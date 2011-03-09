Lets just imagine that the current ground was sitting on a footprint which was relatively unrestricted in terms of further expansion.

If we were to repeat a MS on the SKD and a AR type single tier replacing the kop.

Anyone have a clue what capacity would be then?

Would look amazing but would have thought that capacity would not improve massively given the upgrade would be to modern standards.

Im not dismissing the fact in cannot happen. Im just bored really and a little curious.



You cant do that exactly because the lower tier of each was retained with new tiers above. The SKD has already had that treatment, turning the Kemlyn Road into the lower centenary with a new tier above so youd either knock down the upper and do a larger version or build new from scratch.But if you ignore all the realities and could match the stands youd have Main and SKD around 20,000 each and Anny Road and Kop at 16,000 each. So 72,000. It would be great to try and make the Kop the biggest stand again but that would only be possible with proper standing like the Yellow Wall which could add another 7-8,000.