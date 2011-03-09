« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 789658 times)

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,884
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on December 12, 2023, 07:17:54 am
Oh bollocks, thats just all made me join the we want a MEGAKOP at all costs brigade. Its pretty easy to imagine that as a single all safe standing stand down the other end now.
I wish that road would just take the hint and fuck off.

Is there a world where you could modernise the internals of the SKD, maybe slightly extend the facade, and make the corporate facilities larger and more premium (if the demand is there) to help fund a complete general seating Kop?


Im not sure if theres enough demand for much more hospitality.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,901
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:00:41 pm

Im not sure if theres enough demand for much more hospitality.
Theres still a huge demand for more tickets.  If you cant get tickets, people probably go hospitality?  So I wonder if theres actually still more demand??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,400
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 01:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 12:04:22 pm
Theres still a huge demand for more tickets.  If you cant get tickets, people probably go hospitality?  So I wonder if theres actually still more demand??
most people can't afford it. i'd personally prioritise any future developments into making the SKD stand more liveable (even if reducing capacity) and on making more cheap tickets available. wouldn't ever happen because of dogmatic love of 'return on investment, but it'd be a great 'quality of life' improvement, would help rebuild the connection to the city and that extra harmony and normalisation of being attend when you can/want would make the day out that bit nicer for those visiting from afar (who the club want getting tickets, to spend more money).

if not redeveloping SKD, which'd be fair enough, maybe make a section in those horrible legroom seats where its adult and kid(s) tickets only, so they can also have a section where they hear "c*nt" slightly fewer times in a game (not a priority for me! just a selling point of my main priority for some)
Logged

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,901
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:59:52 pm
most people can't afford it. i'd personally prioritise any future developments into making the SKD stand more liveable (even if reducing capacity) and on making more cheap tickets available. wouldn't ever happen because of dogmatic love of 'return on investment, but it'd be a great 'quality of life' improvement, would help rebuild the connection to the city and that extra harmony and normalisation of being attend when you can/want would make the day out that bit nicer for those visiting from afar (who the club want getting tickets, to spend more money).

if not redeveloping SKD, which'd be fair enough, maybe make a section in those horrible legroom seats where its adult and kid(s) tickets only, so they can also have a section where they hear "c*nt" slightly fewer times in a game (not a priority for me! just a selling point of my main priority for some)
I cant afford those process either.  But I think pre and is such that people will pay those or ex to go sometimes rather than not at all?

The Kenny is very tight on the concourses thats for sure. But room is so tight behind it that I dont know what you can do.

Kids shouldnt go to football if swearing upsets their folks though!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 10:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 12:04:22 pm
Theres still a huge demand for more tickets.  If you cant get tickets, people probably go hospitality?  So I wonder if theres actually still more demand??

I think there is more demand yet to be filled.  There are thousands out there who have the money to pay and will pay for hospitality season tickets.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Up
« previous next »
 