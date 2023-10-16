It's likely Buckingham were paid on milestones, so it's likely they'll have bodged jobs to reach those milestones as they became desperate for cashflow. That's what will be being uncovered.



If that is the case, it's a blessing that a bodged building project wasn't allowed to go live.



Typical of a new contractor coming in to assess another contractors work to be overly critical and finding faults where there aren't necessarily any



Bodged is the wrong adjective to use in this case, the structural steel installation is robust and would not have commenced if it was not verified by the structural engineer for the loads of 7000 people and their weight, foot fall and bouncing forces during goal celebrations.The concrete depth on levels 1+2 was reduced in its depth for cost saving but only after structural engineers approval.Every concrete for delivery for ARS was subjected to a sample crush test, these where all accepted, the only potential contention was concrete pours during pretty low temperatures, i am not sure of Mr Drones sources, so I would treat these chinese whispers as scaremongering at this time.No corners have been cut inadvertently and certainly no corners cut or bodged to meet the monthly application, the milestones are not relevant as a stand alone on ARS, measured works where previously applied for by BGCL and adjusted on Legend Internationals verification survey.not the case, RR will take months to assess the outstanding works. The target dates that where through out where quite knee jerk, without sensible though whatsoever.In early September I advised a full ARS this side of Christmas would be a massive achievement.Only last week I stated