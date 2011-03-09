« previous next »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5120 on: December 7, 2023, 04:54:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  7, 2023, 01:41:44 pm
The stadium is looking a bit lopsided now....

Not as much as when half the attendance in a full ground of 56,000 was literally stood behind one goal.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5121 on: December 7, 2023, 05:29:52 pm »
And when you're in the ground and there's a game on, it doesn't really feel that way to me.
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5122 on: December 7, 2023, 06:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  7, 2023, 05:29:52 pm
And when you're in the ground and there's a game on, it doesn't really feel that way to me.
The only thing thats felt even a tiny bit odd was how small the upper tier of the Annie road end felt when you were in it. 
But that was only a tiny bit.
Offline emitime

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5123 on: December 8, 2023, 03:20:44 am »
Yeah it's definitely the new style of big concourses and lots of hospitality mean the footprint is much bigger. Inside the ground it feels pretty even. I suppose KD is too small compared to MS but even that is so vertical you don't really notice it.
Online Fromola

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5124 on: December 8, 2023, 12:24:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  7, 2023, 01:41:44 pm
The stadium is looking a bit lopsided now....



This is a lot more lopsided tbf. And almost 10k less seats with the bigger stands far too steep.
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5125 on: December 8, 2023, 01:06:16 pm »
One of the most impressive things for me is how well the two new stands blend in with the area, and with the two other stands - given their size. And how intimate it still is. Mainly because of the sloping roofs and internal truss. St.James park is the complete opposite.
Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5126 on: December 8, 2023, 03:09:13 pm »
The small stands under the big ones are like what Mike Ashley's feet looked like under his belly
Offline Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5127 on: December 9, 2023, 09:40:04 am »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on December  6, 2023, 01:46:47 pm
Totally get it. Cost's huge money and the whole financially viable aspect. They said the same about the ARE, then added tons more hospitality.

I think your right, Peter did share something I believe on the KOP added seats aspect. I was just referring to expanding this particular stand because it is possible. Saying something is a pipedream and not realistic isn't actually accurate, and shuts down the debate.

Anyway we are digressing and back to ARE, that far left corner needs to be done. Signage being completed today I believe and this is good to go I think for the 17th. Outside is being cleared up. Actual stand alone looks very imposing in keeping with the MS. Think we'll have 58k in for the 17th Dec.

As I've said and outside of SCC, physically there's not much that's not possible. You can replicate the ARE at the Kop end (as a single stand) and the Main on the SKD side. The physical constraints are maybe only a bit worse than for the Main and ARE.

But the financial constraints are getting more difficult. The club thought long and hard over the finances of the ARE and it's expensive building at height (behind the SKD) and demolition and re-building goes against the general philosophy of building less for proportionately more income. Difficult as it was, the Main Stand was probably low hanging fruit in that respect and the ARE less so. The SKD and Kop would get progressively more difficult financially. I suspect you would have to re-build the whole of the SKD (for quite a lot of medium/ higher priced seats extra true) but the Kop can be extended rather than re-built (but for fewer and lower-priced seats extra). Then there's the economics (and politics) of the context - demolishing houses on the one hand and building over a road on the other.

I can't say which is is the more financially feasible but even if you didn't have to rebuild the SKD - probably the Kop, but for not much return. Then the question of overall capacity, even with 'money to burn' there's a reason why Spurs and the Emirates are just over 60K. From where Anfield was and purely in terms of best return on money spent, the best return was from a capacity of about 51k with plenty of higher earning hospitality. As the stadium has got or gets bigger, the overall income goes up but it's more and more expensive to build for less expensively priced tickets and the return on money spent gets progressively less.

The economics of redevelopment works especially when the existing stadium is bought and paid for and the costs are largely about staffing and maintenance. When we get back there, the club can sensibly think again maybe.
Offline newterp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 12:50:46 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December  7, 2023, 06:52:10 pm
The only thing thats felt even a tiny bit odd was how small the upper tier of the Annie road end felt when you were in it. 
But that was only a tiny bit.

I believe that's where I sat in April for the Arsenal game - I didn't really notice because my view of the field was so good. You are probably correct, though.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 07:53:43 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:50:46 am
I believe that's where I sat in April for the Arsenal game - I didn't really notice because my view of the field was so good. You are probably correct, though.

