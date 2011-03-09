« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.

Online 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 11:50:36 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 12, 2024, 11:33:27 am
Is there any reason why the hospitality tickets can't be sold as GA tickets or is it because they go through different turnstiles?

Cant have another 2000+ people using the upper tier concourse and exits on safety grounds
Online emitime

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 12:04:06 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 12, 2024, 11:33:27 am
Is there any reason why the hospitality tickets can't be sold as GA tickets or is it because they go through different turnstiles?

I think they actually are. The very last row was definitely being used for Fulham. But as 30fiver says, any more and you've got too many people using those exits. It's already probably the worst part of the ground to get out of.
Online 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 12:10:05 pm
Quote from: emitime on January 12, 2024, 12:04:06 pm
I think they actually are. The very last row was definitely being used for Fulham. But as 30fiver says, any more and you've got too many people using those exits. It's already probably the worst part of the ground to get out of.

Yeah I was on that row for Newcastle

Not sure if its a mistake tho installing padded seats there, on the 3D map the AM blocks only have 12 rows, AU blocks all start on 13 yet 13 is padded, wont be anyone in AM lounges with a row 13 seat? unless its a mistake on the 3D map
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 12:33:24 pm
I was thinking is there anyway the club could do the corners. Possibly get the capacity up to 65-68,000. I don't know anything about construction. I do know Dortmund did it well with their stadium
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 01:05:47 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 12, 2024, 11:33:27 am
Is there any reason why the hospitality tickets can't be sold as GA tickets or is it because they go through different turnstiles?

Dont want to get poor people germs on the fancy seats.
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 01:06:23 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 12:33:24 pm
I was thinking is there anyway the club could do the corners. Possibly get the capacity up to 65-68,000. I don't know anything about construction. I do know Dortmund did it well with their stadium

CORNERS YOU SAY!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!??
Online rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 03:30:01 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 12, 2024, 11:33:27 am
Is there any reason why the hospitality tickets can't be sold as GA tickets or is it because they go through different turnstiles?

Been in my mates in the Kenny and and the Main and you go through a dedicated entrance into the stand, which is a proper set of glass doors, no turnstiles and then you access the seats via the lounges. In the Kenny you go up a flight of stairs IIRC, in the Main, he's in the Beautiful Game lounge, his table is against the window overlooking the pitch and you go straight out of the lounge via a set of doors to get to his seats. Not looked at the Anny in detail, but I assume its the same.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 03:36:16 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 12:33:24 pm
I was thinking is there anyway the club could do the corners. Possibly get the capacity up to 65-68,000. I don't know anything about construction. I do know Dortmund did it well with their stadium

You just had to go there, didn't you?!
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 05:39:01 pm
Sorry lads has this been covered  :o
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 05:41:18 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 05:39:01 pm
Sorry lads has this been covered  :o
Only about 30,000 times.  ;D
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 06:24:09 pm
Sorry I don't want to read back all the previous pages. It's Friday evening,  but I'm guessing the consensus is it can't be done. I have read about the kop with the road right behind it is very limited in what can be done there. The SKD stand with the right to light issues and that prick Parry selling the houses back for nothing. I really want a bigger Anfield ideally 70,000. Also understand then issues with transport instructure when it gets over 60,000. Are we really going to be stuck with 61000 forever? :-[
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 07:24:42 pm
Cant see it happening with FSG myself. After them who knows.
Try not to forget that 8 years ago we had 45k, the immediate area was a shambles and the facilities for most of the ground were dogshit.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 07:55:52 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 12:33:24 pm
I was thinking is there anyway the club could do the corners. Possibly get the capacity up to 65-68,000. I don't know anything about construction. I do know Dortmund did it well with their stadium

Would love them to fill in the corners. Not just for the extra seating but I think it would improve the atmosphere. Youre cut off from a lot of the ground in certain parts.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 09:08:54 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 12:33:24 pm
I was thinking is there anyway the club could do the corners. Possibly get the capacity up to 65-68,000. I don't know anything about construction. I do know Dortmund did it well with their stadium
Quote from: meady1981 on January 12, 2024, 01:06:23 pm
CORNERS YOU SAY!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!??
Why hasn't anyone else mentioned this?  ::)
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 09:13:01 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 12:33:24 pm
I was thinking is there anyway the club could do the corners. Possibly get the capacity up to 65-68,000. I don't know anything about construction. I do know Dortmund did it well with their stadium

To actually answer your question, not without a serious amount of cost and material bulk for the relative few seats youd get. Each stand currently has a truss roof support (like a set of goalposts) which vertical sections are literally filling the corners. Dortmund had them but they installed huge cantilevers (the yellow tall beams) to hold the roofs so they could get rid of the trusses and fill the corners. The two new stands we have just arent designed for that. The roofs are too big, and the new Annie is all internal truss. The cantilevers would have to be humongous, and a large part of the development we have happening was that minimal visual heft would be seen from the surrounding area - hence why the roofs slope and they just didnt design them with corners in the first place. Look at the size and height of the cantilevers at Old Trafford and St James. You can see them from space. Its not happening Im afraid.
« Last Edit: January 12, 2024, 09:24:02 pm by meady1981 »
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 10:24:45 pm
Thanks for taking the time to answer. I appreciate it. I was guessing something like that was the problem. Just think it would improve the acoustics and intimidation with corners done too
Online DangerScouse

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 12, 2024, 10:28:17 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 10:24:45 pm
Thanks for taking the time to answer. I appreciate it. I was guessing something like that was the problem. Just think it would improve the acoustics and intimidation with corners done too

Agreed, would be great. I've been in the corner of the KK, kop end and it was awful.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
January 13, 2024, 10:26:12 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 12, 2024, 05:39:01 pm
Sorry lads has this been covered  :o

Enough that it's become a running joke in here :D
Offline Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm
Images of the Westfalenstadion before and after they filled the corners.





