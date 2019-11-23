<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_PJbmrX4uk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_PJbmrX4uk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spCdFMnQ1Fk

Woah! This is a bump and a halfAnd no one answered the original post, shame!Anyway, for those who do watch La Casa de Papel, the good news is, part 4 is now on Netflix from today.I absolutely love this show. It's totally bonkers, a lot of action, also very touching at times, with some dark humour thrown in, and it puts you in that odd place when you really start to sympathise with the 'bad guys' and end up liking so many of them! I especially love the character of El Profesor, played brilliantly by Alvaro Morte.And for those with time on their hands now who are trying to stay in as much as possible, for sure it's worth a look.Here's a trailer to part 4:And the Bella Ciao scene / song with El Profesor and Berlin which has become the anthem of the show: