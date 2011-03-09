I doubt today will be the actual league attendance record even though it probably will go down as it. They must be made up to finally see it done for the matchday revenue.
It does look great though. Outside of getting Klopp it's the best thing the ownership have done, getting another 15000 seats in the same ground. All those times I remember seeing crap futuristic stadium designs in the Echo in the mid 2000s and getting depressed, I never believed we could improve Anfield like this. Wish it was far less corporate/hospitality minded but as far as I know there was never much organised pushback on it from the fan groups, it was very predictable that it'd be like this and now it'll be hard to get them to go back on it, shame really.
Sets the club up very nicely for the future though. I've loved every iteration of Anfield I've seen and regular 60 thousand crowds is the least of what we deserve. Each stand looks different yet they all seem to go together strangely well.
You have to accept that any stadium has some kind of financial driver. Multi-use at the Bernabeu, property development (and hospitality) at the Emirates, ditto at Spurs.
Corporate sales at Anfield have made more GA tickets possible. Successful organised push back would have meant staying at 45,000 at Anfield.
About 12% or 7,200 package seats of one type or another is about standard. Of which Anfield had about two and was one of the worst performers financially and one of the least providers of GA tickets. Keeping packages in the ARE is a master stroke.
The other thing the club has done well is finding more people to pay for the pricier packages. Despite all the bravado back in the day, there was no absolute guarantee of filling 60,000 at the prices needed to cover the cost.