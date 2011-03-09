

Following our latest statement on the new Anfield Road Stand, we would like to update you on the phased opening of the new stand ahead of our next Premier League home game of the season, against West Ham United.



Buckingham Group has now appointed administrators, and we have taken control of the Anfield Road Stand construction site. We have appointed Rayner Rowen Construction, along with a number of other contractors, to resume the final works on the project.



This does not impact Anfield Road Stands lower tier when West Ham come to Anfield on Sunday 24th September.



We wanted to directly reassure you that the game will go ahead as planned, and your ticket is unaffected.



We look forward to welcoming you to Anfield.



Liverpool Football Club