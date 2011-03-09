Some observations from the game on Saturday. We were in the Lower Tier of the Road End.



There are LOTS of bits and pieces to finish. It's been my constant gripe for months that no piece of work seems to getting completed before the follow on trades. So cladding, brickwork, trim details, soffits, pavings, all sorts are started, substantially complete but with details incomplete.



The forever stones area was open, but all the cut blocks had tarmac infill. Small, random areas were incomplete (but filled with tarmac). The dwarf walls to the park have been started but not finished.



In my opinion the facing brickwork above turnstiles M is shocking! My bricklaying isn't great but it's better than some of that! The soffits over the turnstile entrances are all missing. And cladding panels (which looks like rainscreen) are missing at all of the entrances.



Next to nothing has been done inside on the lower tier concourse. The old food outlets & WCs are functioning. The signage has been changed. But the area that used to be the road is still ... a road! It's a big empty space. I can't find any images of the proposed concourse, so I don't know what it should look like, but I'm hoping for something.



The seating ... for the lower tier is fine (thank goodness). It looks like some temporary cladding at the SKD stand end of the terrace. I'm not 100% certain it is temporary, but it looks like a cheap fix. The cladding at higher level at that end is incomplete. There are soffit areas and well cladding missing ... and of course flashing and trim details.



I couldn't see the MS end, where the away supporters sit for obvious reasons.



There are substantial sections of the roof soffit incomplete, and the junction between the SKD stand and the new roof is still to be done. It's going to be a pain to do that work!!! I'd have thought a crashdeck scaffold would be required or access from the pitch ... but I can't see how any of that can work between matches (maybe an extended break with an international weekend?). I couldn't see, but the drone videos show the fascia over the pitch isn't complete ... again a pain to get to now.



All these bits and details are not going to be cheap to finish. The club will have retention on Buckinghams (probably 3% of the paid value on a scheme that size) but it could be a bond rather than withheld monies. Personally, if I was advising the new contractor, I'd say it's a "cost plus" contract to finish the works. The nature of the work to be done makes it very difficult to put a fixed price on it. It requires the new contractor to take on significant risk for limited reward ... and why would you do that? Without any doubt, the value not yet paid to Buckinghams will NOT be enough to cover those costs. Unfortunately LFC are not in the best negotiating position on this. The club need to work out the balance between loss of revenue and premium to complete the works.



Personally, I hope negotiations can move forward quickly and sensibly, but I'd be amazed if work restarts within 4 weeks ... and if there is a new contractor it could be closer to 6-8wks from now.