There was always going to be a big corporate element to the new Anny road stand. Personally, looking at how 8000 extra tickets in the Main Stand hasn't improved the atmosphere, I'd have started some sort of push to improve the atmosphere, although saying that I'm not personally sure what the best measures would have been. Sure the fine people of RAWK have some thoughts.



I wonder where we stand on hospitality ticket numbers now. Even in bigger stadiums I can't imagine they have as many as we do. What's it like with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Dortmund etc? All have huge grounds and I bet hospitality doesn't take up a greater percentage of tickets. I feel FSG have really had their way on this one. I wish they'd have just consigned this stuff to the Main Stand, the Anfield Road end was always a huge part of the atmosphere in the glory days of Anfield and LFC, now with 3000 away fans and loads of corporates (right at the front of the upper tier!!!) it's not looking to me that it'll improve things any time soon.