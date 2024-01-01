without wanting to create a debate, it's not a necessity that it affects ticket prices.



that would be a voluntary choice, if FSG (or whoever owned us at the time) decided that making improvements to transport infrastructure in the city that allows them to print themselves money should be a cost borne by lfc supporters rather than billionaire hedge funde owners



Well I'm not saying it would affect ticket prices either. I'm just saying that the cost is prohibitively high for an owner who wants LFC to turn a profit that keeps it competitive. As you say, it's their choice, but I can't envisage them making that choice anytime soon.I'm not after a debate either, but the matter has been discussed on here before and I do find it very interesting. The logistics are demanding, but not insurmountable. If it's about creating a rail link, the line is on the other side of Stanley Park and already used for freight. Building stations that would only be used on home match days would cost millions, and then they would need trains - and presumably the line would need electrifying as well.It took MPTE/Merseyrail 50 years just to get around to building Headbolt Lane.Personally, I do think the line should be restored for public use, but there needs to be a solid business case for it. Like I said, it would likely cost more than both new stands combined - FSG isn't footing a bill like that.And there's no way to improve the road links unless the council go for the Edge Lane option - buying up a load of homes to widen Walton Breck Road into a dual carriageway, that's closed to all traffic except buses on match days.Both are possible in the future, but likely tied into future regeneration of the area and further stadium expansion.