« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125] 126   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 755535 times)

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4960 on: November 4, 2023, 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  4, 2023, 02:04:07 pm
From what Ive seen getting Anfield above 61,000 is going to be very tricky, perhaps impossible to do, right? Would be a shame in some ways but 61,000 at Anfield is a brilliant outcome given the proposals for a soulless prefab job back in the day which were  only ever 60,000.

Itll be done at some point.  FSG may have their faults but they are shrewd and determined businessmen who will ensure it gets done.
« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 02:31:03 pm by 18 yard line »
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline red annie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 923
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4961 on: November 5, 2023, 02:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  4, 2023, 02:04:07 pm
From what Ive seen getting Anfield above 61,000 is going to be very tricky, perhaps impossible to do, right? Would be a shame in some ways but 61,000 at Anfield is a brilliant outcome given the proposals for a soulless prefab job back in the day which were  only ever 60,000.

I thought the main issue with increasing the capacity above 61 000 was related to the infrastructure around the ground; most importantly the pretty poor transport links. This needs to be addressed before permission will be granted to expand further.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4962 on: November 5, 2023, 03:15:00 pm »
Bit off topic but look at the Nou Camp!!!

« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 03:16:56 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,347
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4963 on: November 5, 2023, 03:42:05 pm »
Thats pretty much the top tier taken off and the cladding stripped away isnt it?

Yiu can see the new cladding on the left, they will presumably build the third tier back soon and then put the new roof on.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4964 on: November 5, 2023, 03:56:03 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November  5, 2023, 03:15:00 pm
Bit off topic but look at the Nou Camp!!!
Buckingham strikes again!!!
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4965 on: November 5, 2023, 03:56:05 pm »
Pretty much I think. I had no idea it had started! I had no idea they had any money.
This is going to shit over the new Real Madrid facelift.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,347
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4966 on: November 5, 2023, 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November  5, 2023, 03:56:05 pm
Pretty much I think. I had no idea it had started! I had no idea they had any money.
This is going to shit over the new Real Madrid facelift.

Im not so sure its been riven with political conflict and strife.  Its changed architects a number of times and the plans seem a dogs diner of whats left behind.
It may look fancy on the outside, but I suspect it probably wont be very joined up thinking and might not be a great experience.

Best part of a billion quid it offer hardly any new seats either .. hey ho!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4967 on: November 5, 2023, 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  5, 2023, 03:58:40 pm
Im not so sure its been riven with political conflict and strife.  Its changed architects a number of times and the plans seem a dogs diner of whats left behind.
It may look fancy on the outside, but I suspect it probably wont be very joined up thinking and might not be a great experience.

Best part of a billion quid it offer hardly any new seats either .. hey ho!

Ah. I saw some pretty swish cgi flyaround about 5 years ago so no idea what the latest is.
Well at least they wont have to worry about filling in the corners.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,362
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4968 on: November 5, 2023, 04:52:58 pm »
When I was in the Camp Nou a few years ago they had a scale model of how the refurb would look. It looked good, but I imagine plans have changed since then. It was clear the ground needed updating, but all that money for virtually no capacity increase. :o

On the ARE. I saw Droney's video from this morning. All seats look go be in now, and it looks great.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4969 on: November 6, 2023, 03:11:15 pm »
Quote from: 18 yard line on November  4, 2023, 06:23:26 pm
Itll be done at some point.  FSG may have their faults but they are shrewd and determined businessmen who will ensure it gets done.

Nothing the club and supporters might want is impossible (the only practical 'limits' are FIFA guidelines) but not everything is worthwhile. SKD can be extended. So can the KOP. You don't need trains or massive infrastructure. It's only money (and time and houses)

The compromises so far are plain to see (legroom, corner views, future proofing maybe - a certain 'clunkiness' and someone should explain just exactly why the main stand roof is so heavy) but FSG have created huge value for the club by concentrating on the so-called and controversial 'sweet spot' - the optimum balance of income, capacity and cost.

Everton may have made the biggest mistake in their history by skirting those principles and it looks like United might be about to do the same. There's a reason why stadiums stick just over 60k and outside of the strange economics and property values of that there London, clubs keep a tighter grip on cost.

