« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed  (Read 699374 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4600 on: September 4, 2023, 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on September  4, 2023, 03:11:00 pm
It seems that Legend International on behalf of Liverpool FC are about to engage
Rayner Rowen Construction contractually  to oversee the completion of the contract. 

dont know the T&Cs
We've used them before. They did the Kop fan bar and some work at the training complex as well.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,806
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4601 on: September 4, 2023, 08:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on September  4, 2023, 03:18:55 pm
the LADs for the new Anfield Road Upper Tier where £1.78M to Buckinghams per Premier League game. so take a bit of admin and handling float outta that figure and youve got the gist.

Massive amount that. My mate has corporate in the Main and I think they work out at £300 per game, the Anny must be a similar price, then you've got all the lost revenue in food and drink sales, merchandise etc. The businesses around the ground and in town will also be losing a lot, the chippys and burger bars, the pubs, hotels taxis are all being affected. Even on last season we're 3,000 per game down, yesterday was 50,109 the same game in May was 53,306
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4602 on: September 5, 2023, 07:34:24 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,806
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4603 on: September 5, 2023, 08:25:28 am »
That's shit news that. Hopefully they can get work with whoever picks up the contract.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4604 on: September 5, 2023, 08:55:38 am »
Don't think the Kier bit will affect our situation, but looks like contractors are willing to cherry pick bits of the company already.

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/09/04/kier-buys-buckingham-group-rail-business-for-9-6m/
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4605 on: September 5, 2023, 09:02:12 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September  5, 2023, 08:55:38 am
Don't think the Kier bit will affect our situation, but looks like contractors are willing to cherry pick bits of the company already.

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/09/04/kier-buys-buckingham-group-rail-business-for-9-6m/


It won't at all. Kier has bought the rail part, that's it the rest could not be sold and is in administration
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4606 on: September 5, 2023, 11:53:07 am »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,348
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4607 on: September 5, 2023, 04:17:49 pm »
This seems to be progressing quicker than I thought?

Or is it not really and were nowhere near starting again?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,401
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4608 on: September 5, 2023, 04:31:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2023, 04:17:49 pm
This seems to be progressing quicker than I thought?

Or is it not really and were nowhere near starting again?

Without knowing the exact details it's likely that the site has now reverted to the club's control. The club can make direct appointments for contracts to prepare the site for start up. Isolated works like the external paving might be kept as separate contracts direct to the club.

I have to say that looking at the potential new main contractor's website they look a little small but my guess is they'll be concentrating on the fit out. It will be interesting to see what contract thye use from here onwards. Could  be some form of construction management.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,454
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4609 on: September 5, 2023, 05:34:57 pm »
In Chester, we had a contractor that fell into administration during a major redevelopment and it took another decade to restart. But Im sure the club are more competent than the Tory council we had back then.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4610 on: September 5, 2023, 09:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  5, 2023, 04:31:20 pm
Without knowing the exact details it's likely that the site has now reverted to the club's control. The club can make direct appointments for contracts to prepare the site for start up. Isolated works like the external paving might be kept as separate contracts direct to the club.

I have to say that looking at the potential new main contractor's website they look a little small but my guess is they'll be concentrating on the fit out. It will be interesting to see what contract thye use from here onwards. Could  be some form of construction management.
To be fair to them they did recently build Saracens' new West Stand, which holds 3000. So they should have the experience to finish off the Anny Road stand.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 07:57:07 am »
I was so looking forword to seeing Anfield with 61,000. Hopefully now the club can get someone else in to finish it. I have been reading this thread for a while. Personally would love a 75,000 Anfield I think that reflects the true size and prestige of our club. Very annoying Parry sold those houses on the Kenny Dalglish side. Imagine that stand the same size as the Main stand.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 am »
I know this argument goes around in circles but I think Anfield will be perfect once the ARE is finished.

I think the chances of further expansion are next to zero because to expand KDS they would basically need to add an additional tier to the existing structure to make it worthwhile. The seats there are way below current space regs so if that stand was rebuilt from scratch with even its existing capacity it would probably need to be 25% or more larger than it is now just to accommodate seats with the modern space limits. So rebuilding is off the table and I don't think the shape of it would allow another tier to tacked on-top as per the Main stand.

The Kop could probably be expanded by a few hundred seats only before the road behind it comes into play.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,668
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 09:14:55 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  5, 2023, 05:34:57 pm
In Chester, we had a contractor that fell into administration during a major redevelopment and it took another decade to restart. But Im sure the club are more competent than the Tory council we had back then.

So many to choose from but was it Northgate? :D
Logged

Offline Jonny-B

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 09:10:45 am
I know this argument goes around in circles but I think Anfield will be perfect once the ARE is finished.

I think the chances of further expansion are next to zero because to expand KDS they would basically need to add an additional tier to the existing structure to make it worthwhile. The seats there are way below current space regs so if that stand was rebuilt from scratch with even its existing capacity it would probably need to be 25% or more larger than it is now just to accommodate seats with the modern space limits. So rebuilding is off the table and I don't think the shape of it would allow another tier to tacked on-top as per the Main stand.

The Kop could probably be expanded by a few hundred seats only before the road behind it comes into play.

I have to disagree with the word "perfect". As someone who is 6ft5 and often sits in the Lower Kemlyn i have to disagree honestly. Hah. It's a horrendous stand.

