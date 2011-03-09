« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 845815 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5480 on: February 12, 2024, 03:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 11, 2024, 07:14:54 pm
In the same way we call them FC Points Deductions?


Technically Everton will have capacity of c90,000 soon, pity it's split over two site but then those who go to the site without the game will be the lucky ones, except for the smell
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5481 on: February 12, 2024, 04:42:46 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on February 12, 2024, 01:08:09 pm
All things considered, to reach 61K capacity whilst staying at our spiritual home and having minimal long-term debt to service is a great achievement to the club and testament to FSG. Clearly it took longer than anyone would have wished but we got there in the end and the final result looks fantastic.

Can't wait to visit soon

Staying at Anfield was important, as it's an irreplaceable part of the club. United, despite having a much higher capacity, are still looking at a new stadium or another big rebuild. Partly because it's no longer the shiniest car on the drive, but also as Old Trafford simply doesn't have the allure of Anfield and that's the two things they want.

A bit like Manchester in general where they'll throw endless money at more skyscrapers and development, which we could do with more of here, but ultimately Liverpool still has the better landmarks.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5482 on: Today at 01:20:05 pm »
Does the new Founders Lounge in Annie Road extend the whole way across the stand with pitch view through the windows?

Any pitch views from Brodies?

Any other new hospo in Annie road
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5483 on: Today at 02:13:56 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 01:20:05 pm
Does the new Founders Lounge in Annie Road extend the whole way across the stand with pitch view through the windows?

Any pitch views from Brodies?

Any other new hospo in Annie road

The Founders Lounge is in the middle and doesn't extend the full width.

From the planning drawings it looks like there will be pitch views on the Kenny side of Brodies. The Main Stand side is blocked off by the kitchen and WCs for the upper visiting GA concourse.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 02:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 10, 2024, 11:13:24 am
I think there have only even two official gates over 61,000 at Anfield. The record, which Rob posted earlier, was v Wolves in the cup in 1952. Can anyone guess the team for the other one (also in the FA Cup)?

I posed this question but forgot to give an answer. The second highest official attendance at Anfield was in January 1934. A shade over 61,000 for the visit of....Tranmere Rovers. Clearly the greatest of the Merseyside derbies.

The stories in the Echo after the Liverpool v Wolves match by the way are of distressed supporters on the Kop and in the Annie Road who felt the thing had become dangerously over-full. One of the crush barriers at the Annie Road had badly buckled. This was just a few years after the Burnden Park disaster where 33 people had been killed on an overcrowded terrace. I think in response the club directors at Liverpool decided to reduce the capacity at Anfield - though there was no legal requirement to. People were also getting bigger of course - taller and wider - because they were Welfare State kids not Great Depression kids. The old calculations had been based on the British working class remaining malnourished and under-sized for ever.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
^
I had to Google the answer to your question and was really surprised at the answer.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 03:13:35 pm »
Used to hear stories alright of the Kop being closed 90 mins before kick off with thousands locked outside

Crowd used to be swaying everywhere.

I would have loved to stand on it just once.

My uncle did next to Bill Shankly one game
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:13:35 pm
Used to hear stories alright of the Kop being closed 90 mins before kick off with thousands locked outside

Crowd used to be swaying everywhere.

I would have loved to stand on it just once.

My uncle did next to Bill Shankly one game

That game would be Coventry City, 1974-5 season (I think).
