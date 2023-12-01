« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.

Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,617
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 am
Saw this on Then and Now FB page, thought I'd share :)



Love one of the comments below, "lippy on a pig". I'm assuming it's an Everton fan. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  rob1966
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,210
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 10:00:59 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:51:35 am
Saw this on Then and Now FB page, thought I'd share :)



Love one of the comments below, "lippy on a pig". I'm assuming it's an Everton fan. ;D

Still got the same stripes on the pitch ;😉

What years the top one, 85/86 ish or earlier? Can't for the life of me remember when they seated the anny, but I remember the different coloured seats due to Crown sponsoring us.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,617
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 10:10:25 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:51:33 am
without wanting to create a debate, it's not a necessity that it affects ticket prices.

that would be a voluntary choice, if FSG (or whoever owned us at the time) decided that making improvements to transport infrastructure in the city that allows them to print themselves money should be a cost borne by lfc supporters rather than billionaire hedge funde owners

Well I'm not saying it would affect ticket prices either. I'm just saying that the cost is prohibitively high for an owner who wants LFC to turn a profit that keeps it competitive.  As you say, it's their choice, but I can't envisage them making that choice anytime soon.

I'm not after a debate either, but the matter has been discussed on here before and I do find it very interesting. The logistics are demanding, but not insurmountable. If it's about creating a rail link, the line is on the other side of Stanley Park and already used for freight. Building stations that would only be used on home match days would cost millions, and then they would need trains - and presumably the line would need electrifying as well.

It took MPTE/Merseyrail 50 years just to get around to building Headbolt Lane.

Personally, I do think the line should be restored for public use, but there needs to be a solid business case for it. Like I said, it would likely cost more than both new stands combined - FSG isn't footing a bill like that.

And there's no way to improve the road links unless the council go for the Edge Lane option - buying up a load of homes to widen Walton Breck Road into a dual carriageway, that's closed to all traffic except buses on match days.

Both are possible in the future, but likely tied into future regeneration of the area and further stadium expansion.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,617
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 10:10:48 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:00:59 am
Still got the same stripes on the pitch ;😉

What years the top one, 85/86 ish or earlier? Can't for the life of me remember when they seated the anny, but I remember the different coloured seats due to Crown sponsoring us.

The caption said 1989.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline meady1981

  meady1981
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,643
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 10:52:26 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:10:48 am
The caption said 1989.

Its from the FA cup parade. You can see people getting their speck on the shop roof/kop wall
Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,617
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:52:26 am
Its from the FA cup parade. You can see people getting their speck on the shop roof/kop wall

cool!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  rob1966
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,210
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 10:59:01 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:52:26 am
Its from the FA cup parade. You can see people getting their speck on the shop roof/kop wall

Great spot.
Fuck the Tories

Offline meady1981

  meady1981
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,643
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 11:17:53 am
Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,617
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
A far cry from many spoilt supporters today. Most wouldn't even get out of bed for an FA cup parade these days.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline classycarra

  classycarra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,531
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 01:29:38 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
A far cry from many spoilt supporters today. Most wouldn't even get out of bed for an FA cup parade these days.
haha what? spoiled? did you miss the recent parades? including the parades when we've not even won?
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,779
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 01:46:06 pm
I think the days of the bigger clubs doing parades for a domestic cup win are long gone sadly.

I know you could point to us last year (fuck it, the year before now  ;D) but that was obviously done with the European Cup in mind  :(

I'm not even sure we'd do one if we just won the Europa League this season which is depressing. Too many people thinking we're above it even if we should have been in the Champions League. You'd get plenty of locals for it in town but not sure how many would come from out of town if it was just the Europa League.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline mattyyt

  mattyyt
  • ****
  Posts: 327
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 01:47:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
A far cry from many spoilt supporters today. Most wouldn't even get out of bed for an FA cup parade these days.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/454122-inside-liverpool-amazing-scenes-at-end-of-season-parade  :o
Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,014
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 01:48:31 pm
The League Cup / FA Cup parade recently was brilliant. Easily as good as the European Cup parade after Madrid.
Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,617
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 04:42:16 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 01:47:10 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/454122-inside-liverpool-amazing-scenes-at-end-of-season-parade  :o

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:29:38 pm
haha what? spoiled? did you miss the recent parades? including the parades when we've not even won?

I never said I was referring to OUR supporters. I was referring to the modern football fan in general.  You guys need to chill out a bit.  ;)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  afc tukrish
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,964
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 04:49:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:42:16 pm
I never said I was referring to OUR supporters. I was referring to the modern football fan in general.  You guys need to chill out a bit.  ;)

Immediately thought you were referencing the stupendous crowds City draws, tens of people and so forth...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,617
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5295 on: Yesterday at 06:11:50 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:49:17 pm
Immediately thought you were referencing the stupendous crowds City draws, tens of people and so forth...

I guess I probably needed to be more specific! I was actually admiring that our fans, even after all these years, will still celebrate trophies so madly - even the so-called "mickey mouse" cups that fans of other clubs turn their noses up at.

15 years ago, City fans would have crawled on broken glass to win a League Cup. Now they can't even be bothered turning out for a European Cup. But I don't think they're alone amongst the trophy hunting clubs in that regard.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Alan B'Stard

  Alan B'Stard
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,675
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5296 on: Yesterday at 06:17:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:00:59 am
Still got the same stripes on the pitch ;😉

What years the top one, 85/86 ish or earlier? Can't for the life of me remember when they seated the anny, but I remember the different coloured seats due to Crown sponsoring us.
Ohhh that's the reason. Was going to ask why the different colours.
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Studog

  Studog
  • *****
  Posts: 704
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5297 on: Today at 12:53:09 pm
Does anyone know if the Lower Annie Road will have access to the improved concourses when they fully open the stand? It can be a pain at Half Time to get anything or go to the toilet. At the minute there is just some big red boarding at the back of the lower, but wondering if it will open to anything?
Offline ianrush79

  ianrush79
  • *****
  Posts: 657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5298 on: Today at 01:48:40 pm
Quote from: Studog on Today at 12:53:09 pm
Does anyone know if the Lower Annie Road will have access to the improved concourses when they fully open the stand? It can be a pain at Half Time to get anything or go to the toilet. At the minute there is just some big red boarding at the back of the lower, but wondering if it will open to anything?

I would guess that improvements will be made but its probably quite low in terms of priorities at the moment. Id expect to see any changes ready for the start of next season
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Offline laddo

  laddo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,660
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5299 on: Today at 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: Studog on Today at 12:53:09 pm
Does anyone know if the Lower Annie Road will have access to the improved concourses when they fully open the stand? It can be a pain at Half Time to get anything or go to the toilet. At the minute there is just some big red boarding at the back of the lower, but wondering if it will open to anything?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/12/anfield-road-stand-exclusive-full-capacity-expansion-inside-view/


For the time being, theyll remain the same, Cuttill explained to This Is Anfield. Its a really good space now, the same number of people but a bigger area.

We will be looking in the future to add some more into that extended space. We are going to re-visit that area to see if theres anything more we can enhance the experience with.
