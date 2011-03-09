Theres still a huge demand for more tickets. If you cant get tickets, people probably go hospitality? So I wonder if theres actually still more demand??



most people can't afford it. i'd personally prioritise any future developments into making the SKD stand more liveable (even if reducing capacity) and on making more cheap tickets available. wouldn't ever happen because of dogmatic love of 'return on investment, but it'd be a great 'quality of life' improvement, would help rebuild the connection to the city and that extra harmony and normalisation of being attend when you can/want would make the day out that bit nicer for those visiting from afar (who the club want getting tickets, to spend more money).if not redeveloping SKD, which'd be fair enough, maybe make a section in those horrible legroom seats where its adult and kid(s) tickets only, so they can also have a section where they hear "c*nt" slightly fewer times in a game (not a priority for me! just a selling point of my main priority for some)