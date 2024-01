It’s bullshit.



There’s a massive roof integrated roof support at end of the new extension that would have to be demolished and the roof would have to be completely redesigned or replaced. The levels of the new Anny Road Upper Tier and Upper Kenny (existing or updated) don’t line through.



Actually the last bit about lining through doesn't really matter. The corners can line through with one stand or the other or neither. It's probably true that in most redeveloped stadia, it's neither. Reason being sightlines to the corner flag at the opposite end on the same side (mostly means lifting the corners but not too much or the sightlines to the nearest corner flag would be affected as well - see Dortmund, again)