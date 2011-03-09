« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4840 on: October 16, 2023, 08:07:37 pm »
I mean back when it stopped being used in the 90s, Im sure Alan could verify it far better than me but the level of testing done now must have been introduced 30+ years ago
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4841 on: October 17, 2023, 09:10:57 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on October 16, 2023, 03:42:56 pm
Was this not all laid (and therefore the pre-pour, 7 and 14 day tests) happen before RAAC safety became a big thing in the last 6 months?

From the HSE guidance.  https://www.hsepeople.com/what-is-raac-concrete-and-why-is-it-a-safety-risk/


What is RAAC Concrete and Why is it a Safety Risk?
Construction, Discussion, News / By Rebecca Lambert
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight material that was predominantly used in flat roofing, as well as in floors and walls, from the 1950s to the 1990s.

It serves as a cost-effective alternative to standard concrete, with a quicker production process and easier installation. RAAC is aerated, resembling the texture of an Aero chocolate bar, but it exhibits lower durability, typically lasting around 30 years. Its structural behaviour differs significantly from traditional reinforced concrete.

Furthermore, RAAC is susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture due to its porous nature, which allows water infiltration. In such cases, any reinforcing rebar within RAAC can also corrode, rust, and weaken.

To mitigate these issues, RAAC is often coated with other materials, such as bitumen on roofing panels, although these coatings can also degrade over time.

The Standing Committee on Structural Safety (SCOSS) has pointed out that RAAC, despite being referred to as “concrete,” differs significantly from traditional concrete and is much weaker due to its production method.

Loughborough University has reported that there are tens of thousands of these structural panels already in use, with many displaying signs of wear and deterioration.

The Health and Safety Executive has stated that RAAC has exceeded its expected lifespan and may “collapse with little or no notice.” The identification of these risks dates back to around 1961, shortly after the UK first began using RAAC. The Institution for Structural Engineers also noted the substantial differences between RAAC and traditional concrete and suggested that the term “concrete” might be misleading when applied to these aerated products.

A report indicated that short-term exposure to moisture reduces RAAC strength by approximately 13%, while long-term exposure to “polluted air” can reduce it by 40%. Safety concerns related to aging RAAC were first reported in the 1980s and 1990s when roof collapses led to building demolitions.

A government-funded report from the Building Research Establishment in 1996 found RAAC panels cracking in a housing development, as well as cracks and bends in panels installed in schools. Although it found no immediate safety risks, it recommended annual inspections for RAAC panels in visually poor condition and inspections every five years for those in good condition.

In 2002, another report by the same body made three additional conclusions:

The material used to coat RAAC in panels over 20 years old had likely become compromised.
Corrosion could occur without visible signs of poor panel condition, posing a risk of collapse without warning in panels over 20 years old.
Some panels did not meet regulations when initially installed.
To address these risks, the government has been aware since 1994 that some public sector buildings contain potentially compromised RAAC and has monitored their condition since 2018. New guidance was issued in 2021 and 2022 on how to manage RAAC, and the Department for Education (DfE) sent out a questionnaire to collect information about the use of RAAC in schools across the country.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb stated that expert advice had previously indicated that it was safe to continue using buildings with RAAC that were not in a critical condition. However, following the collapse of a previously considered low-risk RAAC beam over the summer, schools identified with RAAC have now been labelled as potentially dangerous and have been closed or partially closed at short notice.
« Last Edit: October 17, 2023, 11:29:18 am by Alan_X »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4842 on: October 17, 2023, 11:28:27 am »
RAAC is a complete red herring. There is no RAAC in the AR Extension. Some of stair cores were a mixture of precast walls and slab, precast stairs and traditional in-situ concrete. The floor slabs are "crinkly-tin" with reinforcement and concrete to create a composite structure. The other elements will be the precast sections that take the seating.

The structure will have been designed in BIM software (probably Revit) and the drawings, schedules and calculations will have been submitted to Building Control for approval. The 3D model will be transferred to the steelwork contractor who will prepare steelwork schedules, reinforcement schedules etc for approval by the structural engineer and Building Control (again). As works proceed on site the frame will be checked by the structural engineer and signed off by Building Control at key stages.

Defects do occur in construction and contractors do cut corners, but the steel frame and concrete elements will have been among the first to be procured before Buckingham hit real problems. There's also the fact that the steelwork contractor (J&D Pierce) has their own reputation aside from the main contractor.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4843 on: October 19, 2023, 10:44:41 am »
why is the automobile club getting involved, who gives a shit about the car park
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4844 on: October 19, 2023, 10:49:50 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 16, 2023, 02:20:23 pm
surprisingly quite interesting learning about concrete, who knew, thanks.

I watched a documentary about the building of the Hoover dam and the difficulties of working with concrete.

And the poor sods who drowned in the liquid and are entombed there. :o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4845 on: October 19, 2023, 11:06:40 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on October 19, 2023, 10:44:41 am
why is the automobile club getting involved, who gives a shit about the car park

???

What is the above in relation to?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4846 on: October 19, 2023, 11:11:15 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on July 30, 2023, 05:56:56 pm
I heard FSG went into a restaurant and ate everything in the restaurant, and they had to close the restaurant.

I heard FSG went into a restaurant, ate everything in the restaurant and kicked the concrete walls, and they had to demolish the restaurant and build everything once again (without any RAAC).
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4847 on: October 19, 2023, 01:38:22 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4848 on: October 19, 2023, 04:09:19 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4849 on: October 19, 2023, 08:38:15 pm »
Some videos doing the rounds, not looking good to be honest

https://x.com/ShaunP471n0/status/1715063627550486985?s=20
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4850 on: October 19, 2023, 08:45:03 pm »
Blue nose fan in the bagging area
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4851 on: October 19, 2023, 08:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 19, 2023, 08:38:15 pm
Some videos doing the rounds, not looking good to be honest

https://x.com/ShaunP471n0/status/1715063627550486985?s=20

Am I missing something here, looks like primarily cosmetic needing finishing, nothing structural.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4852 on: October 19, 2023, 08:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 19, 2023, 08:38:15 pm
Some videos doing the rounds, not looking good to be honest

https://x.com/ShaunP471n0/status/1715063627550486985?s=20

Just not finished, no issue there other than time to sort. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4853 on: October 20, 2023, 11:38:45 am »
It would be better if there was an actual date rather than just "not until 2024" it's a bit vague
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4854 on: October 20, 2023, 11:48:23 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on October 20, 2023, 11:38:45 am
It would be better if there was an actual date rather than just "not until 2024" it's a bit vague
At this point I'm actually glad they are being vague. I'd rather they under promised then possibly manage to over deliver. For me, any sooner than the start of next season will be a bonus now.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4855 on: October 20, 2023, 12:40:19 pm »
At least its stopped people talking about phase 3&4
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4856 on: October 20, 2023, 01:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on October 20, 2023, 11:38:45 am
It would be better if there was an actual date rather than just "not until 2024" it's a bit vague

Then everyone will kick off like they did for it not being ready for bournemouth, then everton

Give a date people hold you to it

For once the lack of transparency on it is the right decision
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4857 on: October 20, 2023, 01:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 19, 2023, 08:45:46 pm
Am I missing something here, looks like primarily cosmetic needing finishing, nothing structural.

Yeah, for those familiar thats generally what a construction site looks like.  From what I can tell things like the food outlets, toilet areas etc.. are primarily fitted out, concourses and the like have next to no finishes anyway and seats and general defects wont take that long.  Its amazing how quickly these things can come together at the end.  I look at that and see 12 weeks work, the big time variable is the new principal contractor and time it takes to do his due diligence, finalise contracts and mobilise.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4858 on: Yesterday at 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on October 20, 2023, 12:40:19 pm
At least its stopped people talking about phase 3&4

Thanks for the reminder.

Will phase 3 be the SKD Stand or the Kop?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 03:01:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 20, 2023, 11:48:23 am
At this point I'm actually glad they are being vague. I'd rather they under promised then possibly manage to over deliver. For me, any sooner than the start of next season will be a bonus now.

Speak for yourself. I'm coming over end of March and picked then thinking the ARE would be 99% done by then...lol
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 11:28:29 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:01:09 am
Speak for yourself. I'm coming over end of March and picked then thinking the ARE would be 99% done by then...lol
Exactly! there are (they'll still come) people coming over to Liverpool for once in a lifetime experiences from all over the world with tickets for that stand, I was going to the Fulham game but I'll get over it, there are many far worse off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 08:33:56 pm »
Yesterday it looked like 80% of the seats are in, a big improvement from the last game.
