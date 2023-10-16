« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 732958 times)

Offline tomx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4800 on: October 13, 2023, 10:53:51 am »
OLSC will get updates on Monday 16.10.2023

Fucking joke.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4801 on: October 13, 2023, 12:05:17 pm »
Quote from: tomx on October 13, 2023, 10:53:51 am
OLSC will get updates on Monday 16.10.2023

Fucking joke.

I know you're pissed mate but these are circumstances out of the clubs hands. 3 months ago when you booked your tickets everything was up in the air, Buckingham had gone under and no one had a clue what the plan was. Even if it would have been announced the week later that the derby was not happening you would have been shit out of luck with flights because they operate under their own rules bizarrely where they aren't required to give refunds. It's a bad situation for you and others

But I'll reiterate, if possible, to still come over. The city will be buzzing that Saturday for the game. Watch it round the ground then head into town. This place is boss and is more than just getting to watch the match
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • JFT 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4802 on: October 13, 2023, 12:26:36 pm »
Quote from: tomx on October 13, 2023, 10:53:51 am
OLSC will get updates on Monday 16.10.2023

Fucking joke.
Echo what ScottScott has said.

Watch it around the ground and for a guaranteed blue free zone head to the Supporters Club on Lower Breck Road.
Logged

Offline tomx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4803 on: October 13, 2023, 01:14:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 13, 2023, 12:05:17 pm
I know you're pissed mate but these are circumstances out of the clubs hands. 3 months ago when you booked your tickets everything was up in the air, Buckingham had gone under and no one had a clue what the plan was. Even if it would have been announced the week later that the derby was not happening you would have been shit out of luck with flights because they operate under their own rules bizarrely where they aren't required to give refunds. It's a bad situation for you and others

But I'll reiterate, if possible, to still come over. The city will be buzzing that Saturday for the game. Watch it round the ground then head into town. This place is boss and is more than just getting to watch the match

Yes i know. Thx for support.

Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,712
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4804 on: October 13, 2023, 05:08:29 pm »
Absolutely shit news but the clubs hands have been tied ever since Buckingham kicked the bucket. For all we know they could've done all sorts of short cuts in the last few weeks in August knowing that they were going under. That all has to be checked before they can continue.

to be honest I'm surprised the club sold tickets for the stand, either they should have issued them as "pending completion" or just put on an additional sale once dates were confirmed.

It definitely puts paid to any idea I had of getting to a match for a while!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4805 on: October 14, 2023, 11:02:41 am »
It's likely Buckingham were paid on milestones, so it's likely they'll have bodged jobs to reach those milestones as they became desperate for cashflow. That's what will be being uncovered.

If that is the case, it's a blessing that a bodged building project wasn't allowed to go live.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,920
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4806 on: October 14, 2023, 11:36:00 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 14, 2023, 11:02:41 am
It's likely Buckingham were paid on milestones, so it's likely they'll have bodged jobs to reach those milestones as they became desperate for cashflow. That's what will be being uncovered.

If that is the case, it's a blessing that a bodged building project wasn't allowed to go live.
Thats actually terrible if true
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4807 on: October 14, 2023, 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 14, 2023, 11:36:00 am
Thats actually terrible if true

Its frightening if true, given the potential safety implications. If true, robust action should be taken against those responsible by the H & S authorities, even if Buckingham as an entity are no longer solvent.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4808 on: October 14, 2023, 07:10:13 pm »
Ill believe it when benimar says it.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4809 on: October 14, 2023, 07:47:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 14, 2023, 11:36:00 am
Thats actually terrible if true

Didnt the new Royal Hospital in Liverpool get fucked up when they knew the construction company was going under..Carillion I think.
Logged

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 12:57:45 pm »
Mr Drone reporting today that there may be a significant problem with concrete in the new stand. Hes had this from a couple of sources so shared today. Hope its not true
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,920
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 01:05:06 pm »
Oh boy..

He says hes been told that theres a potential  major concrete failing and its to do with the floor.  Whether thats the ground level floor or one of the higher levels floors he doesnt say.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:21:01 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 01:50:19 pm »
Typical of a new contractor coming in to assess another contractors work to be overly critical and finding faults where there aren't necessarily any
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 02:15:44 pm »
Ill believe it when benimar says it.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 02:28:03 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 12:57:45 pm
Mr Drone reporting today that there may be a significant problem with concrete in the new stand. Hes had this from a couple of sources so shared today. Hope its not true

I'd heard the same the other day and posted on the members sale forum

I'd been told cracks have been found
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,357
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 02:35:17 pm »
Logged

Online GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 04:00:25 pm »
Lashed up by cowboys. From top to bottom.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm by GoldenGloves25 »
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,920
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 04:10:53 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:15:44 pm
Ill believe it when benimar says it.
When Benimar said it might not open until the summer, I assume it was this.

Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 01:50:19 pm
Typical of a new contractor coming in to assess another contractors work to be overly critical and finding faults where there aren't necessarily any
But then again, this doesn't sound implausible either
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 04:17:51 pm »
Such a project would have consultants on board from various disciplines to verify the quality of the work being done.

If what is said is true then they would have a lot to answer for, but I would be very surprised if they have realised this now. Core sampling of concrete generally takes place much earlier in the project.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 04:33:43 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:28:03 pm
I'd heard the same the other day and posted on the members sale forum

I'd been told cracks have been found

ive not worked in this field but speaking to someone that has, theyre surprised it could get to that stage? theres usually multiple sign offs at every stage making such a situation unlikely, unless theres multiple parties being negligent.

theres definitely plausibility to Buckingham skipping corners. but also theres a likelihood the new contractors dont want to take the risk of potentially bad work. or maybe the new contractors just want to stretch the work so theyre paid as if theyve done it all?
Logged
YNWA.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,590
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 04:57:27 pm »
Maybe wait for information?