Been in there once, think it was Spurs, I remember Kewell scoring a screamer and it was crap, was near the back and it felt small and cramped. Mind you, back row of the centenary upper is awful too, steep climb and shit view
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 12:25:25 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 07:53:43 am
Been in there once, think it was Spurs, I remember Kewell scoring a screamer and it was crap, was near the back and it felt small and cramped. Mind you, back row of the centenary upper is awful too, steep climb and shit view
I was in there for the TNS first-leg CL qualifier 05/06 and swore there and then never again.
Offline 18 yard line

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5131 on: Yesterday at 04:51:41 pm »
Ive been in the Annie Upper quite a few times over the years and although it was small, I always found the views superb. The few rows at the rear of the Lower Annie however were dreadful. Thankfully the new stand should provide the best of both.
Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 05:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 12:25:25 pm
I was in there for the TNS first-leg CL qualifier 05/06 and swore there and then never again.

Was that the leg with the teeny annoying brat repeating "TNS!" as squeakily as poss?

Or was that the away leg?
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 05:14:59 pm
Was that the leg with the teeny annoying brat repeating "TNS!" as squeakily as poss?

Or was that the away leg?
That was the away leg at the Racecourse.
Offline frag

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5134 on: Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm »
Going to some sort of new stand trial tomorrow with a Q&A with Jurgen. Looking forward to seeing what it all looks like.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 09:44:22 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
Going to some sort of new stand trial tomorrow with a Q&A with Jurgen. Looking forward to seeing what it all looks like.

Hopefully no one mentions 12:30 kickoffs to him.  ;D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 05:42:43 am »
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on December  8, 2023, 03:09:13 pm
The small stands under the big ones are like what Mike Ashley's feet looked like under his belly

More like a verandah over his toy shop.
Offline Ray K

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 03:29:18 pm »
James Pearce says there'll be 7000 seats available in the upper tier for Sunday's game, pending successful test event/ safety cert this week. And they hope that they'll have the entire upper tier ready by the end of January, so will be 61000 for the title run-in.
Offline grinchgriffin73

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:29:18 pm
James Pearce says there'll be 7000 seats available in the upper tier for Sunday's game, pending successful test event/ safety cert this week. And they hope that they'll have the entire upper tier ready by the end of January, so will be 61000 for the title run-in.

Brilliant news, we've got some big games coming up so will be good to have the extra noise in.
Offline kopite321

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
Getting there, internal look from this evening  from the This Is Anfield team. I was a little surprised at the amount of leg room.

https://youtu.be/u94wWy_HYyg?si=g8fYN2tFMVrDIeUT

Offline William Regal

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 04:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:29:18 pm
James Pearce says there'll be 7000 seats available in the upper tier for Sunday's game, pending successful test event/ safety cert this week. And they hope that they'll have the entire upper tier ready by the end of January, so will be 61000 for the title run-in.

How many does the upper tier hold altogether?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 04:12:04 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:10:15 pm
How many does the upper tier hold altogether?

10 ish I think? Maybe 11

Weve been at 48/49 now was 53 before they kncimed the top. Tier down and were gonna be going to. 60 after a 7k expansion
Offline naka

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:29:18 pm
James Pearce says there'll be 7000 seats available in the upper tier for Sunday's game, pending successful test event/ safety cert this week. And they hope that they'll have the entire upper tier ready by the end of January, so will be 61000 for the title run-in.
how many in then for sunday
 is it 58k ?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 04:19:56 pm »
It's quite 'letterbox' at the very back. Bit like the view from the back few steps of the old Spion Kop.
Offline Ray K

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 04:30:48 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 04:17:26 pm
how many in then for sunday
 is it 58k ?

57000-ish
Offline Samie

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 04:34:35 pm »
Kloppo will be at the test event too.  ;D
Offline grinchgriffin73

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:12:04 pm
10 ish I think? Maybe 11

Weve been at 48/49 now was 53 before they kncimed the top. Tier down and were gonna be going to. 60 after a 7k expansion


61k isn't it once completed?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 06:28:00 pm »
At the test event. No issues getting in the ground. It's busy but moving along

What is very very apparent is they are doing this to get the Man U game open. The stand has no polish. Walls are unfinished. There is no branding anywhere. Roof is still unfinished literally the bare minimum to get that safety certificate to open

Loads of leg room at the seat.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 06:29:48 pm »
You can clearly see the tier system with the seats. About 2/3's of the top tier are standard seats. The bottom third are all padded for executive seats
Online Fromola

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 06:40:16 pm »
Really need the atmosphere boost with the home games we've got coming up.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 06:45:58 pm »
Roof still isn't finished

