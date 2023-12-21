That's my feeling too. I'd never contemplate going to a film or the theatre and leaving before the end and I don't see football as any different. It's often a lot quicker to drive home if you park a little further away from the ground so you can avoid congestion in the immediate vicinity of Anfield.



There'll be a few can remember taking the mick out the Kemlyn Road for leaving early. I've never done it - seems like desertion or presuming too much for me (ok, I've stood at the top of the stairs on a night match once or twice) but any idea of congestion outside the ground needs to be addressed as a matter of safety and for me walking a bit is the only way to leave - sat in a decent pub not too far a walk away then home after the rush or more likely, into town. There's many a time as a lad I've been into BOTH chippies on Oakfield Road then into any one of a number of Higsons pubs.... I appreciate some have children with them or are dedicated drivers and just want to get home for a drink themselves but in any event, parking that little bit away eases the situation all round.In fact, banning private cars within the 'TMZ' (Traffic Management Zone) a couple of hours before and an hour after is probably a good idea. I appreciate not everyone can walk to the ground but a number plate recognition system might provide for that (as well as residents - open to 'pirate' taxi business I know). Not sure where all the buses run now but a ring of football specials running along Walton La, St Domingo, Breckfield Road and Priory Road and no private cars within that circuit seems about right to me.Another idea was to get people to spend longer in the ground with better (and cheaper) pre and post match facilities