Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 846558 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5480 on: February 12, 2024, 03:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 11, 2024, 07:14:54 pm
In the same way we call them FC Points Deductions?


Technically Everton will have capacity of c90,000 soon, pity it's split over two site but then those who go to the site without the game will be the lucky ones, except for the smell
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5481 on: February 12, 2024, 04:42:46 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on February 12, 2024, 01:08:09 pm
All things considered, to reach 61K capacity whilst staying at our spiritual home and having minimal long-term debt to service is a great achievement to the club and testament to FSG. Clearly it took longer than anyone would have wished but we got there in the end and the final result looks fantastic.

Can't wait to visit soon

Staying at Anfield was important, as it's an irreplaceable part of the club. United, despite having a much higher capacity, are still looking at a new stadium or another big rebuild. Partly because it's no longer the shiniest car on the drive, but also as Old Trafford simply doesn't have the allure of Anfield and that's the two things they want.

A bit like Manchester in general where they'll throw endless money at more skyscrapers and development, which we could do with more of here, but ultimately Liverpool still has the better landmarks.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5482 on: Yesterday at 01:20:05 pm »
Does the new Founders Lounge in Annie Road extend the whole way across the stand with pitch view through the windows?

Any pitch views from Brodies?

Any other new hospo in Annie road
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5483 on: Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 01:20:05 pm
Does the new Founders Lounge in Annie Road extend the whole way across the stand with pitch view through the windows?

Any pitch views from Brodies?

Any other new hospo in Annie road

The Founders Lounge is in the middle and doesn't extend the full width.

From the planning drawings it looks like there will be pitch views on the Kenny side of Brodies. The Main Stand side is blocked off by the kitchen and WCs for the upper visiting GA concourse.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5484 on: Yesterday at 02:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 10, 2024, 11:13:24 am
I think there have only even two official gates over 61,000 at Anfield. The record, which Rob posted earlier, was v Wolves in the cup in 1952. Can anyone guess the team for the other one (also in the FA Cup)?

I posed this question but forgot to give an answer. The second highest official attendance at Anfield was in January 1934. A shade over 61,000 for the visit of....Tranmere Rovers. Clearly the greatest of the Merseyside derbies.

The stories in the Echo after the Liverpool v Wolves match by the way are of distressed supporters on the Kop and in the Annie Road who felt the thing had become dangerously over-full. One of the crush barriers at the Annie Road had badly buckled. This was just a few years after the Burnden Park disaster where 33 people had been killed on an overcrowded terrace. I think in response the club directors at Liverpool decided to reduce the capacity at Anfield - though there was no legal requirement to. People were also getting bigger of course - taller and wider - because they were Welfare State kids not Great Depression kids. The old calculations had been based on the British working class remaining malnourished and under-sized for ever.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5485 on: Yesterday at 02:31:44 pm »
^
I had to Google the answer to your question and was really surprised at the answer.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5486 on: Yesterday at 03:13:35 pm »
Used to hear stories alright of the Kop being closed 90 mins before kick off with thousands locked outside

Crowd used to be swaying everywhere.

I would have loved to stand on it just once.

My uncle did next to Bill Shankly one game
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5487 on: Yesterday at 03:52:39 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:13:35 pm
Used to hear stories alright of the Kop being closed 90 mins before kick off with thousands locked outside

Crowd used to be swaying everywhere.

I would have loved to stand on it just once.

My uncle did next to Bill Shankly one game

That game would be Coventry City, 1974-5 season (I think).
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5488 on: Yesterday at 03:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:52:39 pm
That game would be Coventry City, 1974-5 season (I think).
god bless your knowledge

I dont have a clue to be honest
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5489 on: Yesterday at 04:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm
The Founders Lounge is in the middle and doesn't extend the full width.

From the planning drawings it looks like there will be pitch views on the Kenny side of Brodies. The Main Stand side is blocked off by the kitchen and WCs for the upper visiting GA concourse.



Can I put my work hat on for a moment. That kitchen doesn't look big enough to feed the numbers that will be getting fed. I assume their is a full production kitchen and dishwash facility elsewhere and this is only a finishing kitchen for reheating and plating up the food? Sorry, but as a kitchen designer I need to know. :boxhead
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5490 on: Yesterday at 05:42:50 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:13:35 pm
Used to hear stories alright of the Kop being closed 90 mins before kick off with thousands locked outside

Crowd used to be swaying everywhere.

I would have loved to stand on it just once.

My uncle did next to Bill Shankly one game
https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2513#:~:text=16%20months%20after%20leaving%20the,won%20four%20in%20a%20row.

You might see your uncle on here then.

No idea why Pat Jennings and Gerry Adams are in there too, mind.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5491 on: Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:42:50 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2513#:~:text=16%20months%20after%20leaving%20the,won%20four%20in%20a%20row.

You might see your uncle on here then.

No idea why Pat Jennings and Gerry Adams are in there too, mind.

That is magnificent. I've never seen that photo before.

I wonder if Jurgen will do the same one day. It's a lot different with the seats now, but he shouldn't deprive himself of such an occasion.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5492 on: Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:42:50 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2513#:~:text=16%20months%20after%20leaving%20the,won%20four%20in%20a%20row.

You might see your uncle on here then.

