« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.  (Read 727600 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,888
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4760 on: October 10, 2023, 04:15:17 pm »
One of the drone guys saying there will be no fans in the upper tier for the derby.  Not surprisingly I suppose.  Just can't wait for it to open!!


Video link here:  https://youtu.be/zSRqss_JLxA?si=b4C2QIOoaKxUXmD9

Loads of seats in now and all the fittings seem to be in place.
« Last Edit: October 10, 2023, 04:18:37 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline paulgil23

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4761 on: October 10, 2023, 05:40:41 pm »
What a tune!

Quote from: CHOPPER on October 10, 2023, 12:16:51 pm
Like a monkey with a miniature symbol



Twice! 
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,940
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4762 on: October 10, 2023, 06:02:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 10, 2023, 04:15:17 pm
One of the drone guys saying there will be no fans in the upper tier for the derby.  Not surprisingly I suppose.  Just can't wait for it to open!!


Video link here:  https://youtu.be/zSRqss_JLxA?si=b4C2QIOoaKxUXmD9

Loads of seats in now and all the fittings seem to be in place.

Which Derby? The womens team play at home on Sunday ;D
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4763 on: October 10, 2023, 06:31:56 pm »
It seems astonishing that the club aren't prepared to make any statements on the issue of tickets for the derby on the 21st, they know lots of people have to make travel plans but won't even set out different contingencies.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4764 on: October 10, 2023, 07:07:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 10, 2023, 06:02:16 pm
Which Derby? The womens team play at home on Sunday ;D

The proper one 🎣

But he's right, no fans for Everton
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4765 on: October 10, 2023, 09:10:24 pm »
This is from 5pm today
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 05:54:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 10, 2023, 04:15:17 pm
One of the drone guys saying there will be no fans in the upper tier for the derby.  Not surprisingly I suppose.  Just can't wait for it to open!!


Video link here:  https://youtu.be/zSRqss_JLxA?si=b4C2QIOoaKxUXmD9

Loads of seats in now and all the fittings seem to be in place.

got a slight motion sickness feeling when the drone guy started spinning around. quite beautiful seeing the way the streets approach the ground to be fair.

partially open and give us hard hats, i say.  :D
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,232
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
No fans in the upper tier until 2024 according to Billy Hogan

Quote
So, as more work has progressed and with the more information that weve had over the course of the last couple of weeks since Buckingham confirmed that they went into administration, essentially we now know thats just not the case and were not going to be able to open in time for the Everton game or any home games for this calendar year. Obviously on a project of this size, information on all the aspects of the work is critical to move the project forward. And whats become clear in the last few days is theres just more work to be done in order to get a full project completion plan for the stand, which means unfortunately as I said that the upper tier is not ready to partially or fully open until the end of the calendar year.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/billy-hogan-provides-update-fans-anfield-road-stand-project
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,038
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 11:13:03 am »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 11:18:59 am »
My ticket for the derby

Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,038
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 11:28:05 am »
robbed from twitter

"Anfield upper tier sounds like Thiago's injury"

good reply too

"It'll be still done before he's back in training"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 11:36:24 am »
Amazed that it should really have been done for the start of the season and now it won't be open until probably the New Year at the earliest. Shame for everyone affected ticket wise, thought after the last club update it'd be late October/early November.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,985
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 11:37:57 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:36:24 am
Amazed that it should really have been done for the start of the season and now it won't be open until probably the New Year at the earliest. Shame for everyone affected ticket wise, thought after the last club update it'd be late October/early November.

I suppose the new contractors are unearthing all of the Buckingham bodging as they work through the schedule.
Logged

Offline tomx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 11:43:01 am »
Quote
Our team has identified who those supporters are and they will be reaching out directly to those supporters next week.

Disgrace really, i booked hotel and plane 3 months ago for my family and costs are high. Now i could potentially be without ticket for Merseyside derby. Unacceptable club should return all additional costs!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,973
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 11:53:47 am »
Pretty shockingly bad from the club leaving it this late to confirm something that on the balance of probabilities was always most likely (that it wouldn't open until 2024).

Hope I'm wrong, but can't help but wonder if the delay in announcing this (having put out noises about much earlier possibilities) might have something to do with Ts&Cs about tickets etc, and regulations/rights afforded to fans that - if kept to short notice - help the club avoid liability beyond the ticket refund.

