All things considered, to reach 61K capacity whilst staying at our spiritual home and having minimal long-term debt to service is a great achievement to the club and testament to FSG. Clearly it took longer than anyone would have wished but we got there in the end and the final result looks fantastic.
Can't wait to visit soon
Staying at Anfield was important, as it's an irreplaceable part of the club. United, despite having a much higher capacity, are still looking at a new stadium or another big rebuild. Partly because it's no longer the shiniest car on the drive, but also as Old Trafford simply doesn't have the allure of Anfield and that's the two things they want.
A bit like Manchester in general where they'll throw endless money at more skyscrapers and development, which we could do with more of here, but ultimately Liverpool still has the better landmarks.