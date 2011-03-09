« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 63697 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,435
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 10:50:15 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:46:41 AM
Arguably the most pointless attribute he'd need to possess, nobody gives a shit about PMQ's and its largely a waste of time even if they didnt.

I disagree totally.



Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,435
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 10:51:41 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:46 AM
No, but I will do now.

Its no good Corbyn going quietly or gracefully. That wont do at all. Labour's traditional supporters need to see him bashed around a bit. Same with Milne and Murphy and all the other entryists. They need to be humiliated too before they go.

I agree, but it's harder to do as they are behind the scenes.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,520
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 10:52:24 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:02:44 AM
Don't know if it is a moden trend but isn't a bit weird the way current politicians are addressed by their Christian name - Boris, Jeremy, Rebecca - whilst serious politicians were/are addressed by their surname - Atlee, Thatcher, Blair?
In the words of the song, "Maggie Maggie Maggie, Out Out Out!".

I don't think it's particularly new. Rather depends on the first name standing out ('John' doesn't work well). Didn't party colleagues refer to Attlee as 'Clem'? Also, the further back you go the more we're relying on formal reports and histories, which will use surnames.


Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline Devon Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 10:52:38 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:24:12 AM
Some people here wont like the fact that he calls himself a socialist and that Labour lost their way between 97 to 2010.  ;)

I don't much like it myself, but I know why he said it. I'm already 'on side', I don't mind seeing him acknowledge the left of the party. Having said that, I hope if he does win he makes efforts to point out the achievements of the Blair years, at least to his own members if no one else. The rabid anti-Blairism needs to be chucked out with Corbyn and his gang.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
  • The first five yards........
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 10:52:54 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:29:10 AM
I liked the line I dont need somebody elses name tattooed on my head to know what I think".



I wonder why he's called Keir? Its an unusual name.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,435
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 10:54:13 AM »
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 10:52:38 AM
I don't much like it myself, but I know why he said it. I'm already 'on side', I don't mind seeing him acknowledge the left of the party. Having said that, I hope if he does win he makes efforts to point out the achievements of the Blair years, at least to his own members if no one else. The rabid anti-Blairism needs to be chucked out with Corbyn and his gang.

Agreed.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,520
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 10:54:35 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:46:41 AM
Arguably the most pointless attribute he'd need to possess, nobody gives a shit about PMQ's and its largely a waste of time even if they didnt.
Commentators and journalists do. It rather sets the tone for how effective the leader is regarded.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline TheMightyReds

  • Full of B.U.L.L.S.H.I.T ;)
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 10:55:18 AM »
Just don't get why people are so blind to the obvious.

Milliband lost after steering the party left.  ::)
Corbyn was appointed based on a voting system that I personally don't agree with. Now hard left.  :o
Corbyn loses first election in which May was awful. Hard left. :butt
Corbyn loses second election in which Boris was awful. Conservatives split and cuts everywhere. Hard left again.  :no

Message - Turn around and go centre before you go off the cliff.
Blair is right, and his 1997 - 2007, domestically he did a lot of good things. Minimum wage, independence for BOE, Winter fuel allowance, disability payment increases, boom years, NHS walk in centres, Ireland etc. These are policies that affect the mainstream and the working class. Why can't people in the party accept this. They need to go back to what made them win.

Appoint someone credible, can present well, has political nous and is not hard left. Please.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,380
  • YNWA
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 10:59:18 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:54:35 AM
Commentators and journalists do. It rather sets the tone for how effective the leader is regarded.

I'd say the editorial line they're toeing sets that tone far more than PMQ's
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,520
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 11:03:34 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:59:18 AM
I'd say the editorial line they're toeing sets that tone far more than PMQ's
There's a lot of instant reaction now too though - twitter, Politics Live etc - which can be about simply landing blows and having a good performance and isn't really filtered by editorial lines (though is certainly influenced by them). The point being it doesn't matter whether Joe Bloggs is watching PMQs, for it to have an influence on how competent a leader comes to be viewed as.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,203
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 11:09:26 AM »
Absent of a big issue that puts you on the side of much of the electorate (Brexit), then surely a leader just needs a bit of everything, rather than a lot of things. Some competence, some patriotism, some level of normality.