There is little chance of it being rebuilt given the proximity to Skerries road but it is what it is.

The Kop would be redone before any attempts at the Kemlyn. And even then i agree it's unlikely given the road and the fact that they'd want it to be a GA stand.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:31:28 am by Jonny-B »
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 12:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Jonny-B on Yesterday at 11:29:38 am
I have to disagree with the word "perfect". As someone who is 6ft5 and often sits in the Lower Kemlyn i have to disagree honestly. Hah. It's a horrendous stand.

No question its bad for tall people, the solution would be to turn all the seats into safe-standing seats (with the same capacity, not to try and put more people in) but I can't see that happening either.
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 02:29:52 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:15:26 pm
No question its bad for tall people, the solution would be to turn all the seats into safe-standing seats (with the same capacity, not to try and put more people in) but I can't see that happening either.
My ST is in KH and Im certain there wouldnt be enough room to install the barriers and have enough room to stand let alone let people past, Im 62 and its always a struggle but it is what it is
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,401
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 02:42:46 pm »
Can we keep this to the Anfield Road Stand? Thanks.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 07:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on August 21, 2023, 02:07:35 pm

 the Life Saving Safety Systems  which are critical for the safety certification to open the upper tier. this is the extremely messy bit which makes me suggest having this in place by Christmas will be a massive achievement,  no brown envelopes can obtain safety certification, its either 0% or 100%

Legend International are already employed as consultants for Liverpool FC and will continue to handover.

to gain a safety certificate, all Building Services works needs commissioning with integration of existing Lower Anfield Road.

Building Control Officer and Local Fire Officer must give approval after test events where an evacuation is simulated at least once, likely twice, the bigger picture it must integrate with the rest of the Stadium.

Christmas with a full Anfield Rd stand is a great achievement considering where they are now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm by Benimar Col »
Logged

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm »
The club need to come out and set out what is going to happen with tickets they have sold in the upper AR that wont be available.

Basically who is going to lose tickets they have currently got, it won't be popular but at least people will know and can sort or cancel travel plans
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,454
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 12:03:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:14:55 am
So many to choose from but was it Northgate? :D

Yeah. The cinema is only just opening this autumn after over a decade.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,401
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 11:32:52 am »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
The club need to come out and set out what is going to happen with tickets they have sold in the upper AR that wont be available.

Basically who is going to lose tickets they have currently got, it won't be popular but at least people will know and can sort or cancel travel plans

I'm sure they'll say what's happening as soon as they know themselves.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 11:54:12 am »
Someone on twitter has said Raynor Rowan are taking it on with Dec as the target opening date.

L3 Red
@JamieLFC1972
·
1h
Rainer Rowan have taken over the contract and work has restarted today. Great news and they have an estimate of a December deadline for completion of work to the new Anfield Road Stand. UTR.

Pitty he couldn't spell Raynor :)
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 11:57:12 am »
This one?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 11:57:42 am »
That's the one, hope it's true.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,882
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 12:02:22 pm »
On the hypothetical that the rumour's genuine, having a deadline expressed before working on the site for a full day feels unlikely doesn't it?

Is UTR up the reds? Do people say that? It's a bit COYS!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,563
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 12:13:44 pm »
Is this reducing the away allocation that goes on sale each game until the new stand opens up fully too?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 12:19:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:02:22 pm
On the hypothetical that the rumour's genuine, having a deadline expressed before working on the site for a full day feels unlikely doesn't it?

Why? I'm sure the original contractors had a full plan / WBS and subsequent snagging list to be picked up which has been vetted and agreed before today. I'd have expected that to form the basis of the tender.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,882
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 12:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:19:31 pm
Why? I'm sure the original contractors had a full plan / WBS and subsequent snagging list to be picked up which has been vetted and agreed before today. I'd have expected that to form the basis of the tender.
Don't doubt timelines will have been discussed extensively, but already finalised/agreed? Wouldn't they want at least some of the vetting done in person/after an inspection?
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 12:55:55 pm »
Im not believing anything until Benimar Col says HERE WE GO
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,401
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 01:46:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:02:22 pm
On the hypothetical that the rumour's genuine, having a deadline expressed before working on the site for a full day feels unlikely doesn't it?

Is UTR up the reds? Do people say that? It's a bit COYS!

That's the way I'd expect it. They'll have spent the last few days assessing the project and talking to sub-contractors and working up a completion programme. If a contractor couldn't put together a detailed programme with a clear critical path I wouldn't let them anywhere near the project.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,909
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 02:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:54:12 am
Someone on twitter has said Raynor Rowan are taking it on with Dec as the target opening date.

L3 Red
@JamieLFC1972
·
1h
Rainer Rowan have taken over the contract and work has restarted today. Great news and they have an estimate of a December deadline for completion of work to the new Anfield Road Stand. UTR.

Pitty he couldn't spell Raynor :)

The lads on THIS IS ANFIELD said on one of their articles this contractor was likely to take over.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,348
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 02:19:51 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,882
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Completion Delayed
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 02:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:46:08 pm
That's the way I'd expect it. They'll have spent the last few days assessing the project and talking to sub-contractors and working up a completion programme. If a contractor couldn't put together a detailed programme with a clear critical path I wouldn't let them anywhere near the project.
Fair play, cheers for the insights Alan and Draex - certainly hope it's the case. December would be a fantastic result all told
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 