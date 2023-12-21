It's not to say it's straightforward. You're going to have some bottleneck on the roads moving 76000 people on. Anfield simply wouldn't cope with that with the existing infrastrcture 60000 will be tough enough and capacity beyond that would need big infrastructure upgrades. Even at 40k you had traffic at a standstill for a while after the match.
Sorry mate, but you are chatting absolute shite. I live 5 miles from the ground, near the M60, I see it with my own eyes and its a nightmare. My wife had to leave games on 85 minutes to have any chance of getting home in under an hour. As I've said, night games I leave the Kop, walk a mile to my car, drive through Norris Green, Crocky, Huyton, M57, M62 and when I get to the M60 its at a standstill with football traffic at 11:30pm.
We have to deal with lots of queues as people head to the ground, the M60 gets snarled up as you have match traffic mixed with Trafford Centre traffic, day games are the worst, as you've people leaving the game and people leaving the TC at the same time.