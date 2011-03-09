Where does it say that?
working closely with Rayner Rowen weve been able to place orders from over 80 per cent of the remaining work needed to complete the stand with those sub-contractors who had previously worked under the Buckingham Group. So, all of this effectively has been helpful in Rayner Rowen having the opportunity to gather the vital information as well as continuing with the outstanding work in all the various areas of the project to come up with what is ultimately a revised project completion programme.
He clearly says they're assessing and cracking on at the same time.
Alan, some of the work does not need to be done as you know to put arses on seats, gaping holes in the roof cladding is mere bagatelle, just aesthetics, it will be made safe long before any game, this is done match day minus 2 with Ged Poynton (who I cannot speak highly enough off) then reassessed and given thumbs up match day minus one.
As previously quoted, a full Anfield Rd Stand this side of Christmas would have been some achievement after BGCL going bust, alas its formal reality now. just be prepared everyone, you may well not see a full Anfield Road Stand until August 2024