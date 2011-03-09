I think there have only even two official gates over 61,000 at Anfield. The record, which Rob posted earlier, was v Wolves in the cup in 1952. Can anyone guess the team for the other one (also in the FA Cup)?



I posed this question but forgot to give an answer. The second highest official attendance at Anfield was in January 1934. A shade over 61,000 for the visit of....Tranmere Rovers. Clearly the greatest of the Merseyside derbies.The stories in the Echo after the Liverpool v Wolves match by the way are of distressed supporters on the Kop and in the Annie Road who felt the thing had become dangerously over-full. One of the crush barriers at the Annie Road had badly buckled. This was just a few years after the Burnden Park disaster where 33 people had been killed on an overcrowded terrace. I think in response the club directors at Liverpool decided to reduce the capacity at Anfield - though there was no legal requirement to. People were also getting bigger of course - taller and wider - because they were Welfare State kids not Great Depression kids. The old calculations had been based on the British working class remaining malnourished and under-sized for ever.