I know that being a 'Sir' makes the latter difficult but people don't mind that provided there is something normal about their character and they can eat a sandwich without looking like a weird, nerdy mutant.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,380
  • YNWA
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 11:13:04 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:03:34 AM
There's a lot of instant reaction now too though - twitter, Politics Live etc - which can be about simply landing blows and having a good performance and isn't really filtered by editorial lines (though is certainly influenced by them). The point being it doesn't matter whether Joe Bloggs is watching PMQs, for it to have an influence on how competent a leader comes to be viewed as.

Yeah but nobody cares about those instant reactions, the only people who pay attention are those who already know how they're voting in the next election.

Wild to me that on one hand people can claim how Labour needs to be less Westminster/metropolitan elite centric on one hand and then on the other hand claim that people in the labour heartlands actually pay attention to or give a fuck about PMQ's or anything that comes out of them. They dont.

How Starmer or anyone else does at the dispatch box is largely irrelevant, its only people who treat politics as a sport or a soap opera that give any it any attention.
Logged

Online Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 11:15:41 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:45:09 AM
I can see the temptation but a night of the long knives may alienate many of our red army. I don't know if maybe some of these characters could be sidled into a quietly humiliating pencil monitor type of role while Starmer subtlely tries to appeal to the younguns with some universal  common sense.
But maybe that is what needs to happen for the general electorate to trust Labour again.
Logged

Online Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 11:17:05 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:46:41 AM
Arguably the most pointless attribute he'd need to possess, nobody gives a shit about PMQ's and its largely a waste of time even if they didnt.
Nope. Great putdowns at PMQs always make to the telly news headlines. Humiliation of Johnson is what we need to see.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,203
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 11:19:48 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:17:05 AM
Nope. Great putdowns at PMQs always make to the telly news headlines. Humiliation of Johnson is what we need to see.

They also can be effective on social media as well.
Logged

Online Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 11:20:21 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:46 AM
No, but I will do now.

Its no good Corbyn going quietly or gracefully. That wont do at all. Labour's traditional supporters need to see him bashed around a bit. Same with Milne and Murphy and all the other entryists. They need to be humiliated too before they go.
Yes, Corbyn and his followers (and his handlers) need to be turfed out, and turfed out publicly. But, to be frank, I don't see it happening. Yes, some peripheral  humiliation, but it will be Long-Bailey and the same power-brokers in place. I hope I am wrong.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,478
  • Red since '64
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 11:22:33 AM »
The City doesnt care for Johnsons grandstanding threats of a hard Brexit

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/dec/17/pound-slides-to-pre-election-levels-in-wake-of-bid-to-outlaw-brexit-extension?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at the financial trading firm IG, said: With Johnson introducing yet another needless cliff-edge, he has dented hopes of a sentiment driven boost in economic activity which has in turn put an end to the recent recovery in UK markets
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,435
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 11:22:35 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:20:21 AM
Yes, Corbyn and his followers (and his handlers) need to be turfed out, and turfed out publicly. But, to be frank, I don't see it happening. Yes, some peripheral  humiliation, but it will be Long-Bailey and the same power-brokers in place. I hope I am wrong.

They do, but you also need to keep the membership onside.  Corbynism is still popular with many of them.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,581
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 11:23:26 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:46 AM
No, but I will do now.

Its no good Corbyn going quietly or gracefully. That wont do at all. Labour's traditional supporters need to see him bashed around a bit. Same with Milne and Murphy and all the other entryists. They need to be humiliated too before they go.

Absolutely.

As in the early 80s, people who post-corbyn remain interested in getting a labour government will benefit from persuading (rationally and with evidence) members and supporters and activists and former or prospective voters that Labour are over taking leave of their senses and won't repeat the mistakes of the mid 2010s again (and early 80s again again).

In the 80s it meant expelling some, and leaving them to form a party of their own that exists to attack labour and parasite some votes away, while only rarely receiving their deposit back occasionally. Fine with that happening again, voluntarily or otherwise.

Part of that is bringing out into the open the insidious and useless behind the scenes millionaires sycophants grandees and relatives that make up the leaders office and inner circle, and then giving them the due credit they've earned.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:01 AM by Classycara »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,203
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 11:23:49 AM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:22:33 AM
The City doesn’t care for Johnson’s grandstanding threats of a “hard Brexit”

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/dec/17/pound-slides-to-pre-election-levels-in-wake-of-bid-to-outlaw-brexit-extension?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at the financial trading firm IG, said: “With Johnson introducing yet another needless cliff-edge, he has dented hopes of a sentiment driven boost in economic activity which has in turn put an end to the recent recovery in UK markets.”

