are supposed to guide and lead all this.

I think the first part of that speaks volumes about how Twitter and Guardian echo chambers really lulled people into believing completely overturning a referendum result would go down with people in the countryside, who'd soon realise their error ways and realise that the politicians in Westminster, journalists and activists knew best. The 2017 election result further expanded that hubris, that's when the narrative started shifting from soft Brexit to second referendum also in the mainstream.

This was because the Tories had chosen the wrong leader in 2016 and that the one who would've won that election with ease was lurking about in the Foreign Office instead. Coupled with Tim Farron being outed as a Christian extremist and Corbyn telling Labour Leavers that he'd deliver a "Labour Brexit", this was the perfect storm that gave Corbyn 41 % of the vote and a lot of Remainer MP's smelled blood in the water and believed Brexit was dead in the eyes of the public. The UKIP vote collapsed from 5 % to 2 % into the Labour fold in the final few weeks of the election campaign and those very votes propped Corbyn up enough to prevent the majority.

Then, parliamentary Remainers lost all sight of reason afterwards and rather than proposing soft Brexit proposals started veering in all sorts of directions because of the "false positive" that was the 2017 GE freak result and while Labour said "we're just stopping a no-deal Brexit", Labour Leavers started to smell a rat about Labour not just wanting a soft Brexit, but overturn the previous referendum. Around the time that No Deal was stopped unanimously by May and Corbyn, is when Labour started nosediving in the polls along with the Tories. That should've been the time to use May's weakness to gather a second ref without Remain on the ballot, but rather a "Labour Brexit" vs a "Tory Brexit". Had that all happened, Brexit in its current form might not have happened and Labour could've limited these losses in the election. Now they gambled and the result is a rebel-proof Tory majority until the middle of a decade that's not even started yet. It is what it is, but parliamentarians got fooled by the 2017 GE to believe they had it covered when they hadn't.

The question is: how many of the Labour leadership contenders truly understand what they did wrong and can start speaking to the voters they already lost. It may well be that they've already reached critical constituency mass in London already now that Brexit is over, and if so, they're fucked unless they can gather back the pieces of the Red Wall they lost accentuated by not going for the soft Brexit.

I think it's fairly clear this is what happened and Labour have a lot work to do to regain the 8 % of the national vote share they lost. When LibDems inevitably will start campaigning for Rejoin and start eating into Labour's mid-term polling share, it's important for Labour to keep their heads cool and try and gain the best non-membership deal possible if they're to win in 2024.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:25:50 PM by Linudden
Linudden

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 10:37:10 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:18:27 PM
The closest vote was for Ken Clarkes customs union which lost by 3 votes.

That one could've passed after some negotiation if it was a CU (basically EEA with border checks) vs Tory deal referendum attached to it, therefore taking Remain off the table, appeasing the Tory cabinet to allow it going ahead. They had the wind in the sails at the time but rather ignored the situation and pressed on for unrealistic proposals instead. Remainer MP's snatched defeat from the jaws of a score draw and they only have themselves to blame for letting their voters down by not gagueing the odds.
a treeless whopper

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 10:39:24 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:18:27 PM
I maybe wrong  but the only inductive vote for a EEA/Customs union deal had no clause to put the deal to a referendum and it lost by 21 votes. add a referendum clause to it and it probably would have lost by more as even Farage would of argued we are better off remaining in the EU.
A vote on any final deal lost by 12 votes so MPs supported this option more.
The closest vote was for Ken Clarkes customs union which lost by 3 votes.


Clarkes custom union came closest to securing a majority. However it was voted against by the 10 Change MPs, 10 Labour MPs. Looks like the Lib Dems and SNP abstained.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-politics-47726787

Labour actually backed a number of proposals but the Lib Dems only backed 2, which was a second vote or cancelling Brexit if we couldnt agree a deal.
Linudden

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 10:46:08 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:39:24 PM
Clarkes custom union came closest to securing a majority. However it was voted against by the 10 Change MPs, 10 Labour MPs. Looks like the Lib Dems and SNP abstained.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-politics-47726787

Labour actually backed a number of proposals but the Lib Dems only backed 2, which was a second vote or cancelling Brexit if we couldnt agree a deal.

