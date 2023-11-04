« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 753031 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4960 on: November 4, 2023, 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  4, 2023, 02:04:07 pm
From what Ive seen getting Anfield above 61,000 is going to be very tricky, perhaps impossible to do, right? Would be a shame in some ways but 61,000 at Anfield is a brilliant outcome given the proposals for a soulless prefab job back in the day which were  only ever 60,000.

Itll be done at some point.  FSG may have their faults but they are shrewd and determined businessmen who will ensure it gets done.
« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 02:31:03 pm by 18 yard line »
Northern Ireland Red!

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4961 on: November 5, 2023, 02:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  4, 2023, 02:04:07 pm
From what Ive seen getting Anfield above 61,000 is going to be very tricky, perhaps impossible to do, right? Would be a shame in some ways but 61,000 at Anfield is a brilliant outcome given the proposals for a soulless prefab job back in the day which were  only ever 60,000.

I thought the main issue with increasing the capacity above 61 000 was related to the infrastructure around the ground; most importantly the pretty poor transport links. This needs to be addressed before permission will be granted to expand further.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4962 on: November 5, 2023, 03:15:00 pm »
Bit off topic but look at the Nou Camp!!!

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4963 on: November 5, 2023, 03:42:05 pm »
Thats pretty much the top tier taken off and the cladding stripped away isnt it?

Yiu can see the new cladding on the left, they will presumably build the third tier back soon and then put the new roof on.


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4964 on: November 5, 2023, 03:56:03 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November  5, 2023, 03:15:00 pm
Bit off topic but look at the Nou Camp!!!
Buckingham strikes again!!!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4965 on: November 5, 2023, 03:56:05 pm »
Pretty much I think. I had no idea it had started! I had no idea they had any money.
This is going to shit over the new Real Madrid facelift.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4966 on: November 5, 2023, 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November  5, 2023, 03:56:05 pm
Pretty much I think. I had no idea it had started! I had no idea they had any money.
This is going to shit over the new Real Madrid facelift.

Im not so sure its been riven with political conflict and strife.  Its changed architects a number of times and the plans seem a dogs diner of whats left behind.
It may look fancy on the outside, but I suspect it probably wont be very joined up thinking and might not be a great experience.

Best part of a billion quid it offer hardly any new seats either .. hey ho!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4967 on: November 5, 2023, 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  5, 2023, 03:58:40 pm
Im not so sure its been riven with political conflict and strife.  Its changed architects a number of times and the plans seem a dogs diner of whats left behind.
It may look fancy on the outside, but I suspect it probably wont be very joined up thinking and might not be a great experience.

Best part of a billion quid it offer hardly any new seats either .. hey ho!

Ah. I saw some pretty swish cgi flyaround about 5 years ago so no idea what the latest is.
Well at least they wont have to worry about filling in the corners.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4968 on: November 5, 2023, 04:52:58 pm »
When I was in the Camp Nou a few years ago they had a scale model of how the refurb would look. It looked good, but I imagine plans have changed since then. It was clear the ground needed updating, but all that money for virtually no capacity increase. :o

On the ARE. I saw Droney's video from this morning. All seats look go be in now, and it looks great.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 03:11:15 pm »
Quote from: 18 yard line on November  4, 2023, 06:23:26 pm
Itll be done at some point.  FSG may have their faults but they are shrewd and determined businessmen who will ensure it gets done.

Nothing the club and supporters might want is impossible (the only practical 'limits' are FIFA guidelines) but not everything is worthwhile. SKD can be extended. So can the KOP. You don't need trains or massive infrastructure. It's only money (and time and houses)

The compromises so far are plain to see (legroom, corner views, future proofing maybe - a certain 'clunkiness' and someone should explain just exactly why the main stand roof is so heavy) but FSG have created huge value for the club by concentrating on the so-called and controversial 'sweet spot' - the optimum balance of income, capacity and cost.

Everton may have made the biggest mistake in their history by skirting those principles and it looks like United might be about to do the same. There's a reason why stadiums stick just over 60k and outside of the strange economics and property values of that there London, clubs keep a tighter grip on cost.

'Worthwhile' might be a moveable feast and I'm sure it's going to look great and be awe-inspiring but someone else is going to have to explain how a billion euros at Nou Camp with no additional income - if indeed that is the case - is actually worthwhile.


Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 04:51:20 pm »
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!


Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 04:53:17 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!



Some view from them seats down the side of MS and SKD
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 04:55:15 pm »
At last we'll have somewhere appropriate to put the Saudicastle fans.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 05:04:23 pm »
You've just put Meady out of a job yer twat.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 05:24:42 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!


I can see plenty of scope for further expansion there. 🤔
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 05:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  5, 2023, 03:56:03 pm
Buckingham strikes again!!!
corners filled in quickly anyway

Origi
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!




Stairway to Heaven.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:53:17 pm
Some view from them seats down the side of MS and SKD

Better than most of the old Main, mind.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!



But.. but they havent extended the Sir Kenny.
Northern Ireland Red!

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:51:20 pm
Asked AI to fill in the corners and boost capacity to 100,000. Looks achievable!



The kind of rubbish that gives pretty pictures a bad name.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 02:32:57 pm »
I'm assuming bullshit but have heard they are now looking to bring opening forward again, with the year end being worst case scenario. Anyone able to shed some light????
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 02:32:57 pm
I'm assuming bullshit but have heard they are now looking to bring opening forward again, with the year end being worst case scenario. Anyone able to shed some light????

I heard Its pretty fluid right now, keeping an eye on the optics. Most likely a soft launch in 25.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 07:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 02:32:57 pm
I'm assuming bullshit but have heard they are now looking to bring opening forward again, with the year end being worst case scenario. Anyone able to shed some light????
One of the drone fellas has heard from different sources that they are looking to open for the Chelsea game. I think he said 31st January. He also said make of it what you will, it's just what he's been told.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.
