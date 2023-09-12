« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 817568 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,024
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 11:50:36 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 11:33:27 am
Is there any reason why the hospitality tickets can't be sold as GA tickets or is it because they go through different turnstiles?

Cant have another 2000+ people using the upper tier concourse and exits on safety grounds
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 12:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 11:33:27 am
Is there any reason why the hospitality tickets can't be sold as GA tickets or is it because they go through different turnstiles?

I think they actually are. The very last row was definitely being used for Fulham. But as 30fiver says, any more and you've got too many people using those exits. It's already probably the worst part of the ground to get out of.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,024
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:04:06 pm
I think they actually are. The very last row was definitely being used for Fulham. But as 30fiver says, any more and you've got too many people using those exits. It's already probably the worst part of the ground to get out of.

Yeah I was on that row for Newcastle

Not sure if its a mistake tho installing padded seats there, on the 3D map the AM blocks only have 12 rows, AU blocks all start on 13 yet 13 is padded, wont be anyone in AM lounges with a row 13 seat? unless its a mistake on the 3D map
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 