Really proves my point. Remainer MP's went to the casino and gambled away what objectively would've been a good outcome for Remain voters' concerns after losing the referendum.

As soon as it got back to the electorate, non-blue Leavers were always going to make the sacrifice to vote Tory to get some sort of Brexit through. It was purely about planting the flag and sticking it to London and Brussels at that point. In a referendum between two Brexits, however, the left-leaning Remainers would've had a better chance at making the argument that they were respecting the original vote. They failed to do it by voting against the CU or being willing to make proper compromises with the Tory Remainers and now the no deal-risk can't be averted by any Remainer no more.

After all, not all of the Tories even bothered voting today. The majority is that safe.
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 10:48:49 PM
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:37:10 PM
That one could've passed after some negotiation if it was a CU (basically EEA with border checks) vs Tory deal referendum attached to it, therefore taking Remain off the table, appeasing the Tory cabinet to allow it going ahead. They had the wind in the sails at the time but rather ignored the situation and pressed on for unrealistic proposals instead. Remainer MP's snatched defeat from the jaws of a score draw and they only have themselves to blame for letting their voters down by not gagueing the odds.
EEA is not a customs union deal it's more like a single market deal, the red lines to get the 2 deals are different.
I supported voting for a referendum as well so that meant voting down any deal that didn't give us this option. I will never blame the MPs who supported a referendum on a deal, the blame lies elsewhere.
Linudden

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 10:52:55 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:48:49 PM
EEA is not a customs union deal it's more like a single market deal, the red lines to get the 2 deals are different.

Fair point to the minutae politics followers, but to the general voting public they both would've been soft Brexit  ;) My point is that both would've attracted the Remain vote in such a "type of Brexit" referendum.

Since no CU has been tried, in practice it probably would've had a lot more similarities with EEA than people think. In theory, it's a bit of a different kettle of fish, especially rhetorically. EEA allows Norway and Iceland to make "emergency" halts on FoM for example and they have possibilities to circumvene a lot of what the EU decides so long as they don't put up trade barriers and agree to general principles of an open labour market.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:57:16 PM by Linudden
filopastry

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 10:53:23 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:48:49 PM
EEA is not a customs union deal it's more like a single market deal, the red lines to get the 2 deals are different.
I supported voting for a referendum as well so that meant voting down any deal that didn't give us this option. I will never blame the MPs who supported a referendum on a deal, the blame lies elsewhere.


As a remainer I could have lived with EEA membership (but Leavers never could and neither Labour nor Tories would ever have offered it).

Pretty indifferent between the other Hard Brexit options on the table
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:15:12 PM
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:52:55 PM
Fair point to the minutae politics followers, but to the general voting public they both would've been soft Brexit  ;) My point is that both would've attracted the Remain vote in such a "type of Brexit" referendum.

Since no CU has been tried, in practice it probably would've had a lot more similarities with EEA than people think. In theory, it's a bit of a different kettle of fish, especially rhetorically. EEA allows Norway and Iceland to make "emergency" halts on FoM for example and they have possibilities to circumvene a lot of what the EU decides so long as they don't put up trade barriers and agree to general principles of an open labour market.
I don't think it would have won over the remain vote unless it was put to a referendum,  your judging all this on what's happened just over the last couple of months with Johnson wining a majority and a lot of it has actually got nothing to do with brexit.
All the indicative votes took place in different political environment completely.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:21:50 PM by oldfordie
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:20:54 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:53:23 PM
As a remainer I could have lived with EEA membership (but Leavers never could and neither Labour nor Tories would ever have offered it).

Pretty indifferent between the other Hard Brexit options on the table
My opinion changed over the years, I thought we would probably end up with a EEA deal if we did leave but it also became obvious that our MPs voting it through wouldn't have put Brexit to bed, it would have been called a betrayal, Johnson could have still won a election and took us out of the EEA just the same.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:30:10 PM
I think it will take years of analysis to fully comprehend exactly the dynamics of the last few years - in fact, I don't think we will ever 'know'. But hats off to Lin for a monumental effort. Oldie should go and have a lie down for a couple of weeks and then condense his thoughts into a massive post, because he's been pretty brilliant throughout this whole ordeal. It's all too complex for me and I knew it from the word go. In fact one of the very few things that I have ever understood about this whole affair is that it was always far too complicated for anyone to understand, but at least the top mandarins knew this was prohibitively complex.