Concrete: if it's the floor slabs, they are structural metal decking with a concrete topping. The "crinkly tin"should be fine and the reinforcing mesh would have been inspected before the concrete is poured. Normally there would be test cubes of the concrete approved by the structural engineer before the concrete is laid.



Without knowing what the problem is, it's pointless trying to speculate. It could mean some remedial work to repair cracking or breaking out the concrete and recasting.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 14, 2023, 11:02:41 am
It's likely Buckingham were paid on milestones, so it's likely they'll have bodged jobs to reach those milestones as they became desperate for cashflow. That's what will be being uncovered.

If that is the case, it's a blessing that a bodged building project wasn't allowed to go live.

Bodged is the wrong adjective to use in this case, the structural steel installation is robust and would not have commenced if it was not verified by the structural engineer for the loads of 7000 people and their weight, foot fall and bouncing forces during goal celebrations.

The concrete depth on levels 1+2 was reduced in its depth for cost saving but only after structural engineers approval.

Every concrete for delivery for ARS was subjected to a sample crush test, these where all accepted, the only potential contention was concrete pours during pretty low temperatures, i am not sure of Mr Drones sources, so I would treat these chinese whispers as scaremongering at this time.

No corners have been cut inadvertently and certainly no corners cut or bodged to meet the monthly application, the milestones are not relevant as a stand alone on ARS, measured works where previously applied for by BGCL and adjusted on Legend Internationals verification survey.

Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 01:50:19 pm
Typical of a new contractor coming in to assess another contractors work to be overly critical and finding faults where there aren't necessarily any

not the case, RR will take months to assess the outstanding works. The target dates that where through out where quite knee jerk, without sensible though whatsoever.

In early September I advised a full ARS this side of Christmas would be a massive achievement.
Only last week I stated
a full ARS might not be achieved until summer 24, that is still valid
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4822 on: Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm »
Full ars
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,920
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 06:51:34 am »
Well thats some better news.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline tomx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 09:47:40 am »
Still waiting for info regarding tickets for Everton match....AAAA nervy times.
Logged

Offline Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:28:03 pm
I'd heard the same the other day and posted on the members sale forum

I'd been told cracks have been found

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:05:06 pm
Oh boy..

He says hes been told that theres a potential  major concrete failing and its to do with the floor.  Whether thats the ground level floor or one of the higher levels floors he doesnt say.


Ive finally listened to what mister drone has said on YouTube, all he is doing is being a wider platform for the rumour mill.

Quite sad actually.

Even though his videos do not meet approval at LFC and EFC they are quite informative, he should stick to his videos, he should not verbally publish false information, he is only discrediting himself.

Just for reference, concrete needs time to cure unless additives are added to speed the process, concrete does have settlement, the hollow rib or crinkly tin does move after concrete is poured, these natural actions can cause settlement cracks within the structure.

If somebody told me a structure as big, as long, as ARS did not encounter any settlement cracks, I would laugh at them, I would suggest they where a charlatan with an ulterior motive

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,920
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 12:46:06 pm »
Cheers Benimar. Great to hear!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 02:11:09 pm »
Yes always reassuring to get updates from Benimar Col even if not always what we want to hear.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 10:54:25 am
Ive finally listened to what mister drone has said on YouTube, all he is doing is being a wider platform for the rumour mill.

Quite sad actually.

Even though his videos do not meet approval at LFC and EFC they are quite informative, he should stick to his videos, he should not verbally publish false information, he is only discrediting himself.

Just for reference, concrete needs time to cure unless additives are added to speed the process, concrete does have settlement, the hollow rib or crinkly tin does move after concrete is poured, these natural actions can cause settlement cracks within the structure.

If somebody told me a structure as big, as long, as ARS did not encounter any settlement cracks, I would laugh at them, I would suggest they where a charlatan with an ulterior motive

surprisingly quite interesting learning about concrete, who knew, thanks.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm »
Quite curious as to where were all these concrete experts when everywhere was installing RAAC?

All these strict tests that cant be failed, impossible to get past etc
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 03:29:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:22:07 pm
Quite curious as to where were all these concrete experts when everywhere was installing RAAC?

All these strict tests that cant be failed, impossible to get past etc

Youll probably find that these tests and quality processes were introduced as a result of issues with the likes of RAAC
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 03:42:56 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 03:29:52 pm
Youll probably find that these tests and quality processes were introduced as a result of issues with the likes of RAAC

Was this not all laid (and therefore the pre-pour, 7 and 14 day tests) happen before RAAC safety became a big thing in the last 6 months?
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 04:22:00 pm »
KC imageworks now saying these concrete rumours arent true.

Can we please stop reporting what the droners BREAKING NEWS is when its usually from random sources.

Theres a guy on Skyscraper city panicking that theyll have to demolish the new upper tier. Madness.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,117
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 04:47:33 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:22:00 pm
KC imageworks now saying these concrete rumours arent true.

Can we please stop reporting what the droners BREAKING NEWS is when its usually from random sources.

Theres a guy on Skyscraper city panicking that theyll have to demolish the new upper tier. Madness.

This
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,569
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 05:06:17 pm »
No corners have been cut.

Nor have any corners been filled in.

Still waiting on those.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm »
Some People saying incorrect steel been used now 🤣

Where does all this come from
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,150
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:26:10 pm
Some People saying incorrect steel been used now 🤣

Where does all this come from
Bluenose taxis drivers, probably.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,666
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 07:33:54 pm »
Elvis was doing the welding apparently
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 