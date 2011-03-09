If you go back a couple of pages you'll see some closer shots. They look like standard seats to me.



There are definitely 3 types / colours of seats in the upper Annie. Small groups of maybe 250 right in the middle still with covers - clearly the premium seats. Then right across the stand the first 10 or so rows are a different colour seat to everything behind. Am guessing these are some sort of hospitality with us plebs in the cheap seats at the back 😆. So in summary looks like the front is all premium/hospitality - am guessing around 3,000 seats