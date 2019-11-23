« previous next »
Author Topic: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series  (Read 471 times)

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« on: November 23, 2019, 07:43:22 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMANIarjT50
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6468322/

Anyone watching this? Im thinking about giving it a go. Thoughts?
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #1 on: April 3, 2020, 12:24:44 PM »
Woah! This is a bump and a half  ;D

And no one answered the original post, shame!

Anyway, for those who do watch La Casa de Papel, the good news is, part 4 is now on Netflix from today.

I absolutely love this show. It's totally bonkers, a lot of action, also very touching at times, with some dark humour thrown in, and it puts you in that odd place when you really start to sympathise with the 'bad guys' and end up liking so many of them! I especially love the character of El Profesor, played brilliantly by Alvaro Morte.

And for those with time on their hands now who are trying to stay in as much as possible, for sure it's worth a look.

Here's a trailer to part 4:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_PJbmrX4uk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_PJbmrX4uk</a>

And the Bella Ciao scene / song with El Profesor and Berlin which has become the anthem of the show:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spCdFMnQ1Fk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spCdFMnQ1Fk</a>

Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #2 on: April 3, 2020, 02:57:20 PM »
Thanks for the reminder about this! Meant to watch it for ages and never got round to it. Will give it a go
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #3 on: April 4, 2020, 07:44:20 PM »
It's great. The voice thing is a little annoying for the first few episodes but you get used to it. I watched the whole of season 3 yesterday it did not dissapoint.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #4 on: April 4, 2020, 07:55:27 PM »
Quote from: Luke 17 on April  4, 2020, 07:44:20 PM
It's great. The voice thing is a little annoying for the first few episodes but you get used to it. I watched the whole of season 3 yesterday it did not dissapoint.

Are you watching it with the english dubbed over the top? I found that really annoying and switched it to spanish with subtitles (like watching narcos etc) which is what others have suggested to do and it is much better.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #5 on: April 4, 2020, 11:18:35 PM »
I can't cope with dubbed, only ever watched it with subtitles.

So yeah, like Tom says above - if you've been watching it dubbed, give it a go with subtitles!   Dubbed shows are so weird, I want to hear the actual on screen actors voices.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #6 on: April 5, 2020, 04:36:16 AM »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on April  4, 2020, 07:55:27 PM
Are you watching it with the english dubbed over the top? I found that really annoying and switched it to spanish with subtitles (like watching narcos etc) which is what others have suggested to do and it is much better.

Yeah I watch it with english, i think the english narrators portray the character better. But that's just my personal preference.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:18:02 AM »
Yeah I watch it in English, Denvers laugh isnt the same in the original
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:50:02 AM »
Surely its the other way around  ;D

La Casa without Denvers real laugh is just not La Casa!
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 PM »
One of the best series I've ever seen, just finished series 4 and cannot wait for 5!

Don't want to ruin anything but the music in the whole thing has been perfect, I've been singing ti amo all week.
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:31:20 AM »
Love this, been waiting for new series. watch with subtitles and you soon forget it's in Spanish
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:29:11 AM »
Bella ciao is such a great song
Re: La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) TV Series
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:24:49 AM »
Enjoyed the first 3 parts, but couldn't really enjoy the 4th part. Arturito's and Gandia's characters are just written in a way that sours the experience.
