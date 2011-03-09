RAAC is a complete red herring. There is no RAAC in the AR Extension. Some of stair cores were a mixture of precast walls and slab, precast stairs and traditional in-situ concrete. The floor slabs are "crinkly-tin" with reinforcement and concrete to create a composite structure. The other elements will be the precast sections that take the seating.



The structure will have been designed in BIM software (probably Revit) and the drawings, schedules and calculations will have been submitted to Building Control for approval. The 3D model will be transferred to the steelwork contractor who will prepare steelwork schedules, reinforcement schedules etc for approval by the structural engineer and Building Control (again). As works proceed on site the frame will be checked by the structural engineer and signed off by Building Control at key stages.



Defects do occur in construction and contractors do cut corners, but the steel frame and concrete elements will have been among the first to be procured before Buckingham hit real problems. There's also the fact that the steelwork contractor (J&D Pierce) has their own reputation aside from the main contractor.