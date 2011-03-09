« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5560 on: April 2, 2024, 09:32:05 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  2, 2024, 12:06:14 am
Personally don't think it'll ever hit that number

There's always a lot of unused corporate in main stand and there's segregation between home and away fans

I think there's 500 ish more to come from the corner being filled in and the disabled seats at the back - I think.... The away wheelchair section is moving to the back too and the front being filled in with more seats but I could be wrong

I'd be amazed if we officially hit 61k though

The official capacity may well be over 61k but as you say it'll never actually quite hit that number on a matchday due to segregation etc
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5561 on: April 2, 2024, 07:04:07 pm »
i feel betrayed and/or cheated.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5562 on: April 7, 2024, 08:21:15 am »
What's the reason behind us not finishing off that little corner bit of the lower tier Anfield Road end?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5563 on: April 7, 2024, 08:49:00 am »
It's currently being finished.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5564 on: April 7, 2024, 12:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on April  2, 2024, 09:32:05 am
The official capacity may well be over 61k but as you say it'll never actually quite hit that number on a matchday due to segregation etc

Ban the Manc c*nts until they sort their vile c*nt fans out and have a 100% home crowd. That'd do it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5565 on: April 10, 2024, 06:38:45 pm »
Finally got an email to confirm the position of my forever stone. Will try and find it tomorrow as I havnt  had any luck without the map
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5566 on: April 11, 2024, 09:57:00 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 10, 2024, 06:38:45 pm
Finally got an email to confirm the position of my forever stone. Will try and find it tomorrow as I havnt  had any luck without the map
Seen loads complain they bought one and never heard a word, also that they were in pretty bad nick
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5567 on: April 11, 2024, 11:21:34 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 11, 2024, 09:57:00 am
Seen loads complain they bought one and never heard a word, also that they were in pretty bad nick

Found mine tonight with a little help. The rain had been that heavy that it was a bit difficult to see the writing.

Yeah, some of the stones are in bad condition.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5568 on: April 12, 2024, 02:36:28 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 11, 2024, 11:21:34 pm
Found mine tonight with a little help. The rain had been that heavy that it was a bit difficult to see the writing.

Yeah, some of the stones are in bad condition.

Some literally bad no writing visible on them, I was looking in the wrong area for mine (doh) but will have a look Sunday
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5569 on: April 12, 2024, 09:05:40 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on April 12, 2024, 02:36:28 am
Some literally bad no writing visible on them, I was looking in the wrong area for mine (doh) but will have a look Sunday

Even knowing the area, it took a while to find it.

The highlight of an otherwise depressing night.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5570 on: April 16, 2024, 10:44:52 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 11, 2024, 11:21:34 pm
Found mine tonight with a little help. The rain had been that heavy that it was a bit difficult to see the writing.

Yeah, some of the stones are in bad condition.
I spent hours looking for ours! Unfortunately I wont be at another game before the end of the season and it's closed other than match days. Hopefully it'll be open before the end of the season. I wanted to take the kids on the tour but I'd like them to go when the pitch is looking green.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5571 on: April 16, 2024, 01:32:09 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 10, 2024, 06:38:45 pm
Finally got an email to confirm the position of my forever stone. Will try and find it tomorrow as I havnt  had any luck without the map

Thought it would be quite nice to get a replica of mine for at home but they're charging £70 for it! I've spent enough already and its only one of the smaller stones!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5572 on: April 16, 2024, 03:41:58 pm »
Is there any further news on the fan zone which was supposedly opening underneath the stand?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5573 on: April 16, 2024, 07:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on April 16, 2024, 01:32:09 pm
Thought it would be quite nice to get a replica of mine for at home but they're charging £70 for it! I've spent enough already and its only one of the smaller stones!

Robbing shits.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5574 on: April 17, 2024, 12:12:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 16, 2024, 07:16:06 pm
Robbing shits.
indeed, who said you cant blood from a stone haha
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5575 on: May 1, 2024, 08:13:08 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 11, 2024, 09:57:00 am
Seen loads complain they bought one and never heard a word, also that they were in pretty bad nick
One was bought for me by my work team and we never heard anything until I contacted the club last week. The club have now given me the exact location so I'll find it before the Wolves game.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5576 on: May 2, 2024, 08:37:30 am »
Quote from: Djibriliant on April 16, 2024, 10:44:52 am
I spent hours looking for ours! Unfortunately I wont be at another game before the end of the season and it's closed other than match days. Hopefully it'll be open before the end of the season. I wanted to take the kids on the tour but I'd like them to go when the pitch is looking green.

Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Bloody hell that takes me back some years and new profile on here! Oddly familiar situation we find ourselves in today - we've been blessed with some awesome human beings managing this club.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5577 on: Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm »
They've removed the fence next to the Shankly Gates and replaced them with bollards
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5578 on: Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm
They've removed the fence next to the Shankly Gates and replaced them with bollards

This was done about 6 months ago.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5579 on: Yesterday at 06:03:33 pm »
Hahaha

I love that on Skyscraper city theyre hour by hour reporting on tiny shifts in cladding and on here were reporting shit that happened half a year ago. I prefer us.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5580 on: Yesterday at 06:17:18 pm »
Quote from: LOHAG on April  1, 2024, 08:41:51 pm
Lets just imagine that the current ground was sitting  on a footprint which was relatively unrestricted in terms of further expansion.
If we were to repeat a MS on the SKD and a AR type single tier replacing the kop.
Anyone have a clue what capacity would be then?
Would look amazing but would have thought that capacity would not improve massively given the upgrade would be to modern standards.
Im not dismissing the fact in cannot happen. Im just bored really and a little curious.


You cant do that exactly because the lower tier of each was retained with new tiers above. The SKD has already had that treatment, turning the Kemlyn Road into the lower centenary with a new tier above so youd either knock down the upper and do a larger version or build new from scratch.

But if you ignore all the realities and could match the stands youd have Main and SKD around 20,000 each and Anny Road and Kop at 16,000 each. So 72,000. It would be great to try and make the Kop the biggest stand again but that would only be possible with proper standing like the Yellow Wall which could add another 7-8,000.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 12:46:17 pm »
Quote from: laddo on Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm
This was done about 6 months ago.
Shows how much attention I pay considering I've been in Turnstile M for most games this season.. I assumed as I hadn't noticed it and that section was fenced off on Thursday night it was new..
