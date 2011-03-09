The foundation stone for Cologne cathedral was laid in 1228. Work continued for 225 years then stopped in 1443 with the medieval crane gracing the skyline for 400 years until work restarted in the 19th century. 632 years from foundation stone to completion...
Worth it though; amazing place. I think it was about this cathedral that someone first said that it was 'prayer frozen in stone'.
Thought that was one of Darwin's tap ins...SpoilerCome on, you know that was a joke...[close]
Good news but still talk of a phased opening rather than getting it all done.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sagrada_Fam%C3%ADlia
I don't think so. If you're talking about the centre of the upper, they're the fancier corporate seats with the plastic covers still on them.
Not just that very middle front bit, but the middle 5 blocks going about half way back look slightly different. Similar in shade to the lower tier, which has rails. Is that all corporate?
What a fucking difference. Good opportunity for the club to get some kind of boy's pen equivalent in there but little chance of that. Get a load of 16+ local teenager's into a section.
If you go back a couple of pages you'll see some closer shots. They look like standard seats to me.
There are definitely 3 types / colours of seats in the upper Annie. Small groups of maybe 250 right in the middle still with covers - clearly the premium seats. Then right across the stand the first 10 or so rows are a different colour seat to everything behind. Am guessing these are some sort of hospitality with us plebs in the cheap seats at the back . So in summary looks like the front is all premium/hospitality - am guessing around 3,000 seats
I found these pics on LFC Reddit.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Daily Mail reporting that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road wont be fully open until the Man City game on 9th March.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12738583/Liverpool-80m-Anfield-Road-Man-City-March-9-61000.html
I know the Mail are usually scrupulous in their fact checking, but I wouldnt be surprised if thats total works complete, not complete enough for fans to be in the tier - ie the Chelsea game as widely reported.
Stopped off here on the way back from Toulouse, woefully underwhelmed by that building
Of its phased opening that could be the first time its full. They send end of Feb, which is only a month after the Chelsea game
Figures and layout here:173 Executive lounge in the middle, 1627 Hospitality, 2004 away fans, 5700 general admission.
Believe it will stay at 3k for league games. For cup matches theyll likely get the full lower tier 6k or maybe part of the upper aswell
Apologies if this has been answered before but does anyone know what the total overall allocation will be for away fans once the stand is fully open?
Thanks, just trying to picture how the 3,000 allocation will look if its spread on both tiers of the annie rd stand
Alan wasnt that the old design? Thought they changed the plans to keep all away fans on the lower tier rather than have split across lower and upper tier
or had that changed again?
