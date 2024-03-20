So the away section corner to complete and the back rows of the lower to top 61000.
Personally don't think it'll ever hit that number
There's always a lot of unused corporate in main stand and there's segregation between home and away fans
I think there's 500 ish more to come from the corner being filled in and the disabled seats at the back - I think.... The away wheelchair section is moving to the back too and the front being filled in with more seats but I could be wrong
I'd be amazed if we officially hit 61k though