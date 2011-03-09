« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 759005 times)

Offline laddo

  • Forum Perv
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,656
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5000 on: November 10, 2023, 05:43:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,930
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5001 on: November 10, 2023, 05:52:46 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,930
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5002 on: November 10, 2023, 05:55:23 pm »


Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5003 on: November 10, 2023, 06:50:49 pm »

Good news but still talk of a phased opening rather than getting it all done.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,801
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5004 on: November 10, 2023, 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November  9, 2023, 07:14:05 am
The foundation stone for Cologne cathedral was laid in 1228. Work continued for 225 years then stopped in 1443 with the medieval crane gracing the skyline for 400 years until work restarted in the 19th century.



632 years from foundation stone to completion...

Definitely a council job.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5005 on: November 10, 2023, 07:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November  9, 2023, 07:14:05 am
The foundation stone for Cologne cathedral was laid in 1228. Work continued for 225 years then stopped in 1443 with the medieval crane gracing the skyline for 400 years until work restarted in the 19th century.



632 years from foundation stone to completion...
Worth it though; amazing place. I think it was about this cathedral that someone first said that it was 'prayer frozen in stone'.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5006 on: November 10, 2023, 07:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 10, 2023, 07:05:15 pm
Worth it though; amazing place. I think it was about this cathedral that someone first said that it was 'prayer frozen in stone'.

Thought that was one of Darwin's tap ins...

Spoiler
Come on, you know that was a joke...
[close]
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5007 on: November 10, 2023, 07:07:41 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 10, 2023, 07:06:32 pm
Thought that was one of Darwin's tap ins...

Spoiler
Come on, you know that was a joke...
[close]
;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5008 on: November 10, 2023, 07:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 10, 2023, 06:50:49 pm
Good news but still talk of a phased opening rather than getting it all done.

Which makes sense, no ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5009 on: November 10, 2023, 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: RJH on November  8, 2023, 02:12:59 pm



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sagrada_Fam%C3%ADlia

I seem to recall this is effectively the base of the main spire, which is a little more than double this height - quite a way to go yet? Quite a while since I've been there. Still, the construction site is quite a nice little earner.

Went around San Siro recently - looking at the queue, I reckon they earn about £60m a year from stadium tours?
« Last Edit: November 10, 2023, 10:48:36 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5010 on: November 11, 2023, 08:10:19 pm »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,904
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5011 on: November 11, 2023, 08:30:39 pm »
What a fucking difference. Good opportunity for the club to get some kind of boy's pen equivalent in there but little chance of that. Get a load of 16+ local teenager's into a section.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,905
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5012 on: November 11, 2023, 10:41:06 pm »
Is that rail seating in part of the upper?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5013 on: November 11, 2023, 10:58:42 pm »
I don't think so. If you're talking about the centre of the upper, they're the fancier corporate seats with the plastic covers still on them.
Logged

Offline Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5014 on: November 11, 2023, 11:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 10, 2023, 05:52:46 pm


Very good, it reminds me of Dortmund's yellow wall.

Can you imagine that entire grandstand without seats like that? It would be monstrous.
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,905
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5015 on: November 11, 2023, 11:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 11, 2023, 10:58:42 pm
I don't think so. If you're talking about the centre of the upper, they're the fancier corporate seats with the plastic covers still on them.

Not just that very middle front bit, but the middle 5 blocks going about half way back look slightly different. Similar in shade to the lower tier, which has rails. Is that all corporate?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5016 on: Yesterday at 12:27:39 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 11, 2023, 11:57:31 pm
Not just that very middle front bit, but the middle 5 blocks going about half way back look slightly different. Similar in shade to the lower tier, which has rails. Is that all corporate?
If you go back a couple of pages you'll see some closer shots. They look like standard seats to me.
Quote from: btroom on October 26, 2023, 06:39:43 pm

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:29:52 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5017 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 11, 2023, 08:30:39 pm
What a fucking difference. Good opportunity for the club to get some kind of boy's pen equivalent in there but little chance of that. Get a load of 16+ local teenager's into a section.

They announced the young adult section in lower anny but I don't think that's happened yet.
Logged

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5018 on: Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 12:27:39 am
If you go back a couple of pages you'll see some closer shots. They look like standard seats to me.