'Worthwhile' might be a moveable feast and I'm sure it's going to look great and be awe-inspiring but someone else is going to have to explain how a billion euros at Nou Camp with no additional income - if indeed that is the case - is actually worthwhile.


Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,130
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4970 on: November 6, 2023, 04:51:20 pm »
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!


Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4971 on: November 6, 2023, 04:53:17 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November  6, 2023, 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!



Some view from them seats down the side of MS and SKD
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4972 on: November 6, 2023, 04:55:15 pm »
At last we'll have somewhere appropriate to put the Saudicastle fans.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,843
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4973 on: November 6, 2023, 05:04:23 pm »
You've just put Meady out of a job yer twat.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,362
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4974 on: November 6, 2023, 05:24:42 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November  6, 2023, 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!


I can see plenty of scope for further expansion there. 🤔
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,100
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4975 on: November 6, 2023, 05:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  5, 2023, 03:56:03 pm
Buckingham strikes again!!!
corners filled in quickly anyway

Origi
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4976 on: November 6, 2023, 06:31:35 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November  6, 2023, 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!




Stairway to Heaven.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4977 on: November 6, 2023, 08:29:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2023, 04:53:17 pm
Some view from them seats down the side of MS and SKD

Better than most of the old Main, mind.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4978 on: November 6, 2023, 09:24:17 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November  6, 2023, 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!



But.. but they havent extended the Sir Kenny.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4979 on: November 6, 2023, 10:33:08 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November  6, 2023, 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!



The kind of rubbish that gives pretty pictures a bad name.
Logged

Offline Athleticobil

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4980 on: November 7, 2023, 02:32:57 pm »
I'm assuming bullshit but have heard they are now looking to bring opening forward again, with the year end being worst case scenario. Anyone able to shed some light????
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4981 on: November 7, 2023, 03:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on November  7, 2023, 02:32:57 pm
I'm assuming bullshit but have heard they are now looking to bring opening forward again, with the year end being worst case scenario. Anyone able to shed some light????

I heard Its pretty fluid right now, keeping an eye on the optics. Most likely a soft launch in 25.
« Last Edit: November 7, 2023, 03:26:11 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,362
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4982 on: November 7, 2023, 07:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on November  7, 2023, 02:32:57 pm
I'm assuming bullshit but have heard they are now looking to bring opening forward again, with the year end being worst case scenario. Anyone able to shed some light????
One of the drone fellas has heard from different sources that they are looking to open for the Chelsea game. I think he said 31st January. He also said make of it what you will, it's just what he's been told.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4983 on: November 7, 2023, 07:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on November  7, 2023, 02:32:57 pm
I'm assuming bullshit but have heard they are now looking to bring opening forward again, with the year end being worst case scenario. Anyone able to shed some light????

My lad has a forlorn hope that this could be the case as whilst being told his Arsenal ticket has been cancelled he hasnt actually had his refund yet so he hopes hell get an email saying its opening early
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,257
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4984 on: November 7, 2023, 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: stueya on November  7, 2023, 07:54:21 pm
My lad has a forlorn hope that this could be the case as whilst being told his Arsenal ticket has been cancelled he hasnt actually had his refund yet so he hopes hell get an email saying its opening early

Or his ticket money is resting in the Ivan Toney transfer fund. ;D
Logged

Offline Athleticobil

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4985 on: November 8, 2023, 10:11:21 am »
Quote from: stueya on November  7, 2023, 07:54:21 pm
My lad has a forlorn hope that this could be the case as whilst being told his Arsenal ticket has been cancelled he hasnt actually had his refund yet so he hopes hell get an email saying its opening early

Could be completely wrong, but suspect the heavy majority of those who have "registered interest" for the Arsenal match will be looked after, given the date and the likely lack of foreign travel
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4986 on: November 8, 2023, 11:23:52 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on November  5, 2023, 03:56:05 pm
Pretty much I think. I had no idea it had started! I had no idea they had any money.
This is going to shit over the new Real Madrid facelift.

They've been playing up in the old Olympic Stadium on Montjuic for the time being, which is a pretty cool location.