It's a clever solution and it works well because the four stands were built and then expanded at the same timeso the cantilever supports all match. The visual impact of sometrhing like this on the area around Anfield would be huge as Meady says. It's also worth saying that the reason for filling the corners was to provide hospitality, not general admission and the cost was subsidised by the state, to meet requirements for internatinal tournaments.
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Yesterday at 03:30:05 pm
We could use thousands of drones to hold up the new corners with steel cables, wouldnt need new roof supports then. Could even charge people to fly the drones if they wanted.

Of course I imagine the penny pinchers at FSG wouldnt even consider it.
Online rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm
Images of the Westfalenstadion before and after they filled the corners.





It's a clever solution and it works well because the four stands were built and then expanded at the same timeso the cantilever supports all match. The visual impact of sometrhing like this on the area around Anfield would be huge as Meady says. It's also worth saying that the reason for filling the corners was to provide hospitality, not general admission and the cost was subsidised by the state, to meet requirements for internatinal tournaments.

Having had to look at Old Trafford from the office for 4 years, I can confirm the cantilevers are a fucking monstrosity, ugly as to look at
Online afc tukrish

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Yesterday at 06:42:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm
Having had to look at Old Trafford from the office for 4 years, I can confirm the cantilevers are a fucking monstrosity, ugly as to look at

Maybe you're just laughing too hard, though...
Online Ray K

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 09:42:55 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm
Images of the Westfalenstadion before and after they filled the corners.





It's a clever solution and it works well because the four stands were built and then expanded at the same timeso the cantilever supports all match. The visual impact of sometrhing like this on the area around Anfield would be huge as Meady says. It's also worth saying that the reason for filling the corners was to provide hospitality, not general admission and the cost was subsidised by the state, to meet requirements for internatinal tournaments.
They even moved the athletics track to the other side of the stadium. That's German planning for you.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 02:41:45 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:42:55 am
They even moved the athletics track to the other side of the stadium. That's German planning for you.
Not sure that's the case actually Ray - I think the second photo is taken from the other end, hence the athletics field being in same position. If you look at the long-jump sand pits in the second photo, you can make them out in the first photo on the other side but positioned next to the stadium as in second photo. Also, the first photo shows what looks like an outdoor pool in bottom R/H corner - this appears in top L/H corner in second photo, but is covered over - but in same position relative to the stadium in both photos.
I've been to this stadium twice - the first for 2001 Uefa CF before the corners were filled and again after they were filled and I don't remember any change as to the position of the athletics field.
Online paulrazor

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 02:45:57 pm
:lmao
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 02:47:08 pm
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 02:48:01 pm
Ray's right. I happened to be in Dortmund when they were remodelling the stadium. We couldn't take the tour because of all the scaffolding and machinery etc. But I was fortunate to be there when they were lifting the athletics track over the stadium to place it on the western side. They did it in one single piece. Unbelievable German engineering. Someone told us later that they lost  the discus net which fell into the penalty area. Other than, compete success. And all done within 8 hours.
Offline Samie

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 02:51:11 pm
So for now and the near future we're going to be called FC 2 Big Stands?
Online RJH

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 02:54:39 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:41:45 pm
Not sure that's the case actually Ray - I think the second photo is taken from the other end, hence the athletics field being in same position. If you look at the long-jump sand pits in the second photo, you can make them out in the first photo on the other side but positioned next to the stadium as in second photo. Also, the first photo shows what looks like an outdoor pool in bottom R/H corner - this appears in top L/H corner in second photo, but is covered over - but in same position relative to the stadium in both photos.
I've been to this stadium twice - the first for 2001 Uefa CF before the corners were filled and again after they were filled and I don't remember any change as to the position of the athletics field.


You're right the athletics track is still in the same place relative to the stadium.

So I guess they must have rotated the entire plot of land, stadium included. A hugely impressive piece of work.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 02:59:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:48:01 pm
Ray's right. I happened to be in Dortmund when they were remodelling the stadium. We couldn't take the tour because of all the scaffolding and machinery etc. But I was fortunate to be there when they were lifting the athletics track over the stadium to place it on the western side. They did it in one single piece. Unbelievable German engineering. Someone told us later that they lost  the discus net which fell into the penalty area. Other than, compete success. And all done within 8 hours.
;D  ok, I get it now....bastards.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 03:03:36 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:59:19 pm
;D  ok, I get it now....bastards.

 ;D
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 03:18:41 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:59:19 pm
;D  ok, I get it now....bastards.




 ;D


Revenge is best served cold
Online duvva 💅

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Today at 03:19:52 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:59:19 pm
;D  ok, I get it now....bastards.
🤣 that horrible sinking feeling when youve been RAWKed
