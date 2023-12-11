Be great to just build a new KOP and have the road running through it like the old Atletico ground?



Wouldn't even need that - maybe just the 'baker shop' (flag mast) corner built over the road. It's only money...The new ARE is more or less at the max. The old ARE was about 9,000 - adding 7000 (nett after demolishing and rebuilding the 2500 lost) to bring it to 16,000 is only 4000 more seats than the Kop. So, move/ build over a bit of road, buy the land on the other side, new seating at max height, new roof for just about 4000 more seats at say £900 to £1,200 each for tickets (depending on number of games) - say £4.8m a year (less running costs and interest etc etc and a bag of risk before a penny extra spend on players and the club. Development Cost or even Construction Cost anyone?It would be awesome. Magnificent even. Of course it can be done - anything can be done. Maybe it absolutely should be done. There's only ever consequences of getting it done. 'Course you could maybe improve the situation if you fill in the corners (under the same size new roof)... about time we had that pickie again, although this was probably a bit conservative: