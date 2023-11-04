Itll be done at some point. FSG may have their faults but they are shrewd and determined businessmen who will ensure it gets done.



Nothing the club and supporters might want is impossible (the only practical 'limits' are FIFA guidelines) but not everything is worthwhile. SKD can be extended. So can the KOP. You don't need trains or massive infrastructure. It's only money (and time and houses)The compromises so far are plain to see (legroom, corner views, future proofing maybe - a certain 'clunkiness' and someone should explain just exactly why the main stand roof is so heavy) but FSG have created huge value for the club by concentrating on the so-called and controversial 'sweet spot' - the optimum balance of income, capacity and cost.Everton may have made the biggest mistake in their history by skirting those principles and it looks like United might be about to do the same. There's a reason why stadiums stick just over 60k and outside of the strange economics and property values of that there London, clubs keep a tighter grip on cost.'Worthwhile' might be a moveable feast and I'm sure it's going to look great and be awe-inspiring but someone else is going to have to explain how a billion euros at Nou Camp with no additional income - if indeed that is the case - is actually worthwhile.