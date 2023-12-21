« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5240 on: December 21, 2023, 07:43:20 pm
I always stayed in the ground after the whistle, let the rush subside then left. I've never left a Liverpool game before the final whistle. To be honest, it never crossed my mind to do so.
Logged

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5241 on: December 21, 2023, 08:20:57 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December 21, 2023, 05:21:44 pm
That's my feeling too. I'd never contemplate going to a film or the theatre and leaving before the end and I don't see football as any different. It's often a lot quicker to drive home if you park a little further away from the ground so you can avoid congestion in the immediate vicinity of Anfield.

There'll be a few can remember taking the mick out the Kemlyn Road for leaving early. I've never done it - seems like desertion or presuming too much for me (ok, I've stood at the top of the stairs on a night match once or twice) but any idea of congestion outside the ground needs to be addressed as a matter of safety and for me walking a bit is the only way to leave - sat in a decent pub not too far a walk away then home after the rush or more likely, into town. There's many a time as a lad I've been into BOTH chippies on Oakfield Road then into any one of a number of Higsons pubs.... I appreciate some have children with them or are dedicated drivers and just want to get home for a drink themselves but in any event, parking that little bit away eases the situation all round.

In fact, banning private cars within the 'TMZ' (Traffic Management Zone) a couple of hours before and an hour after is probably a good idea. I appreciate not everyone can walk to the ground but a number plate recognition system might provide for that (as well as residents - open to 'pirate' taxi business I know). Not sure where all the buses run now but a ring of football specials running along Walton La, St Domingo, Breckfield Road and Priory Road and no private cars within that circuit seems about right to me.

Another idea was to get people to spend longer in the ground with better (and cheaper) pre and post match facilities
« Last Edit: December 21, 2023, 08:28:26 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,636
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5242 on: December 21, 2023, 09:01:01 pm
The only sensible solution here is flying taxis.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5243 on: December 21, 2023, 09:24:02 pm
Quote from: Stevo on December 21, 2023, 04:14:19 pm
Each to their own but leaving 5 minutes early to save 45 minutes just doesnt seem worth it, Ive never understood peoples rush to get home. On the odd occasion maybe, but people do it every week.

Even when the games arent in the balance you could still miss the greatest goal of all time or something really rare, it just seems like youve made all the effort to go anyway and then youre not getting everything out of it.

We always make our way down the aisles on The Kop so we are by the exit right on the final whistle.  Then a run to the car and home 35 mins after full time.  Stay in your seat until full time and 35 mins becomes well over an hour.  I fully understand why some leave a few minutes early, maybe they dont fancy running a mile to the car, maybe they are up early for work.  And the match was over.   
« Last Edit: December 21, 2023, 10:51:53 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5244 on: December 21, 2023, 10:55:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 21, 2023, 07:43:20 pm
I always stayed in the ground after the whistle, let the rush subside then left. I've never left a Liverpool game before the final whistle. To be honest, it never crossed my mind to do so.
Same here. I just accept that for me 'the match' goes on for a good twenty mins or more after the final whistle, and I build that into my travel plans, ETA for getting back home etc. And I park stetegically so that I can make a quick get away avoiding the congested routes.

That's coming by car; I do appreciate that if people have to catch trains or something then they may not have that latitude.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5245 on: December 22, 2023, 09:24:13 am
The excuses people come out with for leaving early always makes me laugh. They talk as if its a necessity, yet you can guarantee that when a game like Barcelona comes around absolutely none of them are going before the final whistle.

Everyone who goes to a match will want to get home or to the pub as quickly as possible afterwards, but if you're going to the match you should be accepting that it might take longer than you want it to. A small sacrifice for being lucky enough to have a regular ticket. If you can't accept having 45 mins less sleep before work the next day then just don't go and get all the sleep you need.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,105
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5246 on: December 22, 2023, 09:27:40 am
Quote from: Stevo on December 21, 2023, 04:14:19 pm
Each to their own but leaving 5 minutes early to save 45 minutes just doesnt seem worth it, Ive never understood peoples rush to get home. On the odd occasion maybe, but people do it every week.

Even when the games arent in the balance you could still miss the greatest goal of all time or something really rare, it just seems like youve made all the effort to go anyway and then youre not getting everything out of it.

My missus used to go all the time to OT, once her sister had a kid, the Ma would mind her, but she HAD to get to the pub of a Saturday, so, due to it taking an hour to travel 5 miles if they stayed, they started having to leave early - she missed so many last minute goals and winners, including that fucker Ferdindand scoring against us in stoppage time in Jan 2006. Now, if she'd left the Nou Camp early in 1999..............

I know why it pisses Klopp off too, its goes back to 9th April 2013, in the 82nd minute Dortmund went 1-2 down to Malaga in the CL quarter finals and they scored in the 91st and 93rd minute to win the tie
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5247 on: December 22, 2023, 10:23:44 am
Quote from: meady1981 on December 21, 2023, 09:01:01 pm
The only sensible solution here is flying taxis.

