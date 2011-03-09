« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 780435 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,157
  • The first five yards........
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5120 on: December 7, 2023, 04:54:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  7, 2023, 01:41:44 pm
The stadium is looking a bit lopsided now....

Not as much as when half the attendance in a full ground of 56,000 was literally stood behind one goal.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,865
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5121 on: December 7, 2023, 05:29:52 pm »
And when you're in the ground and there's a game on, it doesn't really feel that way to me.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,832
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5122 on: December 7, 2023, 06:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  7, 2023, 05:29:52 pm
And when you're in the ground and there's a game on, it doesn't really feel that way to me.
The only thing thats felt even a tiny bit odd was how small the upper tier of the Annie road end felt when you were in it. 
But that was only a tiny bit.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5123 on: December 8, 2023, 03:20:44 am »
Yeah it's definitely the new style of big concourses and lots of hospitality mean the footprint is much bigger. Inside the ground it feels pretty even. I suppose KD is too small compared to MS but even that is so vertical you don't really notice it.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,888
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5124 on: December 8, 2023, 12:24:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  7, 2023, 01:41:44 pm
The stadium is looking a bit lopsided now....



This is a lot more lopsided tbf. And almost 10k less seats with the bigger stands far too steep.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,608
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5125 on: December 8, 2023, 01:06:16 pm »
One of the most impressive things for me is how well the two new stands blend in with the area, and with the two other stands - given their size. And how intimate it still is. Mainly because of the sloping roofs and internal truss. St.James park is the complete opposite.
« Last Edit: December 8, 2023, 01:13:06 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,220
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5126 on: December 8, 2023, 03:09:13 pm »
The small stands under the big ones are like what Mike Ashley's feet looked like under his belly
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 09:40:04 am »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on December  6, 2023, 01:46:47 pm
Totally get it. Cost's huge money and the whole financially viable aspect. They said the same about the ARE, then added tons more hospitality.

I think your right, Peter did share something I believe on the KOP added seats aspect. I was just referring to expanding this particular stand because it is possible. Saying something is a pipedream and not realistic isn't actually accurate, and shuts down the debate.

Anyway we are digressing and back to ARE, that far left corner needs to be done. Signage being completed today I believe and this is good to go I think for the 17th. Outside is being cleared up. Actual stand alone looks very imposing in keeping with the MS. Think we'll have 58k in for the 17th Dec.

As I've said and outside of SCC, physically there's not much that's not possible. You can replicate the ARE at the Kop end (as a single stand) and the Main on the SKD side. The physical constraints are maybe only a bit worse than for the Main and ARE.

But the financial constraints are getting more difficult. The club thought long and hard over the finances of the ARE and it's expensive building at height (behind the SKD) and demolition and re-building goes against the general philosophy of building less for proportionately more income. Difficult as it was, the Main Stand was probably low hanging fruit in that respect and the ARE less so. The SKD and Kop would get progressively more difficult financially. I suspect you would have to re-build the whole of the SKD (for quite a lot of medium/ higher priced seats extra true) but the Kop can be extended rather than re-built (but for fewer and lower-priced seats extra). Then there's the economics (and politics) of the context - demolishing houses on the one hand and building over a road on the other.

I can't say which is is the more financially feasible but even if you didn't have to rebuild the SKD - probably the Kop, but for not much return. Then the question of overall capacity, even with 'money to burn' there's a reason why Spurs and the Emirates are just over 60K. From where Anfield was and purely in terms of best return on money spent, the best return was from a capacity of about 51k with plenty of higher earning hospitality. As the stadium has got or gets bigger, the overall income goes up but it's more and more expensive to build for less expensively priced tickets and the return on money spent gets progressively less.

The economics of redevelopment works especially when the existing stadium is bought and paid for and the costs are largely about staffing and maintenance. When we get back there, the club can sensibly think again maybe.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:08 am by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,881
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 12:50:46 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December  7, 2023, 06:52:10 pm
The only thing thats felt even a tiny bit odd was how small the upper tier of the Annie road end felt when you were in it. 
But that was only a tiny bit.

I believe that's where I sat in April for the Arsenal game - I didn't really notice because my view of the field was so good. You are probably correct, though.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,581
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 07:53:43 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:46 am
I believe that's where I sat in April for the Arsenal game - I didn't really notice because my view of the field was so good. You are probably correct, though.

Been in there once, think it was Spurs, I remember Kewell scoring a screamer and it was crap, was near the back and it felt small and cramped. Mind you, back row of the centenary upper is awful too, steep climb and shit view
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 