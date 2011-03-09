« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 677265 times)

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,327
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4480 on: August 19, 2023, 07:07:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 18, 2023, 10:46:09 am
So are we saying that its likely LFC deal directly with the contractors and pay them to finish it directly?

Its not really that much that needs doing really, most of it appears to be just fitting it out (apart from the cladding, Road and a bit on the outside

The opposite. They'll look to bring in a new main contractor or possible a construction manager.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4481 on: August 19, 2023, 11:11:49 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on August 18, 2023, 08:58:59 pm
Anyone would think that Buckingham Group directors (correctly) kept their serious financial woes confidential, not leaking that to Fulham, LFC or any other clients.

three major projects in a row BGCL have had serious financial issues.

Fulham FC - major installation defects, in a nut shell, they dont comply to the design scheme. Fulham not released their retention as a result.

Lea Valley Sports Centre - similar ongoing design issues for a project handed over in the spring this year.

Anfield Rd Stand - the camel that has broke their back on the back of those other two projects is the accelerated costs they have encountered to attempt to get the new stand viable, operational with LFO and BCO certification.

 Just bear in mind, to highlight the inefficiencies, the old Anfield Rd roof was planned to be demolished in November 22 during World Cup

Thomases - external ground workers hit for over £1M
FAA - internal walls and fabric insulation,  over £800k
M+L - concrete flooring,  over £500k
JD.Pearce - structural steel,  over £2.8M
Front Five Building Services - over £2M
Cheshire Scaffolding - over £600k
Kinlans - brick & blockwork, over £500k
Macrete Contracting - precast concrete, over £500k
NFC - electronic scanning entrance system, over £500k

plus a couple of dozen more smaller companies with smaller packages.
plus many more in the supply chain, security, site accommodation, various strategic designers, there is over £10M in that little lot alone, Demolition isnt accounted for yet !!!

BGCL - took the roof cladding on themselves after Allied Roofing folded
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4482 on: August 19, 2023, 12:05:12 pm »
Macrete Contracting - precast concrete, over £500k

That's why the corner isn't finished there holding on to the terracing.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Pat The Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4483 on: August 19, 2023, 12:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2023, 12:41:46 pm
Yeah actually you're right. Ballot details for Villa and West Ham were only due to be published next week. I guess he may have bought hospitality tickets or something.
I had bought hospitality. Not every day my mate gets over from NZ..always been good with me so a treat for him was in order
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4484 on: August 19, 2023, 01:08:31 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on August 19, 2023, 12:05:12 pm
Macrete Contracting - precast concrete, over £500k

That's why the corner isn't finished there holding on to the terracing.

Seriously, is this true?  I was wondering why that little area has taken so long?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,241
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4485 on: August 19, 2023, 01:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on August 19, 2023, 11:11:49 am
Anfield Rd Stand - the camel that has broke their back on the back of those other two projects is the accelerated costs they have encountered to attempt to get the new stand viable, operational with LFO and BCO certification.

Can we have a straw poll on this?

(Just a humorous aside, no disrespect intended; indeed, maybe an example of the process of language change in action!)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4486 on: August 19, 2023, 06:16:28 pm »
Its really flying up now.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm »
Has anyone heard any rumours about new contractors stepping in?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,577
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm »
I've heard Laing O'Rourke might be interested in taking it on. No idea if there's anything in it though.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,327
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 07:39:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 18, 2023, 05:12:03 pm
Ok, another question.

If LFC appoint a new principle contractor, thats surely not easy to do given the circumstances??

Whats a reasonable expectation of a time frame? Weeks, months? Longer?

As I said, it happens and the contract will allow for termination of the Buckingham Group contract and the appointment of a replacement. Insolvency is the most commonly specified event for automatic termination.

The major issues will be what has been paid and to who, and the form of contract used.  Benimar Col - please corect me if I'm wrong but I think this is a traditional contract with a main contractor and subcontractors. That means there is no relationship between the client and the subcontractors. From a legal point of view there is only the main contractor and the client. All of the dealings between the contractor and their subbies is their own business.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:39:46 am
As I said, it happens and the contract will allow for termination of the Buckingham Group contract and the appointment of a replacement. Insolvency is the most commonly specified event for automatic termination.

The major issues will be what has been paid and to who, and the form of contract used.  Benimar Col - please corect me if I'm wrong but I think this is a traditional contract with a main contractor and subcontractors. That means there is no relationship between the client and the subcontractors. From a legal point of view there is only the main contractor and the client. All of the dealings between the contractor and their subbies is their own business.

