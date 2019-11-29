« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester away  (Read 2164 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • Internet terrorist
Leicester away
« on: November 29, 2019, 09:38:05 AM »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Thursday December 26.

The match at the King Power Stadium will kick off at 8pm GMT.

The club have received a total allocation of 3,305 stand tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket prices

Adult: £30                                 

Over 65: £25

18-21 years (young adult): £25                                               

16-17 years: £20

12-15 years (junior): £15

 2-11 years: £10

Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry. 

Children under the age of two years will not be permitted entry into the ground due to health and safety reasons. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Coach travel

As announced here, the club will provide free coaches to supporters travelling to the King Power Stadium, with fans being asked to pay a £5 fee per seat to help raise funds for the North Liverpool Foodbank.

Supporters that qualify for a match ticket can choose to book a seat on the coach when purchasing their ticket.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to book a seat after a match ticket has been purchased by clicking here.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club Members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

Disabled supporters

Within the allocation, we have received 17 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available  please click here.

Ticket sales

The below sales will take place ONLINE only.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:

Five or more games: from 8.15am on Thursday December 5 until 10.45am on Friday December 6.

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

Four or more games: from 11am until 1.45pm on Friday December 6.

Three or more games: from 2pm on Friday December 6 until 10.45am on Monday December 9.

Two or more games: from 11am on Monday December 9.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/375411-leicester-city-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #1 on: November 29, 2019, 08:33:33 PM »
Same allocation as last year  :)
Logged

Offline nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #2 on: December 2, 2019, 10:46:17 PM »
I cant do the 11am on Friday,any guesses what this is likely to drop to?

Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #3 on: December 2, 2019, 10:51:02 PM »
50 more tickets than Southampton which dropped to 1 credit.

Not sure how late boxing day plays Vs sat 3pm at Southampton with corporate returns etc.
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #4 on: December 6, 2019, 02:08:45 PM »
Easy enough today pairs in M1 available.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #5 on: December 9, 2019, 08:35:39 PM »
Still a few left in case anyone has 2+ and hasnt boxed one.

Feels tantalisingly close when it drops to 1. So near yet so far.  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #6 on: December 10, 2019, 07:50:39 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on December  9, 2019, 08:35:39 PM
Still a few left in case anyone has 2+ and hasnt boxed one.

Feels tantalisingly close when it drops to 1. So near yet so far.  ;D

If the sale drops there are about 20 tickets left. Talk about a free-for-all if it happens
Logged

Offline morrisonlfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • Life is only a dream
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #7 on: December 10, 2019, 09:59:14 AM »
Would there be many on 1 credit, what game would have dropped to 1 last season to gain the credit?
Logged
It's either blue cheese with wings, or go fuck your mother

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #8 on: December 10, 2019, 12:24:39 PM »
Quote from: morrisonlfc on December 10, 2019, 09:59:14 AM
Would there be many on 1 credit, what game would have dropped to 1 last season to gain the credit?

Leicester!
Logged

Offline craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • Poetry In Motion!!
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #9 on: December 10, 2019, 10:53:02 PM »
Any chance of this dropping to all members or season ticket holders? Will the aways ever go from being a closed shop  ???
Logged

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 951
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #10 on: December 11, 2019, 05:46:56 AM »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on December 10, 2019, 10:53:02 PM
Any chance of this dropping to all members or season ticket holders? Will the aways ever go from being a closed shop  ???

Not a chance it drops to members again until Blackburn, Wigan or Bolton show up or Hodgson returns
Logged

Offline Sooty89!!!

  • Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #11 on: December 11, 2019, 05:46:58 PM »
Anyone not had their ticket from the 1st sale? Ive received one from the 2nd sale today but nothing from the 1st 🤷🏼‍♂️
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 488
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #12 on: December 11, 2019, 06:31:08 PM »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on December 11, 2019, 05:46:58 PM
Anyone not had their ticket from the 1st sale? Ive received one from the 2nd sale today but nothing from the 1st 🤷🏼‍♂️

Mine came today from first sale mate
Logged

Offline Campioni 84

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #13 on: December 11, 2019, 07:16:22 PM »
Still waiting on mine from the first sale.
Logged

Offline Sooty89!!!

  • Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #14 on: December 13, 2019, 02:24:33 PM »
Still got nothing from the 1st sale, anyone else in the same boat?
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #15 on: December 15, 2019, 03:16:44 PM »
My ticket from the 1st sale arrived yesterday.
Logged

Offline Sooty89!!!

  • Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #16 on: December 15, 2019, 07:55:46 PM »
Quote from: Alf on December 15, 2019, 03:16:44 PM
My ticket from the 1st sale arrived yesterday.
Mine from 1st sale arrived yesterday as well, 4 days after a ticket from the 2nd sale arrived
Logged

Offline geezer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #17 on: December 20, 2019, 05:32:59 PM »
Any car parking advice for Leicester lads?
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:10:04 PM »
Park in city centre and walk south to the ground. Before going into a car park it might be worth a quick look for meter parking bays as it should be free in the evening. Think we've parked on The Newarke or somewhere near there before now.
Logged

Online Priest078

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
Re: Leicester away
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:05:33 AM »
Quote from: geezer on December 20, 2019, 05:32:59 PM
Any car parking advice for Leicester lads?

Loads of side roads on your way in where you can park for free , 15 mins walk to ground
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 