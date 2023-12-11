« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 785553 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,349
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5160 on: December 11, 2023, 08:37:02 pm »
Like klopp said the most important test of the new stand was the 3 fist bumps at the end
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,078
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5161 on: December 11, 2023, 08:49:38 pm »
Have they filled in all the corners yet?
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5162 on: December 11, 2023, 08:54:40 pm »
Beautiful site.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,636
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5163 on: December 11, 2023, 09:17:56 pm »
Was In the lower for the event tonight and the nfc panels were like iPads and far quicker than the ones Im used to in the main stand
Logged

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5164 on: December 11, 2023, 09:19:31 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 11, 2023, 08:35:40 pm
I don't think so. I think they need to do a load more work. Large parts of it is still a building site

I think it's just down to the numbers evacuated rather than the speed. They will find strengths and weaknesses in the process and make changes. I think tonight is more of a formality than actually failing

Assessment of safe 'egress' is absolutely down to safety/ guarding/ free flow and number of minutes to evacuate.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,660
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5165 on: December 11, 2023, 10:17:21 pm »
Any pics from right at the back? Or are those seats not open yet?

#pardonmyignorance
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5166 on: December 11, 2023, 10:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 11, 2023, 10:17:21 pm
Any pics from right at the back? Or are those seats not open yet?

#pardonmyignorance

Trent pre-corner is in one of the threads...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,872
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5167 on: December 11, 2023, 10:33:34 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on December 11, 2023, 04:38:19 pm
61k isn't it once completed?

Officially, but will lose some with segregation etc, actual usable capacity will be 60 odd, especially european nights
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5168 on: December 11, 2023, 11:06:29 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on December 11, 2023, 08:12:50 pm
Weird seeing a new view and angle of our stadium that we're so used to.
Kop looks tiny now
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,403
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5169 on: Yesterday at 02:07:56 am »

'FIRST LOOK INSIDE NEW UPPER ANFIELD ROAD STAND EXPANSION! + Jurgen Klopp Q&A Interview' - 27 minute video from Courtney_Neary:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uO-JSf4DBvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uO-JSf4DBvI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uO-JSf4DBvI



'Liverpool FC test event Monday 11th December at Anfield stadium in the upper Anfield road stand YNWA' - 90 second video from Libpool fc:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nnK6rnK_7mI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nnK6rnK_7mI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/nnK6rnK_7mI



'The Anfield Road Stand is finally open at Liverpool F.Cs Anfield Road Expansion Update' - 38 minute video from KC Imageworks:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6AyOdyGr7Jo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6AyOdyGr7Jo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/6AyOdyGr7Jo



Some more short video clips and images: www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-anfield-stadium-54-074-61-000.210414/page-1235

and www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-anfield-stadium-54-074-61-000.210414/page-1236

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:51:34 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5170 on: Yesterday at 07:17:54 am »
Oh bollocks, thats just all made me join the we want a MEGAKOP at all costs brigade. Its pretty easy to imagine that as a single all safe standing stand down the other end now.
I wish that road would just take the hint and fuck off.

Is there a world where you could modernise the internals of the SKD, maybe slightly extend the facade, and make the corporate facilities larger and more premium (if the demand is there) to help fund a complete general seating Kop?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:38:01 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5171 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 11, 2023, 04:34:35 pm
Kloppo will be at the test event too.  ;D

Seriously? What other manager would turn up for a test event? Yet another reason why he belongs here.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5172 on: Yesterday at 11:07:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:12:18 am
Seriously? What other manager would turn up for a test event? Yet another reason why he belongs here.

Klopp is great and all but I imagine pretty much every manager of every football team in the world would turn up to chat for 30 minutes if it ensures an extra 7000 fans can attend home games
Logged

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5173 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 11:07:05 am
Klopp is great and all but I imagine pretty much every manager of every football team in the world would turn up to chat for 30 minutes if it ensures an extra 7000 fans can attend home games

Fraudilina would drop his pants for an extra 10 at any game, he's desperate to have more fans in their empty stadiums.

Wonder how City ever passed their safety tests, bet they shipped in 7000 migrant workers for the event.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5174 on: Yesterday at 02:10:44 pm »
So was this event a success and we are good to go with the extra 7k now?

What needs to happen for the remaining capacity to be allowed?
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5175 on: Yesterday at 03:07:52 pm »
For those that attended. Did it look like they are planning to open seats nearer the back for Utd?  (Get that impression from the test event videos).  Would have loved the 7000 packed close to the pitch. But happy in any scenario that lets more reds in.
Logged

Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We go again
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5176 on: Yesterday at 07:36:30 pm »
Be great to just build a new KOP and have the road running through it like the old Atletico ground?
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5177 on: Yesterday at 08:56:02 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 03:07:52 pm
For those that attended. Did it look like they are planning to open seats nearer the back for Utd?  (Get that impression from the test event videos).  Would have loved the 7000 packed close to the pitch. But happy in any scenario that lets more reds in.

The upper tier is 10k in total of which 3k are hospitality at the front, so theyll be fully filling all the seats past the first 12 or so rows if they are filling 7k
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5178 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:10:44 pm
So was this event a success and we are good to go with the extra 7k now?

What needs to happen for the remaining capacity to be allowed?

The 3,000 hospitality seats wont be available till the hospitality concourse/area is fully kitted out otherwise they cant charge hospitality prices. The hospitality concourse looks the least developed based on the drone lad videos so the thinking of end of Jan Chelsea match may not be far wrong imho
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5179 on: Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Yesterday at 07:36:30 pm
Be great to just build a new KOP and have the road running through it like the old Atletico ground?

Terror Security nightmare that
Logged

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5180 on: Yesterday at 10:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Yesterday at 07:36:30 pm
Be great to just build a new KOP and have the road running through it like the old Atletico ground?

Wouldn't even need that - maybe just the 'baker shop' (flag mast) corner built over the road. It's only money...

The new ARE is more or less at the max. The old ARE was about 9,000 - adding 7000 (nett after demolishing and rebuilding the 2500 lost) to bring it to 16,000 is only 4000 more seats than the Kop. So, move/ build over a bit of road, buy the land on the other side, new seating at max height, new roof for just about 4000 more seats at say £900 to £1,200 each for tickets (depending on number of games) - say £4.8m a year (less running costs and interest etc etc and a bag of risk before a penny extra spend on players and the club. Development Cost or even Construction Cost anyone?

It would be awesome. Magnificent even. Of course it can be done - anything can be done. Maybe it absolutely should be done. There's only ever consequences of getting it done. 'Course you could maybe improve the situation if you fill in the corners (under the same size new roof)... about time we had that pickie again, although this was probably a bit conservative:



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,868
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 10:28:14 am »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm
Terror Security nightmare that

Can imagine the road will be closed for some time before and then during the game. Just like they sweep the stands before and after games now, it would become part of the match day security.

Then you'll need retractable bollards this kind of size to stop angry Evertonians getting any silly ideas while driving under on other days

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 