The City are idiots. Pound rising when his majority was looking likely, all these comments of a boost in the economy and now crying over this supposed legislation. Are they really that stupid that they didn't know what was coming?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,581
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 11:25:55 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:23:49 AM
The City are idiots. Pound rising when his majority was looking likely, all these comments of a boost in the economy and now crying over this supposed legislation. Are they really that stupid that they didn't know what was coming?


You're shouting at millions of moving cogs, not people :P
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 11:28:27 AM »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 10:55:18 AM
Now hard left.  :o
 Hard left. :butt
Hard left again.  :no


Interested in the definition of "hard left" and how socially responsible policies that are common in plenty of other European countries are seen as "hard left"
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,520
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 11:33:15 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:13:04 AM
Yeah but nobody cares about those instant reactions, the only people who pay attention are those who already know how they're voting in the next election.

Wild to me that on one hand people can claim how Labour needs to be less Westminster/metropolitan elite centric on one hand and then on the other hand claim that people in the labour heartlands actually pay attention to or give a fuck about PMQ's or anything that comes out of them. They dont.

How Starmer or anyone else does at the dispatch box is largely irrelevant, its only people who treat politics as a sport or a soap opera that give any it any attention.
I think you're overstating what people are actually saying, while underestimating how lots of small elements of how a leader performs add up to a general perception. Summary: being a decent PMQ performer is better than being a shit one. That's all.

Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,520
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 11:38:13 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:22:35 AM
They do, but you also need to keep the membership onside.  Corbynism is still popular with many of them.
Three of the four M's should be removable fairly easily, if (quite a large if) the chosen leader isn't already in the pockets of that group. McCluskey's general influence is going to be slower and more difficult to reduce. The general membership isn't bothered about Milne, Murray and Murphy. Outriders connected to that group will make some noise about any candidate who doesn't tread a diplomatic line, though.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,001
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 11:39:33 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:23:49 AM
The City are idiots. Pound rising when his majority was looking likely, all these comments of a boost in the economy and now crying over this supposed legislation. Are they really that stupid that they didn't know what was coming?

I would say sentiment was positive in financial markets because the fear of a Corbyn govt was gone, there was actually a govt with a big enough majority to do something (so uncertainty was coming to an end) and I think some hoped that the large majority might give Johnson a free hand to take a more concilliatory approach with Europe.

The last thought has clearly gone now, hence the pullback
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,380
  • YNWA
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 11:40:23 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:33:15 AM
I think you're overstating what people are actually saying, while underestimating how lots of small elements of how a leader performs add up to a general perception. Summary: being a decent PMQ performer is better than being a shit one. That's all.

I never said being a shit one would be preferable, just that how Starmer or whoever the next leader is performs at PMQ's isn't very important.

Being shite at the dispatch box didnt exactly prevent May or Johnson from forming a government, its gaffes outside of Westminster which are noticed by the wider public much more than anything on a Wednesday.

Its just largely unimportant that Starmer might 'destroy' Johnson on a weekly basis, cos next to nobody sees it or cares when they do.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,962
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 11:40:26 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 08:52:49 AM
well given you and many like you wanted them to lose just to prove a point what contrition do you have ? As for Starmer decent fellow but not the right person to bring the north and midlands back into the fold by the way before you jump to stupid conclusions neither is Rebecca

Why should I show contrition? I want an electable Labour Party. That's all. I didn't choose the most unpopular leader in history. I didn't run the campaign.

Labour were going to lose regardless of my actions. That's down to the leadership and everyone who has propped up that leadership. Don't try and pass off the blame for the wreckage of the labour Party, at least five years of the most right-wing Tory Party in my lifetime and Brexit onto the people who have been warning for years that this was the most likely outcome of the Corbyn project.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 11:51:19 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:22:35 AM
They do, but you also need to keep the membership onside.  Corbynism is still popular with many of them.
The general electorate are far important than the membership. Especially the hardcore Corbynite membership. It will be exceedingly difficult to have both. So, choose the electorate.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:06 AM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 11:58:28 AM »
Starmer is shrewd and razor sharp, but I don't see him as someone who is going to be throwing witty one-liner put downs at PMQ's or on twitter. I see him skewering Johnson with forensic one-liners on a repetitive basis. I don't see the snide (Gove like) side that you often get with clever politicians, and I think this contrast will play well with the public, but I also think he is not the type for actively and overtly humiliating others for political gain. He does seem to have an almost old fashioned decency about him, which I think will be appealing to the public. I may be reading him wrong, but I like what I see (or choose to see).