No idea why Pat Jennings and Gerry Adams are in there too, mind.

Only 1 sub! ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5493 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 04:01:23 pm
Can I put my work hat on for a moment. That kitchen doesn't look big enough to feed the numbers that will be getting fed. I assume their is a full production kitchen and dishwash facility elsewhere and this is only a finishing kitchen for reheating and plating up the food? Sorry, but as a kitchen designer I need to know. :boxhead

As someone who uses hospitality every so often it will almost certainly be a finishing kitchen for the general hospitality (Brodies), but possibly a full kitchen for the lounge.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5494 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:42:50 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2513#:~:text=16%20months%20after%20leaving%20the,won%20four%20in%20a%20row.

You might see your uncle on here then.

No idea why Pat Jennings and Gerry Adams are in there too, mind.


Thanks for posting that. Id heard about it but those quotes are fantastic. We have had so many great managers over the years, some more successful in terms of trophies win, but its all founded on Shankly and his connection with the supporters.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5495 on: Yesterday at 09:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 04:01:23 pm
Can I put my work hat on for a moment. That kitchen doesn't look big enough to feed the numbers that will be getting fed. I assume their is a full production kitchen and dishwash facility elsewhere and this is only a finishing kitchen for reheating and plating up the food? Sorry, but as a kitchen designer I need to know. :boxhead

You're overthinking what is involved.
Saturday was (I'm told) a pie or a jacket spud in disposable cartons in Brodie's.

Any sight of the pitch is blocked. No drink in sight of the pitch
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5496 on: Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:42:50 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2513#:~:text=16%20months%20after%20leaving%20the,won%20four%20in%20a%20row.

You might see your uncle on here then.

No idea why Pat Jennings and Gerry Adams are in there too, mind.
Great stuff.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 01:06:15 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm

Thanks for posting that. Id heard about it but those quotes are fantastic. We have had so many great managers over the years, some more successful in terms of trophies win, but its all founded on Shankly and his connection with the supporters.
You're welcome. I remember it from the time, but can't recall if I was actually in the Kop that day or not. If I was, I didn't know Bill was in there at the time.

The man is a genuine legend. I get goosebumps just looking at pictures of him or hearing him talk on old videos. One of the lads we used to go to away games with years ago had interviews with Shanks on vinyl record. He put them on tape and we'd play them in the car on the way to games. They'd make the hairs on your neck stand up. There was something about the man that was incredible. He made you believe we could take on anyone, anywhere.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 03:20:47 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:29:59 pm
You're overthinking what is involved.
Saturday was (I'm told) a pie or a jacket spud in disposable cartons in Brodie's.

Any sight of the pitch is blocked. No drink in sight of the pitch

I cant imagine its much more than pre-plated (pre-boxed) and zapped in the microwave (bit like plane food)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 03:38:02 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 10, 2024, 11:39:36 am
I doubt today will be the actual league attendance record even though it probably will go down as it. They must be made up to finally see it done for the matchday revenue.

It does look great though. Outside of getting Klopp it's the best thing the ownership have done, getting another 15000 seats in the same ground. All those times I remember seeing crap futuristic stadium designs in the Echo in the mid 2000s and getting depressed, I never believed we could improve Anfield like this. Wish it was far less corporate/hospitality minded but as far as I know there was never much organised pushback on it from the fan groups, it was very predictable that it'd be like this and now it'll be hard to get them to go back on it, shame really.

Sets the club up very nicely for the future though. I've loved every iteration of Anfield I've seen and regular 60 thousand crowds is the least of what we deserve. Each stand looks different yet they all seem to go together strangely well.

You have to accept that any stadium has some kind of financial driver. Multi-use at the Bernabeu, property development (and hospitality) at the Emirates, ditto at Spurs.

Corporate sales at Anfield have made more GA tickets possible. Successful organised push back would have meant staying at 45,000 at Anfield.

About 12% or 7,200 package seats of one type or another is about standard. Of which Anfield had about two and was one of the worst performers financially and one of the least providers of GA tickets. Keeping packages in the ARE is a master stroke.

The other thing the club has done well is finding more people to pay for the pricier packages. Despite all the bravado back in the day, there was no absolute guarantee of filling 60,000 at the prices needed to cover the cost.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 04:08:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:24:19 pm
I posed this question but forgot to give an answer. The second highest official attendance at Anfield was in January 1934. A shade over 61,000 for the visit of....Tranmere Rovers. Clearly the greatest of the Merseyside derbies.

The stories in the Echo after the Liverpool v Wolves match by the way are of distressed supporters on the Kop and in the Annie Road who felt the thing had become dangerously over-full. One of the crush barriers at the Annie Road had badly buckled. This was just a few years after the Burnden Park disaster where 33 people had been killed on an overcrowded terrace. I think in response the club directors at Liverpool decided to reduce the capacity at Anfield - though there was no legal requirement to. People were also getting bigger of course - taller and wider - because they were Welfare State kids not Great Depression kids. The old calculations had been based on the British working class remaining malnourished and under-sized for ever.

I remember the Kop could also be hectic when it was under-full - too much room to bounce about. As for malnourishment, certainly people had a healthier body shape across all classes (war rationing or not). Id also suggest the average match-goer has got older and probably naturally bigger.
