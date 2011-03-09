« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 795219 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5200 on: December 16, 2023, 12:00:41 pm »
Oh bollocks, thats just all made me join the we want a MEGAKOP at all costs brigade. Its pretty easy to imagine that as a single all safe standing stand down the other end now.
I wish that road would just take the hint and fuck off.

Is there a world where you could modernise the internals of the SKD, maybe slightly extend the facade, and make the corporate facilities larger and more premium (if the demand is there) to help fund a complete general seating Kop?


Im not sure if theres enough demand for much more hospitality.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5201 on: December 16, 2023, 12:04:22 pm »
Im not sure if theres enough demand for much more hospitality.
Theres still a huge demand for more tickets.  If you cant get tickets, people probably go hospitality?  So I wonder if theres actually still more demand??
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5202 on: December 16, 2023, 01:59:52 pm »
Theres still a huge demand for more tickets.  If you cant get tickets, people probably go hospitality?  So I wonder if theres actually still more demand??
most people can't afford it. i'd personally prioritise any future developments into making the SKD stand more liveable (even if reducing capacity) and on making more cheap tickets available. wouldn't ever happen because of dogmatic love of 'return on investment, but it'd be a great 'quality of life' improvement, would help rebuild the connection to the city and that extra harmony and normalisation of being attend when you can/want would make the day out that bit nicer for those visiting from afar (who the club want getting tickets, to spend more money).

if not redeveloping SKD, which'd be fair enough, maybe make a section in those horrible legroom seats where its adult and kid(s) tickets only, so they can also have a section where they hear "c*nt" slightly fewer times in a game (not a priority for me! just a selling point of my main priority for some)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5203 on: December 16, 2023, 02:04:58 pm »
most people can't afford it. i'd personally prioritise any future developments into making the SKD stand more liveable (even if reducing capacity) and on making more cheap tickets available. wouldn't ever happen because of dogmatic love of 'return on investment, but it'd be a great 'quality of life' improvement, would help rebuild the connection to the city and that extra harmony and normalisation of being attend when you can/want would make the day out that bit nicer for those visiting from afar (who the club want getting tickets, to spend more money).

if not redeveloping SKD, which'd be fair enough, maybe make a section in those horrible legroom seats where its adult and kid(s) tickets only, so they can also have a section where they hear "c*nt" slightly fewer times in a game (not a priority for me! just a selling point of my main priority for some)
I cant afford those process either.  But I think pre and is such that people will pay those or ex to go sometimes rather than not at all?

The Kenny is very tight on the concourses thats for sure. But room is so tight behind it that I dont know what you can do.

Kids shouldnt go to football if swearing upsets their folks though!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5204 on: December 16, 2023, 10:07:38 pm »
Theres still a huge demand for more tickets.  If you cant get tickets, people probably go hospitality?  So I wonder if theres actually still more demand??

I think there is more demand yet to be filled.  There are thousands out there who have the money to pay and will pay for hospitality season tickets.

And the crowd tomorrow should be somewhere near the 57906 who attended an FA Cup game against Burnley in 1963, the last time we officially had more than 57000 in the ground.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5205 on: December 17, 2023, 12:20:41 am »
Hospitality will be filled even if they add more - for most games I'd imagine. It's the only way most of the time that us non-local supporters can hope to see the team.

We went for Arsenal last season - family of 5 - really not easy to get tickets otherwise.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5206 on: December 17, 2023, 10:48:32 pm »
Looked like some gaps in and around the upper, was it not all sold? (I don't mean the front rows, I mean random dotted about seats).
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5207 on: December 17, 2023, 11:14:42 pm »
Looked like some gaps in and around the upper, was it not all sold? (I don't mean the front rows, I mean random dotted about seats).
I don't know how many seats were sold but the official attendance was 57,158.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5208 on: December 18, 2023, 10:57:01 am »
Thought it looked a bit crap to be honest
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5209 on: December 18, 2023, 11:55:18 am »
A grim illustration of just how many tickets are going to be corporate in that stand, I thought.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5210 on: December 18, 2023, 12:59:34 pm »
There was always going to be a big corporate element to the new Anny road stand. Personally, looking at how 8000 extra tickets in the Main Stand hasn't improved the atmosphere, I'd have started some sort of push to improve the atmosphere, although saying that I'm not personally sure what the best measures would have been. Sure the fine people of RAWK have some thoughts.

I wonder where we stand on hospitality ticket numbers now. Even in bigger stadiums I can't imagine they have as many as we do. What's it like with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Dortmund etc? All have huge grounds and I bet hospitality doesn't take up a greater percentage of tickets. I feel FSG have really had their way on this one. I wish they'd have just consigned this stuff to the Main Stand, the Anfield Road end was always a huge part of the atmosphere in the glory days of Anfield and LFC, now with 3000 away fans and loads of corporates (right at the front of the upper tier!!!) it's not looking to me that it'll improve things any time soon.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5211 on: December 18, 2023, 03:25:47 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on December 18, 2023, 10:57:01 am
Thought it looked a bit crap to be honest

On Tv or there
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5212 on: December 18, 2023, 03:31:18 pm »
Anyone know what they are going to do with the bit between the two tiers? Behind the back row of the lower... currently just got red boards up

Had it in my head they were going to put boxes there, but think i'm imagining that? Doesn't look like it on the plans