The public get what they deserve. Nobody (95%ish anyway) even wants to understand this - well some may be slightly curious but the very idea of actually educating oneself about it is beyond ridiculous. Far better to parrot a bit of tabloid outrage and we are then absolved of the sins of the world.

We need to purge our nation of the lazy and convenient delusions that have brought about this shitshow and as I've said before only a No Deal  Brexit will produce the searing temperatures that will rid us of this pestilence. It's going to put us in the stone age and I'm personally going to suffer mightily for this but it's the only way. Labour are fucked now and soon the tories will be hopelessly exposed (again) for the shallow hate filled bunch of charlatans they are - but as we always say, at least the footy's good.

Sorry for the therapeutic drunken ramble.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:46:31 PM
Linudden

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:46:57 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:30:10 PM
I think it will take years of analysis to fully comprehend exactly the dynamics of the last few years - in fact, I don't think we will ever 'know'. But hats off to Lin for a monumental effort.

I've definitely tried to use the Political Science angle as much as possible in this. Electoral trends have always been my main field of study.

Cheers anyway  :wave
BobOnATank

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:52:38 PM
I don't think brexit or leavers are complex, its xenophobia, simple as, that aligned with a small 'r' or capital 'R' racism. There is no leave position at all, today they voted for the thing they wanted to hang May for a few months ago, the "UK" has a border in the middle in all but words but that's alright leavers have shifted to follow their religion.... No talk about the EU getting everything they want so far however the depth of lies will get much greater as things progress.
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:40:15 AM
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:46:08 PM
Really proves my point. Remainer MP's went to the casino and gambled away what objectively would've been a good outcome for Remain voters' concerns after losing the referendum.

As soon as it got back to the electorate, non-blue Leavers were always going to make the sacrifice to vote Tory to get some sort of Brexit through. It was purely about planting the flag and sticking it to London and Brussels at that point. In a referendum between two Brexits, however, the left-leaning Remainers would've had a better chance at making the argument that they were respecting the original vote. They failed to do it by voting against the CU or being willing to make proper compromises with the Tory Remainers and now the no deal-risk can't be averted by any Remainer no more.

After all, not all of the Tories even bothered voting today. The majority is that safe.

There is no kind of Brexit that could be labelled a 'good outcome'
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:43:43 AM
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 11:52:38 PM
I don't think brexit or leavers are complex, its xenophobia, simple as, that aligned with a small 'r' or capital 'R' racism. There is no leave position at all, today they voted for the thing they wanted to hang May for a few months ago, the "UK" has a border in the middle in all but words but that's alright leavers have shifted to follow their religion.... No talk about the EU getting everything they want so far however the depth of lies will get much greater as things progress.

I'd say it's more of a cult than a religion.

But, yeah, they are so desperate to see their 'will' being enacted, they have no problem seeing themselves losing everything.

I've had this conversation with some leave voters and they described to me that it would be 'worth it' because people today have too much luxury and that it would do the 'country good' to have people without enough food or energy or medical support because 'that's why Britain used to be great'.


My mind boggles at such thinking. But because it is a cult, they will probably enjoy it - it's like self-flaggelation
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:49:30 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:30:10 PM
I think it will take years of analysis to fully comprehend exactly the dynamics of the last few years - in fact, I don't think we will ever 'know'. But hats off to Lin for a monumental effort. Oldie should go and have a lie down for a couple of weeks and then condense his thoughts into a massive post, because he's been pretty brilliant throughout this whole ordeal. It's all too complex for me and I knew it from the word go. In fact one of the very few things that I have ever understood about this whole affair is that it was always far too complicated for anyone to understand, but at least the top mandarins knew this was prohibitively complex.

The public get what they deserve. Nobody (95%ish anyway) even wants to understand this - well some may be slightly curious but the very idea of actually educating oneself about it is beyond ridiculous. Far better to parrot a bit of tabloid outrage and we are then absolved of the sins of the world.