Worse still to announce now but not be contacting fans until some time next week
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm »
Looks like it might not even be ready in Jan 2024 - theyre still to put a project plan and timeline in place - will find out in the next couple of weeks i guess
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,888
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 01:39:13 pm »
Very difficult situation for the club, of course not their fault that this is behind schedule.
My working assumption is that they wanted to give this very chance of having fans in it as early as possible, but have now drawn a line in the sand and are going to wait until they are certain.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 01:53:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:39:13 pm
Very difficult situation for the club, of course not their fault that this is behind schedule.
My working assumption is that they wanted to give this very chance of having fans in it as early as possible, but have now drawn a line in the sand and are going to wait until they are certain.

This is my thought process as well. Give the new contractors every chance to get it to a point where we can have fans in but have now realised it won't happen. Line drawn, full open when it's ready now in 2024

I understand the disappointment of people not being able to get to the games they've booked, but for anyone who has booked travel and can't change/cancel then I'd say 100% to still come and visit the city. It's such an amazing place to visit with so much to do and see
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,451
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 02:06:48 pm »
Quote from: tomx on Today at 11:43:01 am
Disgrace really, i booked hotel and plane 3 months ago for my family and costs are high. Now i could potentially be without ticket for Merseyside derby. Unacceptable club should return all additional costs!
Have you got travel insurance? A good one should pay out.
Logged

Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Cant see it opening before next season to be honest
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,888
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 03:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 02:57:12 pm
Cant see it opening before next season to be honest
They arent knocking it down and starting again you know?!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: tomx on Today at 11:43:01 am
Disgrace really, i booked hotel and plane 3 months ago for my family and costs are high. Now i could potentially be without ticket for Merseyside derby. Unacceptable club should return all additional costs!

Yeah I feel for you and your family. No one is being reallocated but would rather you take a spare than a STH or 13+ member who goes most weeks.

Everton will be a minimum of a 4+ credit game unless youve paid for hospitality in that area, where did you buy the tickets from?
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,038
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4782 on: Today at 03:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 02:57:12 pm
Cant see it opening before next season to be honest
based on what
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 03:59:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:52:46 pm
based on what

Tbf the statement says its shut till 2024 to allow the contractor to assess and put a timeline in place for the project

Not to actually do the work...

Just got to look at other stands like fulham to see the issues that can arise

Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,524
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 04:13:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:17:24 pm
They arent knocking it down and starting again you know?!

The worry is they are starting to see some pretty fundemental problems which aren't a short term thing.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 04:30:36 pm »
The club says they are disappointed....at the loss of money from tourists shopping in their superstores. OK they didn't actually say that but we know they mean it.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,573
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 05:23:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:59:19 pm
Tbf the statement says its shut till 2024 to allow the contractor to assess and put a timeline in place for the project

Not to actually do the work...

Just got to look at other stands like fulham to see the issues that can arise


Where does it say that?

working closely with Rayner Rowen weve been able to place orders from over 80 per cent of the remaining work needed to complete the stand with those sub-contractors who had previously worked under the Buckingham Group. So, all of this effectively has been helpful in Rayner Rowen having the opportunity to gather the vital information as well as continuing with the outstanding work in all the various areas of the project to come up with what is ultimately a revised project completion programme.

He clearly says they're assessing and cracking on at the same time.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,641
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 08:28:17 pm »
Can anybody with any more technical knowledge than me give an insight in why we may have to wait until January to reach full capacity?  Looks like 70% of seats are fixed, the remaining seats should follow in the next two weeks, and I assume  turnstiles are in place and we can get by without the finer detail in the concourses provided they are safe.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:49 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 08:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:23:34 pm
Where does it say that?

working closely with Rayner Rowen weve been able to place orders from over 80 per cent of the remaining work needed to complete the stand with those sub-contractors who had previously worked under the Buckingham Group. So, all of this effectively has been helpful in Rayner Rowen having the opportunity to gather the vital information as well as continuing with the outstanding work in all the various areas of the project to come up with what is ultimately a revised project completion programme.

He clearly says they're assessing and cracking on at the same time.

