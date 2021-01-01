« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:05:03 pm
Not sure how it can't impact the lower tier. The people today were walking out who were working on the lower tier.

The lower tier was tested and given a safety certificate on Tuesday.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:43:46 pm
Will Buckingham have insurance to cover redress for not meeting deadlines or the cost of rectifying any work that proves to be sud-standard?

Or would the club be chasing them direct for the money?

*£1.2M was the LAD for any postponement of of a Premier League game.
*mitigated costs for Founders Lounge and Dugout Lounge plus all the bars being closed on level 1 is now being met by Liverpool FC, this was a diluted cost that BGCL would have taken if they where still in operation.
*the costs of the upper tier being unavailable is now met by Liverpool FC, this was a diluted cost that BGCL would have taken if they where still in operation.

Liverpool FC advise a successful test event was carried out on the old lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand which will allow existing ST holders, Members and Match Day ticket holders should still be honours.

What Liverpool FC are not advising is the fact that the new upper tier and life safety systems are a million miles away from allowing useage of the Level 1 Lounges and Level 2 concourse.

if they are open and in use this side of Christmas it will be quite an effort. 

dont hold your breath, the club will issue half or pro rata season tickets based on games left.

BGCL were incompetent and persistently tried hoodwinking Liverpool FCs consultants Legends International.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:37:52 pm
Not a great idea on a project of this scale. Depending on the form of contract the club should be able to terminate the contract with Buckingham and bring someone in to complete the job. I've had to do that on projects in the past. They'll want a new main contractor to come in and take on coordination and pick up warranties.
That sounds like a potentially lengthy process?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: laddo on Today at 02:08:17 pm
The lower tier was tested and given a safety certificate on Tuesday.

You can have a safety certificate, but if there's scaffolding all over the shop you can't have 10,000 people milling around it.

Someone will need to clear the site up, but the club at least seem confident that will happen given they sent out the statement saying the match is going ahead as planned.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Rumour is Chelsea will come at the last minute and buy the Rd End
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: banjo on Today at 10:32:22 am
I'm guessing it will be subbies that will be the first one's to down tools on the project as they could be left seriously out of pocket if the firm goes bust. Lets hope a buyer can be found pretty quickly.

the sub-contractors working for BGCL are taking serious losses,
*the concrete company M+L not the precast company Macrete are owed in excess of £500k
*the key team at this moment in time is Front Five BS, they are the Building Services / MEP company, they are owed in excess of £2M, they are key for the critical life safety systems that must be in place and the BMS commissioning of all building service aspects, without their systems the upper tier wont open. FFBS are currently holding all the aces and their losses with BGCL will be attempted to be recouped directly off Liverpool FC, they are currently in negotiations with Liverpool FC due to the criticality of their installations.

give the timeline of todays finding,, other Principle Contractors (unknown) will also be in current negotiations with Liverpool FC on a cost plus basis to get this project over the line.

it will get very messy in the immediate future but should be ironed out over the coming weeks.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:12:19 pm
Aye, not a good look when workers are scrambling to make sure their tools don't get pinched.

They have to scramble to get their tools because once they leave site they cannot go back and get them. I work in tool hire and I've had a call in the past to warn us the company is going under and done a mad site clearance otherwiseour stuff is stuck until theadministratiors release it. Our Bootle branch will be doing the same today if they have anything on site.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:51:08 pm
They have to scramble to get their tools because once they leave site they cannot go back and get them. I work in tool hire and I've had a call in the past to warn us the company is going under and done a mad site clearance otherwiseour stuff is stuck until theadministratiors release it. Our Bootle branch will be doing the same today if they have anything on site.
I know mate. I was commenting on how it reflects on the club. Even though I know it's not their fault.

You can see on another video that workers weren't allowed back on site. A couple of guys that were still on site were passing tools over the fencing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:46:06 pm
if they are open and in use this side of Christmas it will be quite an effort.

That's f#$king horrible. What a mess
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:56:07 pm
I know mate. I was commenting on how it reflects on the club. Even though I know it's not their fault.

How does it reflect on the club? Not badly. It's not their fault.

The bigger 'reflection on the club' will be how they deal with the situation going forward
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Should have got Everton to build it...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 05:46:44 pm
That's f#$king horrible. What a mess

*BGCL have recently taken a massive hit on Fulham FC with outstanding payments owed due to ongoing and not remedied defect liability issues quite comical as it was a internal wall manufacturer, BGCL subcontractor who has not complied to the novated design specification.
*BGCL have a similar issue on Lea Valley Sports Centre, handed over late winter 2023,  again massive monies owing due to further defects and commissioning not achieving the relevant duties for ventilation and pipe services.
*BGCL have another issue at Liverpool FC regarding fire barriers, fire collars, normally this would be in a Building Services teams remit, however Front Five BS have excluded this as they are no longer suitable for fire collars around SVP and Rainwater pipes passing through walls and floors, this approach stems from the Grenfell disaster

I would sincerely hope Legends International, Liverpool FCs client consultant have held sufficient money back in the event of todays outcome being a distinct possibility as it was muted last week.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:56:07 pm
I know mate. I was commenting on how it reflects on the club. Even though I know it's not their fault.

You can see on another video that workers weren't allowed back on site. A couple of guys that were still on site were passing tools over the fencing.

wait until the player purse strings get tightened in light of todays events, the next 4-5 months of fixtures will have reduced capacity ( thats what I meant ) with reduced revenue.

bank loan payments will be siphoned off Jurgens player pot, 100%
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Hold up, the Bournemouth game ain't cancelled.  ???
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:41 pm
Hold up, the Bournemouth game ain't cancelled.  ???

Why would it be?

Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 06:05:40 pm
wait until the player purse strings get tightened in light of todays events, the next 4-5 months of fixtures is in serious jeopardy.

bank loan payments will be siphoned off Jurgens player pot, 100%

Do us a favour and don't bring transfers in here. This is a safe space.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:49:40 pm
Should have got Everton to build it...
Nah, Chelsea are stepping in to build it now.

Of course, it will cost a lot more now.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Benimar said


Quote
the next 4-5 months of fixtures is in serious jeopardy.

So is he seriously putting money where his mouth is and saying from now till December we might not play home games?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:15:27 pm
Benimar said


So is he seriously putting money where his mouth is and saying from now till December we might not play home games?

There is absolutely no reason why we wouldnt be?
The lower tier is available. As is the rest of the ground.
The upper tier might not be ready until December..
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
That's what I was thinking. Should've realised he was talking shite.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Some of the panic is silly. It'll get finished! It's just the delay and many millions it will cost the club in lost revenue and probably extra costs incurred to complete it with another management contractor.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:19 pm
That's what I was thinking. Should've realised he was talking shite.

talking shite  and  writing in error  are two different things,, Ive amended my post now to identify reduced capacity, reduced revenues.

I have merely provided factual information today after the news was broken.
still the same old rawk Ive noticed allowing derogatory comments to fellow users
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 06:51:33 pm
talking shite  and  writing in error  are two different things,, Ive amended my post now to identify reduced capacity, reduced revenues.

I have merely provided factual information today after the news was broken.
still the same old rawk Ive noticed allowing derogatory comments to fellow users
;D

Making it about transfers. Yeah, writing in error.

Relentless whingery
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Locking this for a bit t keep a pile of shite out of a serious thread.