And Yorkie, I believe he was named Keir, after Keir McSporran, the famous one-armed bagpipe virtuoso from the Isle of Twatt in the Shetlands.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 12:01:27 PM »
The Charlie Cairoli mirth quotient has just increased.

A stand up comedian has announced he will appearing on Politics Live later on and cracking some jokes...  https://twitter.com/richardburgon/status/1207221705028067329

Logged
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.  - Sagan
Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored. - Aldous Huxley
Law of Logical Argument   Anything is possible if you don't know what you are talking about.
Believer in the Light Demons of Chunder-Upon-Tits - Corkboy
Very sad man with too much time on your hands - ghost1359

Online Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 12:04:23 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:58:28 AM
Starmer is shrewd and razor sharp, but I don't see him as someone who is going to be throwing witty one-liner put downs at PMQ's or on twitter. I see him skewering Johnson with forensic one-liners on a repetitive basis. I don't see the snide (Gove like) side that you often get with clever politicians, and I think this contrast will play well with the public, but I also think he is not the type for actively and overtly humiliating others for political gain. He does seem to have an almost old fashioned decency about him, which I think will be appealing to the public. I may be reading him wrong, but I like what I see (or choose to see).

And Yorkie, I believe he was named Keir, after Keir McSporran, the famous one-armed bagpipe virtuoso from the Isle of Twatt in the Shetlands.
I did not mean humiliation via witticisms. I mean humiliation through exposing Johnson's lies, ineptitude, lack of direction or a coherent idea. And that is how I took Yorky's comments too.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
  • The first five yards........
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 12:14:35 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:23 PM
I did not mean humiliation via witticisms. I mean humiliation through exposing Johnson's lies, ineptitude, lack of direction or a coherent idea. And that is how I took Yorky's comments too.

Is it too much to ask for both? The forensic intelligence and the clever put downs.

Keir McSporran could do them both of course, but he wasnt interested in politics.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4312 on: Today at 12:14:44 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:23 PM
I did not mean humiliation via witticisms. I mean humiliation through exposing Johnson's lies, ineptitude, lack of direction or a coherent idea. And that is how I took Yorky's comments too.
My fault, I was referring to humiliating Corbyn.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4313 on: Today at 12:15:52 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:58:28 AM
Starmer is shrewd and razor sharp, but I don't see him as someone who is going to be throwing witty one-liner put downs at PMQ's or on twitter. I see him skewering Johnson with forensic one-liners on a repetitive basis. I don't see the snide (Gove like) side that you often get with clever politicians, and I think this contrast will play well with the public, but I also think he is not the type for actively and overtly humiliating others for political gain. He does seem to have an almost old fashioned decency about him, which I think will be appealing to the public. I may be reading him wrong, but I like what I see (or choose to see).

And Yorkie, I believe he was named Keir, after Keir McSporran, the famous one-armed bagpipe virtuoso from the Isle of Twatt in the Shetlands.
Yeah, thats how I see him but why not give it a go, if the public don't take to him within 2 yrs or so then the PLP can have a word and ask him to let somebody else have a go. the Labour party should never go through whats happened over the last 4yrs again. a incompetent leader full of baggage leading the party to disaster backed by a army bullying Labour MPs into signing loyalty pledges to Corbyn. it's been a horrible 4 yrs and Corbyn has taken the party to disaster, millions will pay a heavy price for keeping Corbyn in power.
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4314 on: Today at 12:35:24 PM »
Emily Thornberry has now thrown her hat in the ring. I must admit, I like her pugnacity, and a woman against Johnson is a good idea, but she is a little bit like Marmite, except everyone hates her.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4315 on: Today at 12:37:45 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:35:24 PM
Emily Thornberry has now thrown her hat in the ring. I must admit, I like her pugnacity, and a woman against Johnson is a good idea, but she is a little bit like Marmite, except everyone hates her.

She must have literally no self awareness.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4316 on: Today at 12:38:23 PM »
The Labour leadership race seems to be going the way of the Democrats in America - there's no outstanding candidate so everyone has a go. Same with the Tories last time round aswell I guess.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 