Alan, some of the work does not need to be done as you know to put arses on seats, gaping holes in the roof cladding is mere bagatelle, just aesthetics, it will be made safe long before any game,  this is done match day minus 2 with Ged Poynton (who I cannot speak highly enough off) then reassessed and given thumbs up match day minus one.

As previously quoted, a full Anfield Rd Stand this side of Christmas would have been some achievement  after BGCL going bust, alas its formal reality now.

just be prepared everyone, you may well not see a full Anfield Road Stand until August 2024
Logged

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 09:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on September  9, 2023, 10:04:50 pm
a full Anfield Rd evacuation must take place to achieve Safety Certificate combined from the Building Control Officer and Local Fire Officer.

theres no bit part concessions here and there, people just talking out of their arses without understanding the situation, ignore the rumours.

A full Anfield Road Stand before Christmas will be a massive achievement.

Quote from: Benimar Col on October  5, 2023, 02:03:26 pm
bit of an update on target dates

Level 2 which is just concourse and a few concession kiosk vendors - a 50% occupancy is targeted for 21st of October, achieving this date is running about 30%-50%

Complete opening of Level 2 and Lounges on Level 1 is targeted for 16th December, achieving this date is running about 50%-75%

Quote from: lfc79 on October 10, 2023, 06:31:56 pm
It seems astonishing that the club aren't prepared to make any statements on the issue of tickets for the derby on the 21st, they know lots of people have to make travel plans but won't even set out different contingencies.

the club cannot make statements until the facts are known, programming works to achieve mini milestones for completion may work on paper, but putting this into practice,  then identifies unknown problems, ie failure.

it is really disheartening for supporters who have pre-bought tickets for a facility that has failed to materialise for many many reasons.

the preverbal reset button has been pressed because of unknown issues coming to the fore as works to complete the project has just exposed them.

just be prepared, its possible we wont see a full Anfield Road Stand until August 24
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,973
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 10:01:09 pm »
Thanks for the updates, and I know it's been said previously but it's good you restated it, it's good to manage expectations too - grateful to know not to be surrpsed by that potential outcome
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,778
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4791 on: Today at 10:04:06 pm »
Would the club have hired a specialist to review efficiency and standards? You'd think they will for any potential future builds, if not doing so presently. What a fucking shitshow.
Logged

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4792 on: Today at 10:35:39 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:04:06 pm
Would the club have hired a specialist to review efficiency and standards? You'd think they will for any potential future builds, if not doing so presently. What a fucking shitshow.

Liverpool FC and Legends International  the clients consultants  have been hoodwinked by the Project Director of BGCL  (he was a brazen liar) irrespective of their numerous concerns and intervention(s) their hands where tied other than to report their concerns to Liverpool FC which they have diligently done.

The Legend International staff supported by LFCs Ged Poynton & Stuart Baker have done everything in their power to flag the ongoing concerns from the 2022 Qatar World Cup window initial roof demolition failings of BGCL to FSG Directors. Its not as if the issues were not known,  publicising them is another thing..


Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,573
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4793 on: Today at 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 08:44:41 pm
Alan, some of the work does not need to be done as you know to put arses on seats, gaping holes in the roof cladding is mere bagatelle, just aesthetics, it will be made safe long before any game,  this is done match day minus 2 with Ged Poynton (who I cannot speak highly enough off) then reassessed and given thumbs up match day minus one.

As previously quoted, a full Anfield Rd Stand this side of Christmas would have been some achievement  after BGCL going bust, alas its formal reality now.

just be prepared everyone, you may well not see a full Anfield Road Stand until August 2024

I understand and thanks for keeping us updated.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,573
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #4794 on: Today at 10:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 10:35:39 pm
Liverpool FC and Legends International  the clients consultants  have been hoodwinked by the Project Director of BGCL  (he was a brazen liar) irrespective of their numerous concerns and intervention(s) their hands where tied other than to report their concerns to Liverpool FC which they have diligently done.

The Legend International staff supported by LFCs Ged Poynton & Stuart Baker have done everything in their power to flag the ongoing concerns from the 2022 Qatar World Cup window initial roof demolition failings of BGCL to FSG Directors. Its not as if the issues were not known,  publicising them is another thing..

This cant be emphasised enough. For people who arent involved in construction projects like this the client and client team have to rely on the information provided by the contractor. It might seem obvious to step in but it can be even more disastrous than letting things play out.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 