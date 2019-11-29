Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Thursday December 26.The match at the King Power Stadium will kick off at 8pm GMT.The club have received a total allocation of 3,305 stand tickets for this all-ticket fixture.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket pricesAdult: £30Over 65: £2518-21 years (young adult): £2516-17 years: £2012-15 years (junior): £152-11 years: £10Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry.Children under the age of two years will not be permitted entry into the ground due to health and safety reasons. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18.Coach travelAs announced here, the club will provide free coaches to supporters travelling to the King Power Stadium, with fans being asked to pay a £5 fee per seat to help raise funds for the North Liverpool Foodbank.Supporters that qualify for a match ticket can choose to book a seat on the coach when purchasing their ticket.Supporters will also have the opportunity to book a seat after a match ticket has been purchased by clicking here.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club Members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Disabled supportersWithin the allocation, we have received 17 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available  please click here.Ticket salesThe below sales will take place ONLINE only.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:Five or more games: from 8.15am on Thursday December 5 until 10.45am on Friday December 6.Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.Four or more games: from 11am until 1.45pm on Friday December 6.Three or more games: from 2pm on Friday December 6 until 10.45am on Monday December 9.Two or more games: from 11am on Monday December 9.