There are definitely 3 types / colours of seats in the upper Annie. Small groups of maybe 250 right in the middle still with covers - clearly the premium seats.  Then right across the stand the first 10 or so rows are a different colour seat to everything behind. Am guessing these are some sort of hospitality with us plebs in the cheap seats at the back 😆.  So in summary looks like the front is all premium/hospitality - am guessing around 3,000 seats
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,752
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 09:23:36 am »
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm
There are definitely 3 types / colours of seats in the upper Annie. Small groups of maybe 250 right in the middle still with covers - clearly the premium seats.  Then right across the stand the first 10 or so rows are a different colour seat to everything behind. Am guessing these are some sort of hospitality with us plebs in the cheap seats at the back .  So in summary looks like the front is all premium/hospitality - am guessing around 3,000 seats

Figures and layout here:
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  3, 2020, 10:25:21 pm
I found these pics on LFC Reddit.


173 Executive lounge in the middle, 1627 Hospitality, 2004 away fans, 5700 general admission.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline paulgil23

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 12:14:32 pm »
Daily Mail reporting that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road wont be fully open until the Man City game on 9th March.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12738583/Liverpool-80m-Anfield-Road-Man-City-March-9-61000.html
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 12:36:46 pm »
Quote from: paulgil23 on Today at 12:14:32 pm
Daily Mail reporting that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road wont be fully open until the Man City game on 9th March.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12738583/Liverpool-80m-Anfield-Road-Man-City-March-9-61000.html

I know the Mail are usually scrupulous in their fact checking, but I wouldnt be surprised if thats total works complete, not complete enough for fans to be in the tier - ie the Chelsea game as widely reported.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,427
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5022 on: Today at 01:11:58 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:36:46 pm
I know the Mail are usually scrupulous in their fact checking, but I wouldnt be surprised if thats total works complete, not complete enough for fans to be in the tier - ie the Chelsea game as widely reported.
Of its phased opening that could be the first time its full.  They send end of Feb, which is only a month after the Chelsea game
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5023 on: Today at 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: RJH on November  8, 2023, 02:12:59 pm



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sagrada_Fam%C3%ADlia

Stopped off here on the way back from Toulouse, woefully underwhelmed by that building
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:54:14 pm
Stopped off here on the way back from Toulouse, woefully underwhelmed by that building
It's a bit gaudí, I agree
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5025 on: Today at 03:33:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:11:58 pm
Of its phased opening that could be the first time its full.  They send end of Feb, which is only a month after the Chelsea game

Maybe well never know
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5026 on: Today at 07:09:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:54:14 pm
Stopped off here on the way back from Toulouse, woefully underwhelmed by that building
I think it looks amazing.....and it's nowhere near finished yet. Incredible inside and my wife and I climbed one of the towers when last there, which had fantastic views of the city and around. Already one of the most iconic churches in Christendom.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5027 on: Today at 08:45:56 pm »
Apologies if this has been answered before but does anyone know what the total overall allocation will be for away fans once the stand is fully open?
Logged

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5028 on: Today at 09:04:14 pm »
Believe it will stay at 3k for league games. For cup matches theyll likely get the full lower tier 6k or maybe part of the upper aswell
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5029 on: Today at 09:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:23:36 am
Figures and layout here:
173 Executive lounge in the middle, 1627 Hospitality, 2004 away fans, 5700 general admission.

Alan wasnt that the old design? Thought they changed the plans to keep all away fans on the lower tier rather than have split across lower and upper tier or had that changed again?
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5030 on: Today at 09:09:59 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 09:04:14 pm
Believe it will stay at 3k for league games. For cup matches theyll likely get the full lower tier 6k or maybe part of the upper aswell

Thanks, just trying to picture how the 3,000 allocation will look if its spread on both tiers of the annie rd stand
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5031 on: Today at 09:17:14 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:45:56 pm
Apologies if this has been answered before but does anyone know what the total overall allocation will be for away fans once the stand is fully open?

3000ish for League games so no change in numbers but away fans will get the upper and lower nearest the Main Stand side, so they will basically be in the corner.  No idea how they will sort cup games but away fans get 15% for the FA Cup so that would mean 9000.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,752
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5032 on: Today at 10:44:54 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:09:59 pm
Thanks, just trying to picture how the 3,000 allocation will look if its spread on both tiers of the annie rd stand

Its in the plan I posted. 1000 lower, 2000 upper.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5033 on: Today at 11:22:27 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 09:06:06 pm
Alan wasnt that the old design? Thought they changed the plans to keep all away fans on the lower tier rather than have split across lower and upper tier or had that changed again?

I'm not sure how much that was just necessity for this season vs actual permanently changed plans. It was announced quite late in the day considering there are away concourses in the upper tier in the plans.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 