Finally some proper talk.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • Kop 306
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5248 on: December 22, 2023, 10:47:34 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 22, 2023, 09:24:13 am
The excuses people come out with for leaving early always makes me laugh. They talk as if its a necessity, yet you can guarantee that when a game like Barcelona comes around absolutely none of them are going before the final whistle.

Everyone who goes to a match will want to get home or to the pub as quickly as possible afterwards, but if you're going to the match you should be accepting that it might take longer than you want it to. A small sacrifice for being lucky enough to have a regular ticket. If you can't accept having 45 mins less sleep before work the next day then just don't go and get all the sleep you need.
Exactly, well said.

As Klopp pretty much said the other day, if you can't be arsed don't bother - give the ticket to someone else.

I get that some people may need to catch the last train and stuff - so those games, give your ticket to someone that can stay until the final whistle.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5249 on: December 22, 2023, 06:20:38 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on December 21, 2023, 08:20:57 pm
Not sure where all the buses run now but a ring of football specials running along Walton La, St Domingo, Breckfield Road and Priory Road and no private cars within that circuit seems about right to me.
Merseyrail need to up their game massively on night matches. It's okay getting to the ground but if you just happen to just miss a train after the final whistle you could, depending on your destination, have a half hour wait for the next one. Given some stations have minimal or no indoor waiting facilities, it's pretty poor and simply an encouragement to use the car.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,984
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5250 on: December 22, 2023, 06:22:38 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December 22, 2023, 06:20:38 pm
Merseyrail need to up their game massively on night matches. It's okay getting to the ground but if you just happen to just miss a train after the final whistle you could, depending on your destination, have a half hour wait for the next one. Given some stations have minimal or no indoor waiting facilities, it's pretty poor and simply an encouragement to use the car.

Transport links to Anfield are terrible compared to a lot of grounds, especially in Europe. I went to watch Nice-Marseille a month or so ago, got the tram up to the stadium from the centre of Nice for a couple of Euros, took my right to the turnstiles basically. Then tram on the way back very efficient. Was back at the hotel well before midnight even with the 9pm kick off.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,105
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5251 on: December 22, 2023, 07:23:07 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on December 22, 2023, 06:22:38 pm
Transport links to Anfield are terrible compared to a lot of grounds, especially in Europe. I went to watch Nice-Marseille a month or so ago, got the tram up to the stadium from the centre of Nice for a couple of Euros, took my right to the turnstiles basically. Then tram on the way back very efficient. Was back at the hotel well before midnight even with the 9pm kick off.

You wanna try living near Old Trafford, that place fucks the traffic for at least a couple of hours either side of kick off. If they are playing a night match same as us, I can leave the Kop, walk a mile to the car, drive home and when I hit the M60 its still chocker going the opposite way I go.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5252 on: December 22, 2023, 11:11:31 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 22, 2023, 07:23:07 pm
You wanna try living near Old Trafford, that place fucks the traffic for at least a couple of hours either side of kick off. If they are playing a night match same as us, I can leave the Kop, walk a mile to the car, drive home and when I hit the M60 its still chocker going the opposite way I go.

Weird, unless held back we always manage to get home from OT in an hour or so after the end of the game and that is a 30 mile drive.  Mind you we park on the north side so miss out on the massed hordes heading back to the M6 south.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5253 on: December 23, 2023, 08:59:27 pm
Cant wait to see Anfield Road end full. Hate seeing that empty strip right now
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5254 on: December 23, 2023, 10:23:06 pm
57,548 in today.  :scarf
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5255 on: December 23, 2023, 10:56:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 23, 2023, 10:23:06 pm
57,548 in today.  :scarf


Yep its a bit like my belly at Christmas slowly getting bigger.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5256 on: December 23, 2023, 11:15:31 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on December 23, 2023, 10:56:10 pm

Yep its a bit like my belly at Christmas slowly getting bigger.
;D
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,105
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5257 on: December 24, 2023, 10:01:36 am
Quote from: andy07 on December 22, 2023, 11:11:31 pm
Weird, unless held back we always manage to get home from OT in an hour or so after the end of the game and that is a 30 mile drive.  Mind you we park on the north side so miss out on the massed hordes heading back to the M6 south.

