Just don't get why people are so blind to the obvious.Milliband lost after steering the party left.Corbyn was appointed based on a voting system that I personally don't agree with. Now hard left.Corbyn loses first election in which May was awful. Hard left.Corbyn loses second election in which Boris was awful. Conservatives split and cuts everywhere. Hard left again.Message - Turn around and go centre before you go off the cliff.Blair is right, and his 1997 - 2007, domestically he did a lot of good things. Minimum wage, independence for BOE, Winter fuel allowance, disability payment increases, boom years, NHS walk in centres, Ireland etc. These are policies that affect the mainstream and the working class. Why can't people in the party accept this. They need to go back to what made them win.Appoint someone credible, can present well, has political nous and is not hard left. Please.