I was thinking is there anyway the club could do the corners. Possibly get the capacity up to 65-68,000. I don't know anything about construction. I do know Dortmund did it well with their stadium



To actually answer your question, not without a serious amount of cost and material bulk for the relative few seats youd get. Each stand currently has a truss roof support (like a set of goalposts) which vertical sections are literally filling the corners. Dortmund had them but they installed huge cantilevers (the yellow tall beams) to hold the roofs so they could get rid of the trusses and fill the corners. The two new stands we have just arent designed for that. The roofs are too big, and the new Annie is all internal truss. The cantilevers would have to be humongous, and a large part of the development we have happening was that minimal visual heft would be seen from the surrounding area - hence why the roofs slope and they just didnt design them with corners in the first place. Look at the size and height of the cantilevers at Old Trafford and St James. You can see them from space. Its not happening Im afraid.