Yeah if you are on the Trafford Park side of the ground its mental and it is traffic heading for both the M6 and the M60, its taken the missus over an hour to get home, workmate once made the mistake of parking facing towards Manchester, took him about an hour and a half just to get to the M60. Can be fun though, I was working when we beat them 4-1 under Rafa and was driving towards Manc on the M56, hanging out of the truck giving the 5 fingers to this massive queue of very pissed off southern Mancs ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,509
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5258 on: December 24, 2023, 12:14:36 pm
Maybe I'm getting old but yesterday was my first game with the crowd in the annie upper and I'm convinced the acoustics were different. Obviously it's slightly odd when on the Kop to hear a noise from higher than usual (like the cheers when reading out the teamsheet). But also (and this is entirely unscientific) the acoustics of the songs and noise from the Kop (and probably the others too) seem to bounce off the upper but stay within the ground instead of getting lost (like is often the case in the modern bowl stadiums). hope that means, aside from the higher capacity, that the 'cauldron' type atmosphere is going to be even more prevalent and intense, but will have to see. need a big european match this season to properly test it ;)
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5259 on: December 24, 2023, 12:45:03 pm
It does look superb did it seem a hell of a lot louder in the stand, be even better when it is in full use, I still dream of the day all four stands are done but thats a different discussion
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5260 on: December 25, 2023, 11:00:55 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7zKWI3fOvmw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7zKWI3fOvmw</a>
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,185
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5261 on: December 28, 2023, 11:45:14 pm
Quote from: andy07 on December 22, 2023, 11:11:31 pm
Weird, unless held back we always manage to get home from OT in an hour or so after the end of the game and that is a 30 mile drive.  Mind you we park on the north side so miss out on the massed hordes heading back to the M6 south.

Old Trafford is right by motorways and ring roads, it's easier to disperse. Plus you've got different tram lines within a short walk.

Anfield needs better public transport links. At least more buses put on and increased Merseyrail capacity.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,509
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5262 on: Yesterday at 01:20:21 am
Quote from: Fromola on December 28, 2023, 11:45:14 pm
Old Trafford is right by motorways and ring roads, it's easier to disperse. Plus you've got different tram lines within a short walk.

Anfield needs better public transport links. At least more buses put on and increased Merseyrail capacity.
It does, also more needs to be done to get more of the 6-car merseyrail services running and also get an express service running (missing some stops) to speed things up.

Also, the club need to be compelled to foot the bill to improve infrastructure for the area. Can't be having a multi billion pound business, that receives money for playing sport on television in front of a full and passionate crowd, contribute nothing to the funding pot.
Logged

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5263 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 am
Quote from: Fromola on December 28, 2023, 11:45:14 pm
Old Trafford is right by motorways and ring roads, it's easier to disperse. Plus you've got different tram lines within a short walk.

Anfield needs better public transport links. At least more buses put on and increased Merseyrail capacity.

Youre joking right? Everywhere is a standstill for at least an hour when the match ends. Its a single road to get to the motorways.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,185
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5264 on: Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 08:52:24 am
Youre joking right? Everywhere is a standstill for at least an hour when the match ends. Its a single road to get to the motorways.

It's not to say it's straightforward. You're going to have some bottleneck on the roads moving 76000 people on. Anfield simply wouldn't cope with that with the existing infrastrcture 60000 will be tough enough and capacity beyond that would need big infrastructure upgrades. Even at 40k you had traffic at a standstill for a while after the match.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,105
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5265 on: Yesterday at 02:14:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
It's not to say it's straightforward. You're going to have some bottleneck on the roads moving 76000 people on. Anfield simply wouldn't cope with that with the existing infrastrcture 60000 will be tough enough and capacity beyond that would need big infrastructure upgrades. Even at 40k you had traffic at a standstill for a while after the match.

Sorry mate, but you are chatting absolute shite. I live 5 miles from the ground, near the M60, I see it with my own eyes and its a nightmare. My wife had to leave games on 85 minutes to have any chance of getting home in under an hour. As I've said, night games I leave the Kop, walk a mile to my car, drive through Norris Green, Crocky, Huyton, M57, M62 and when I get to the M60 its at a standstill with football traffic at 11:30pm.

We have to deal with lots of queues as people head to the ground, the M60 gets snarled up as you have match traffic mixed with Trafford Centre traffic, day games are the worst, as you've people leaving the game and people leaving the TC at the same time.



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,229
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5266 on: Today at 06:51:37 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 02:14:08 pm
Sorry mate, but you are chatting absolute shite. I live 5 miles from the ground, near the M60, I see it with my own eyes and its a nightmare. My wife had to leave games on 85 minutes to have any chance of getting home in under an hour. As I've said, night games I leave the Kop, walk a mile to my car, drive through Norris Green, Crocky, Huyton, M57, M62 and when I get to the M60 its at a standstill with football traffic at 11:30pm.

We have to deal with lots of queues as people head to the ground, the M60 gets snarled up as you have match traffic mixed with Trafford Centre traffic, day games are the worst, as you've people leaving the game and people leaving the TC at the same time.





Early November we were visiting my partner's sister who lives Sale way and they were at home. Made the mistake of getting caught up in all this. Certainly looks like an absolute nightmare when that shower are at home
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,105
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5267 on: Today at 08:47:05 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:51:37 am
Early November we were visiting my partner's sister who lives Sale way and they were at home. Made the mistake of getting caught up in all this. Certainly looks like an absolute nightmare when that shower are at home

Get stuck on washway Road did you? Once took me over an hour to get from Sale to Altrincham in the truck cos I got caught in the matchday traffic, its nuts
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
Reply #5268 on: Today at 12:02:18 pm
Anyone know if the Annie Rd builders /fitters were in between Xmas and New year? Or has everyone been given time off till the 2nd?
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!