As for why it's getting done, honestly I think it's just because Real Madrid are also redeveloping the Bernabau, and Barça want to keep up appearences despite a lack of money. It is true that the current Camp Nou looks like a multistory carpark from outside, and like a lot of Spanish stadiums it lacks a roof. Believe it or not, it does ran here sometimes (and when it rains it normally pours) in Autumn and Spring. There is nothing to protect you from the elements when that happens. Paying 100 for a ticket to sit in a concrete bowl and get rained on I guess hurts the image of Barcelona as a modern-day super club. Whether that is worth the 1 billion refurb is a different question.

One thing I would say about Spain is that once they start these kinds of massive projects, they usually go up fairly quickly.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,733
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4987 on: November 8, 2023, 01:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  8, 2023, 11:23:52 am
...One thing I would say about Spain is that once they start these kinds of massive projects, they usually go up fairly quickly.

Err...



The "new" Mestalla 16 years after work started...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4988 on: November 8, 2023, 02:04:47 pm »
Haha fair enough! I'm talking about Barcelona mostly, in terms of buildings. Likewise national infrastructure projects zoom along. Spain has the second longest high-speed rail network in the world (at around 2,500 miles of track, second only to China) with most of it laid out in the last 20 years.

When the right money goes to the right pockets, things do get done. I don't think Barça are strangers to getting the right money into the right pockets...
« Last Edit: November 8, 2023, 02:06:41 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4989 on: November 8, 2023, 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  8, 2023, 02:04:47 pm
Haha fair enough! I'm talking about Barcelona mostly, in terms of buildings.




https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sagrada_Fam%C3%ADlia
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4990 on: November 8, 2023, 02:17:33 pm »
Quote from: RJH on November  8, 2023, 02:12:59 pm



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sagrada_Fam%C3%ADlia

 ;D They don't even want to finish that. Part of the mystique......

In all seriousness though, since I moved here like 4 years ago that thing has grown massively, in spite of Covid. The Anglican took 74 years to build, and in spite of being bloody huge, it's not half as intricate (inside or out).



There's a huge international high-speed rail terminal going up next to ours that I've seen go from foundations to structure within a few years, despite a massive delay due to stumbling across Roman ruins.
« Last Edit: November 8, 2023, 02:20:50 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4991 on: November 8, 2023, 02:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  8, 2023, 02:17:33 pm
There's a huge international high-speed rail terminal going up next to ours that I've seen go from foundations to structure within a few years, despite a massive delay due to stumbling across Roman ruins.
Is there anywhere that those pesky Romans didn't ruin?!
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4992 on: November 8, 2023, 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  8, 2023, 02:25:34 pm
Is there anywhere that those pesky Romans didn't ruin?!

The Anny Road. Not yet anyway...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4993 on: November 8, 2023, 05:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  8, 2023, 02:53:02 pm
The Anny Road. Not yet anyway...

They tried their best in 2001 but thankfully the ref changed his mind.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,733
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4994 on: Yesterday at 07:14:05 am »
The foundation stone for Cologne cathedral was laid in 1228. Work continued for 225 years then stopped in 1443 with the medieval crane gracing the skyline for 400 years until work restarted in the 19th century.



632 years from foundation stone to completion...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:15:56 am by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4995 on: Yesterday at 07:34:54 am »
Theyve still got all the old wooden scaffolding up at Goodison
AMIRITE!!!!!
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • * * * * * *
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4996 on: Yesterday at 12:50:13 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:34:54 am
Theyve still got all the old wooden scaffolding up at Goodison
AMIRITE!!!!!
That's not scaffolding, it's the actual stadium!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,887
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4997 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,257
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4998 on: Today at 05:14:02 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:09:45 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-road-stand-update-new-images-show-completed-upper-tier-seating-and-concourse-first?s=08

Concourse is a bit underdeveloped;

Theres nothing so morbid, lonesome nor drear,
That to stand in the bar of a pub with no beer. ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,347
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4999 on: Today at 05:37:02 pm »
Hang on..


Test events BEFORE the end of the year.

That sounds really promising!

Quote
The aim of these events will be to test the building, systems and management plans, using the welfare facilities, testing entry and exit procedures and fire alarm evacuation. These events are expected to take place before the end of the calendar year. Once these events have taken place and a safety certificate has been granted, the top tier will open in a phased approach.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125] 126   Go Up
« previous next »
 