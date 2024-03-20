« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
March 20, 2024, 07:35:44 pm
Quote from: vblfc on March 18, 2024, 02:42:17 pm
yes - 2.5 to 3 hours before. 

Legend, cheers!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
March 21, 2024, 10:37:11 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 15, 2024, 06:02:17 pm
It was probably made worse by the fact it was a Manchester Club and likely that more away fans than normal would also be driving in your direction. If it was a London club they'd likely be heading for the train. I think that the traffic in all directions is heavier these days. Going to the game, I used to take the M53 direct to the Wallasey Tunnel entrance. Now I stick to the side roads because you can hit the end of the queue at Bidston.

And the fact it was a huge game on a knife edge, and a great performance, would have meant a minimal amount of early leavers.

It needs better public transport though. You don't want thousands more leaving early to beat the rush like in other grounds (that are better served by public transport than Anfield).
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
March 23, 2024, 11:42:23 pm

'A good look around the hospitality lounge at Liverpool FC's Anfield Road Expansion Update' - 28 minute video from KC Imageworks (Liverpool-Ajax Legends match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9iCBXQy3Pc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9iCBXQy3Pc4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9iCBXQy3Pc4



'Liverpool Legends v Ajax Legends - Matchday Vlog' - 23 minute video from GreyBeard Media - Merseyside & Beyond:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Gya9CAnH1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Gya9CAnH1U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7Gya9CAnH1U

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
March 31, 2024, 05:32:15 pm
A new league attendance record set today. 60,061.  :scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
March 31, 2024, 08:28:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 31, 2024, 05:32:15 pm
A new league attendance record set today. 60,061.  :scarf

So the away section corner to complete and the back rows of the lower to top 61000.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
Lets just imagine that the current ground was sitting  on a footprint which was relatively unrestricted in terms of further expansion.
If we were to repeat a MS on the SKD and a AR type single tier replacing the kop.
Anyone have a clue what capacity would be then?
Would look amazing but would have thought that capacity would not improve massively given the upgrade would be to modern standards.
Im not dismissing the fact in cannot happen. Im just bored really and a little curious.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 12:06:14 am
Quote from: andy07 on March 31, 2024, 08:28:38 pm
So the away section corner to complete and the back rows of the lower to top 61000.

Personally don't think it'll ever hit that number

There's always a lot of unused corporate in main stand and there's segregation between home and away fans

I think there's 500 ish more to come from the corner being filled in and the disabled seats at the back - I think.... The away wheelchair section is moving to the back too and the front being filled in with more seats but I could be wrong

I'd be amazed if we officially hit 61k though