We need to purge our nation of the lazy and convenient delusions that have brought about this shitshow and as I've said before only a No Deal  Brexit will produce the searing temperatures that will rid us of this pestilence. It's going to put us in the stone age and I'm personally going to suffer mightily for this but it's the only way. Labour are fucked now and soon the tories will be hopelessly exposed (again) for the shallow hate filled bunch of charlatans they are - but as we always say, at least the footy's good.

Sorry for the therapeutic drunken ramble.

:)
I think Brexit has been a education on UK voters. it's changed a lot of my long held opinions that's for sure.
Any analysis has to be done in stages, we didn't get to where we are today because of the referendum result, a right wing propaganda machine dragged the country into a hard brexit in stages.
They decided what route we took at different milestones, it all led us to where we are now.
I think it's very important not to let our politicians rewrite history, they all need reminding on how they reacted at all these important stages that led us to where we are now.
It's been the perfect storm. a selfish incompetent government full of lying charlatans opposed by a incompetent opposition.
Last Edit: Today at 12:52:27 AM by oldfordie
Linudden

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 12:57:17 AM
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 12:40:15 AM
There is no kind of Brexit that could be labelled a 'good outcome'

From the standpoint of losing a referendum, salvaging a soft Brexit would be a "good outcome" on that very premise compared to what will happen now, from a Remainer perspective. It's quite simple really, the soft version, as in a customs union, was as much ground as the Remain side could realistically make up. The Remainers in parliament chose not to and now pay the price for it.

I can respect that you don't regard it as a "good outcome", but from where it started and considering there was a Tory government throughout, I definitely think it would've been the maximum achieveable. Pragmatism is how to get things done and the Remainers in Parliament lacked it when they didn't vote for Clarke's amendment when May was clearly in the mood for compromise and even went into talks with Corbyn about the Brexit deal. Then Labour had it all fall flat when they tried to demand a second referendum with Remain as an option on the ballot and from that moment on, any hopes of a soft Brexit lived on borrowed time.

If you see soft Brexit as the "same evil" as a harder one, then that's your opinion and I'd respect that view, but somehow I don't think Norwegians and Icelanders will agree that a close alignment without the political union is any sort of disaster whatsoever. Of course I get that from a 22 June 2016 standpoint, a soft Brexit would be a terrible outcome for a Remain voter, but from a 24 June 2016 one instead, it suddenly looks like a very much improved one.
Last Edit: Today at 01:35:16 AM by Linudden
thejbs

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 01:05:20 AM
Here in NI, Im hearing a lot of anti English sentiment (from nationalists and unionists) off the back of the election and impending Brexit shambles. The general sentiment is that youve fucked us and you dont care that youve fucked us. Even outside of my personal remainer bubble, its becoming increasingly hard to find people here who think this will end well.

I imagine a lot of Scotland is similar.
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 01:19:10 AM
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:05:20 AM
Here in NI, Im hearing a lot of anti English sentiment (from nationalists and unionists) off the back of the election and impending Brexit shambles. The general sentiment is that youve fucked us and you dont care that youve fucked us. Even outside of my personal remainer bubble, its becoming increasingly hard to find people here who think this will end well.

I imagine a lot of Scotland is similar.
It's one of the reasons why Brexit should never have been decided by a GE, I can understand how NI feel but don't you think the DUP played a part in f..NI over as well.
Alan_X

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 05:48:32 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:05:19 PM
To be fair it also seemed that many Remain supporters went from accepting a Soft Brexit after the referendum to going full out for a second referendum.

A soft Brexit was always the best option available to us after 2016. The second referendum was not only difficult to achieve but also I fully believe Leave would have won again. There was also the question of what sort of Leave went on the ballot paper.

However, despite what errors in judgement Remain campaigners may have made, MPs should know better. They are supposed to guide and lead all this.

There is no such thing as a soft Brexit. Theres Brexit and theres staying in. Once were out theres nothing to stop a government like Johnsons passing new legislation and going for a more extreme version because all the constraints of EU membership have gone.
a treeless whopper

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 07:57:00 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:48:32 AM
There is no such thing as a soft Brexit. Theres Brexit and theres staying in. Once were out theres nothing to stop a government like Johnsons passing new legislation and going for a more extreme version because all the constraints of EU membership have gone.

