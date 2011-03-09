Anyone would think that Buckingham Group directors (correctly) kept their serious financial woes confidential, not leaking that to Fulham, LFC or any other clients.
three major projects in a row BGCL have had serious financial issues.
Fulham FC - major installation defects, in a nut shell, they dont comply to the design scheme. Fulham not released their retention as a result.
Lea Valley Sports Centre - similar ongoing design issues for a project handed over in the spring this year.
Anfield Rd Stand - the camel that has broke their back on the back of those other two projects is the accelerated costs they have encountered to attempt to get the new stand viable, operational with LFO and BCO certification.
Just bear in mind, to highlight the inefficiencies, the old Anfield Rd roof was planned to be demolished in November 22 during World Cup
Thomases - external ground workers hit for over £1M
FAA - internal walls and fabric insulation, over £800k
M+L - concrete flooring, over £500k
JD.Pearce - structural steel, over £2.8M
Front Five Building Services - over £2M
Cheshire Scaffolding - over £600k
Kinlans - brick & blockwork, over £500k
Macrete Contracting - precast concrete, over £500k
NFC - electronic scanning entrance system, over £500k
plus a couple of dozen more smaller companies with smaller packages.
plus many more in the supply chain, security, site accommodation, various strategic designers, there is over £10M in that little lot alone, Demolition isnt accounted for yet !!!
BGCL - took the roof cladding on themselves after Allied Roofing folded