Looks a bit bare and that there should be something there

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5213 on: December 18, 2023, 03:45:37 pm »
Anyone know what they are going to do with the bit between the two tiers? Behind the back row of the lower... currently just got red boards up

Had it in my head they were going to put boxes there, but think i'm imagining that? Doesn't look like it on the plans

Looks a bit bare and that there should be something there



I think it's just going to be the "corporate" bars and kiosks, they'll have a view out onto the pitch. They've got similar in the Emirates, it's not quite a lounge or a box it's just like a bit of a nicer concourse with food stalls and craft ale and that.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5214 on: December 18, 2023, 03:55:05 pm »
On Tv or there
from the corner of the main stand
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5215 on: December 18, 2023, 06:24:46 pm »
I think it's just going to be the "corporate" bars and kiosks, they'll have a view out onto the pitch. They've got similar in the Emirates, it's not quite a lounge or a box it's just like a bit of a nicer concourse with food stalls and craft ale and that.

This and also some wheelchair bays
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 02:09:52 am »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 07:00:28 am »
from the corner of the main stand

Haha. I like a straightforward, no nonsense, honest review.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 am »
Haha. I like a straightforward, no nonsense, honest review.
Haha, I think it will look better when full obviously but that weird roof bit in the corner looks awful to me.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5219 on: Yesterday at 12:19:15 pm »
It does look a mess in the Kemlyn corner.

Itll be fixed when they fill the corners in properly though
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5220 on: Yesterday at 03:12:04 pm »
Haha, I think it will look better when full obviously but that weird roof bit in the corner looks awful to me.

I was about to say you should be looking at the pitch, but I think I would have spent most of that game looking at the roof myself.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5221 on: Yesterday at 07:10:58 pm »
Just wondered everyone's experience of getting away after the match with the upper open, it felt like the quite for the bus was way longer and they had not really made any changes to accommodate the increased number of fans.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5222 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm »
Just wondered everyone's experience of getting away after the match with the upper open, it felt like the quite for the bus was way longer and they had not really made any changes to accommodate the increased number of fans.

Absolutely horrific

From kop 305 to utting Avenue car park took 25 minutes, down the side of Kenny was carnage, bottle neck everyone stood still couldn't move

Certainly won't be making a habit of staying till full time now
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5223 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
Absolutely horrific

From kop 305 to utting Avenue car park took 25 minutes, down the side of Kenny was carnage, bottle neck everyone stood still couldn't move

Certainly won't be making a habit of staying till full time now

Don't they have to completely reconfigure the public transport infrastructure for the area if we were to expand anymore? Seems arbitrary to be honest. It's already a nightmare getting out of Anfield and the additional 6k (?) will only make it worse.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5224 on: Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm »
Just wondered everyone's experience of getting away after the match with the upper open, it felt like the quite for the bus was way longer and they had not really made any changes to accommodate the increased number of fans.

Top of Stanley Park by the Main Stand corner was dangerously rammed with people stuck in a bottleneck trying to get through in both directions.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5225 on: Today at 09:55:40 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
Absolutely horrific

From kop 305 to utting Avenue car park took 25 minutes, down the side of Kenny was carnage, bottle neck everyone stood still couldn't move

Certainly won't be making a habit of staying till full time now
Might be quicker heading down Walton Breck and then left by the Sandon using Wylva or Arkles Road.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5226 on: Today at 10:25:57 am »
Might be quicker heading down Walton Breck and then left by the Sandon using Wylva or Arkles Road.
Given the number of late goals we score, it's a more sensible suggestion than leaving early! Some of the side roads remain remarkably empty immediately after the final whistle.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5227 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Absolutely horrific

From kop 305 to utting Avenue car park took 25 minutes, down the side of Kenny was carnage, bottle neck everyone stood still couldn't move

Certainly won't be making a habit of staying till full time now
I don't get stuff like this? If you aren't going to bother staying until the end then why bother going at all?

What's the rush to get home? The amount of people leaving the other week against Fulham was embarrassing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5228 on: Today at 12:25:00 pm »
If your using public transport the problem leaving now is that you might need to give it 1.15 to get to lime street on the bus, on Sunday to Leeds there was a train at 19.52 and then 21.52 and the train in between to Manchester was cancelled.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5229 on: Today at 12:37:25 pm »
If your using public transport the problem leaving now is that you might need to give it 1.15 to get to lime street on the bus, on Sunday to Leeds there was a train at 19.52 and then 21.52 and the train in between to Manchester was cancelled.

Obviously not ideal for those who are less mobile, and not much fun in the pissing rain, but it only takes about 45 minutes to walk to Lime Street.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5230 on: Today at 12:53:36 pm »
Obviously not ideal for those who are less mobile, and not much fun in the pissing rain, but it only takes about 45 minutes to walk to Lime Street.
True I'd always do that with a mate but my mother is now 70, we used to walk down to great homer street and grab a black cab, but that became to busy when the new main stand opened, it just doesn't seem like much planning has gone with the increase in capacity.
There are so many possible solutions,

A start would be closing the pavement where the buses stop so it was just a one way queue, having staff load 3-4 buses at once by counting off the numbers in the queue, not allowing people to buy tickets on the return bus  / having separate ticket stand would massively speed up boarding

Or better yet make the bus free a a little on match tickets to cover it