Given the fact that Liverpool FC would deem any further delays as business critical, would they not look to appoint a consultant to come in and manage the completion and close out of the project with LFC underwriting the contractor costs?
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 10:59:30 am »
really a minor inconvenience ultimately as there's people losing out on pay, but it seems an opening for the everton game is unlikely.

annoyingly because of the 13+ site issues i bought AU tickets for United and Everton. i'd planned to go to a few less home games this season for some travel (but still should've made 13+) and that possibly is a bump in those plans.
Logged
YNWA.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,004
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 11:02:44 am »
Very interesting folkscheers
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 01:48:35 pm »
For Premier league games, are the away fans staying where they are today (when the upper tier opens) or are they being split across the two tiers but going more into the corner?
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • Make us Dream
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 02:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:39:46 am
As I said, it happens and the contract will allow for termination of the Buckingham Group contract and the appointment of a replacement. Insolvency is the most commonly specified event for automatic termination.

The major issues will be what has been paid and to who, and the form of contract used.  Benimar Col - please corect me if I'm wrong but I think this is a traditional contract with a main contractor and subcontractors. That means there is no relationship between the client and the subcontractors. From a legal point of view there is only the main contractor and the client. All of the dealings between the contractor and their subbies is their own business.

your are correct, a new Principle Contractor will have Liverpool FC via Legend International as client. Theyre sub-contractors, even if novated will be contracted to them and not the club.

the only caveat to this will be or could be,, the Front Five Building Services aspect,, Liverpool FC may engage them directly due to the fact they are in control of the Life Saving Safety Systems  which are critical for the safety certification to open the upper tier. this is the extremely messy bit which makes me suggest having this in place by Christmas will be a massive achievement,  no brown envelopes can obtain safety certification, its either 0% or 100%




Quote from: stueya on Today at 09:59:04 am
Given the fact that Liverpool FC would deem any further delays as business critical, would they not look to appoint a consultant to come in and manage the completion and close out of the project with LFC underwriting the contractor costs?

Legend International are already employed as consultants for Liverpool FC and will continue to handover.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,327
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 02:37:16 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 09:59:04 am
Given the fact that Liverpool FC would deem any further delays as business critical, would they not look to appoint a consultant to come in and manage the completion and close out of the project with LFC underwriting the contractor costs?

I don't know enough about the particular circumstances but the most important thing is for the club to check the exact status of the works, who has been paid what and then make an assessment of the way forward. There's an obvious need to get things finished but in construction it's the easiest thing in the world to make bad decisions in haste.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,004
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 02:51:19 pm »
I guess its unlikely that Buckingham get a quick buyout and work starts again quickly we can but hope
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Cheshire_Cat

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm »
Some observations from the game on Saturday. We were in the Lower Tier of the Road End.

There are LOTS of bits and pieces to finish. It's been my constant gripe for months that no piece of work seems to getting completed before the follow on trades. So cladding, brickwork, trim details, soffits, pavings, all sorts are started, substantially complete but with details incomplete.

The forever stones area was open, but all the cut blocks had tarmac infill. Small, random areas were incomplete (but filled with tarmac). The dwarf walls to the park have been started but not finished.

In my opinion the facing brickwork above turnstiles M is shocking! My bricklaying isn't great but it's better than some of that! The soffits over the turnstile entrances are all missing. And cladding panels (which looks like rainscreen) are missing at all of the entrances.

Next to nothing has been done inside on the lower tier concourse. The old food outlets & WCs are functioning. The signage has been changed. But the area that used to be the road is still ... a road! It's a big empty space. I can't find any images of the proposed concourse, so I don't know what it should look like, but I'm hoping for something.

The seating ... for the lower tier is fine (thank goodness). It looks like some temporary cladding at the SKD stand end of the terrace. I'm not 100% certain it is temporary, but it looks like a cheap fix. The cladding at higher level at that end is incomplete. There are soffit areas and well cladding missing ... and of course flashing and trim details.

I couldn't see the MS end, where the away supporters sit for obvious reasons.

There are substantial sections of the roof soffit incomplete, and the junction between the SKD stand and the new roof is still to be done. It's going to be a pain to do that work!!! I'd have thought a crashdeck scaffold would be required or access from the pitch ... but I can't see how any of that can work between matches (maybe an extended break with an international weekend?). I couldn't see, but the drone videos show the fascia over the pitch isn't complete ... again a pain to get to now.

All these bits and details are not going to be cheap to finish. The club will have retention on Buckinghams (probably 3% of the paid value on a scheme that size) but it could be a bond rather than withheld monies. Personally, if I was advising the new contractor, I'd say it's a "cost plus" contract to finish the works. The nature of the work to be done makes it very difficult to put a fixed price on it. It requires the new contractor to take on significant risk for limited reward ... and why would you do that? Without any doubt, the value not yet paid to Buckinghams will NOT be enough to cover those costs. Unfortunately LFC are not in the best negotiating position on this. The club need to work out the balance between loss of revenue and premium to complete the works.

Personally, I hope negotiations can move forward quickly and sensibly, but I'd be amazed if work restarts within 4 weeks ... and if there is a new contractor it could be closer to 6-8wks from now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 