Thats not what was being argued right after the referendum. At that time a soft Brexit was definitely on the cards and being debated. That view changed in my opinion when a second referendum appeared to be possible and within touching distance.

A soft Brexit under May could have allowed the Tories to shift the conversation onto other things and hope that the public could be duped into thinking it was generally over and we were in a world outside the EU.

Ultimately though it was always headed this way the moment clueless MPs voted for a referendum back in 2015.
Having campaigned for Remain I was pretty sure Remain would lose and I am pretty sure that we would have lost a second vote as well.

Until we get a hard Brexit and suffer a shed load of financial strife, this country is not changing its mind. The fight has always been about potentially looking to rejoin Europe after 10 or so years.
No666

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 08:45:48 AM
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:05:20 AM
Here in NI, Im hearing a lot of anti English sentiment (from nationalists and unionists) off the back of the election and impending Brexit shambles. The general sentiment is that youve fucked us and you dont care that youve fucked us. Even outside of my personal remainer bubble, its becoming increasingly hard to find people here who think this will end well.


What the NI people need to understand is that the right-wing of the Tory party are quite happy to ditch NI because it costs money. The economic is the only principle these people adhere to.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/10/10/northern-ireland-burden-rest-uk-cant-let-get-way-brexit/
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 09:22:35 AM
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:57:17 AM
From the standpoint of losing a referendum, salvaging a soft Brexit would be a "good outcome" on that very premise compared to what will happen now, from a Remainer perspective. It's quite simple really, the soft version, as in a customs union, was as much ground as the Remain side could realistically make up. The Remainers in parliament chose not to and now pay the price for it.

I can respect that you don't regard it as a "good outcome", but from where it started and considering there was a Tory government throughout, I definitely think it would've been the maximum achieveable. Pragmatism is how to get things done and the Remainers in Parliament lacked it when they didn't vote for Clarke's amendment when May was clearly in the mood for compromise and even went into talks with Corbyn about the Brexit deal. Then Labour had it all fall flat when they tried to demand a second referendum with Remain as an option on the ballot and from that moment on, any hopes of a soft Brexit lived on borrowed time.

If you see soft Brexit as the "same evil" as a harder one, then that's your opinion and I'd respect that view, but somehow I don't think Norwegians and Icelanders will agree that a close alignment without the political union is any sort of disaster whatsoever. Of course I get that from a 22 June 2016 standpoint, a soft Brexit would be a terrible outcome for a Remain voter, but from a 24 June 2016 one instead, it suddenly looks like a very much improved one.

Sorry mate. I disagree.

There is no possible good Brexit, because once the UK is out then any arrangements are malleable until they are set in stone.

This is where the real danger lies. Once we have agreed a Trade Deal with the US, then you can certainly see TTIP-like conditions set in place for violations of the treaty.

For instance - let's say that this deal gives away the NHS to US-Big Pharma. A Labour Government could appear down the line, but you can bet that the Tories when agreeing the deal will have set in stone the agreement and the conditions around that agreement. These would be a punative set of fines which would make it impossible to reverse without entirely bankrupting the country entirely.

And the take-over of the NHS is just the first stepping stone. If you look at what the Tories have been saying, writing and presenting for the last few decades, it's very clear that they want this 'American Model' for the UK to fall into step as basically an extension of the US. This includes Human Rights, Working Rights, Environmental Protections and everything that goes along with that.

The problem that you have is that once the Social System is intentionally collapsed and once the Health System is deliberately given away, then there is no way that this is retrievable. From all I've read, any decisions made by Johnson and his Government will basically be irreversible.

The only difference between what will happen in the next 12 months and what would have happened if a 'Soft Brexit' had been agreed is the timing - it would have just been a few years down the line. But once the Brexit Genie has exited that bottle, I can't see any way that it can be put back in. You have people actively working against the interests of the UK for personal profit and advancement.

How can you combat that? Johnson has even started rewriting the rules around Brexit in that Parliament don't get any say or even any vision of what it's going to be. If that's not ringing alarm bells then I don't know what would. But again, this would have happened eventually under a 'Soft Brexit' anyway.
