Will Buckingham have insurance to cover redress for not meeting deadlines or the cost of rectifying any work that proves to be sud-standard?



Or would the club be chasing them direct for the money?



*£1.2M was the LAD for any postponement of of a Premier League game.*mitigated costs for Founders Lounge and Dugout Lounge plus all the bars being closed on level 1 is now being met by Liverpool FC, this was a diluted cost that BGCL would have taken if they where still in operation.*the costs of the upper tier being unavailable is now met by Liverpool FC, this was a diluted cost that BGCL would have taken if they where still in operation.Liverpool FC advise a successful test event was carried out on the old lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand which will allow existing ST holders, Members and Match Day ticket holders should still be honours.What Liverpool FC are not advising is the fact that the new upper tier and life safety systems are a million miles away from allowing useage of the Level 1 Lounges and Level 2 concourse.if they are open and in use this side of Christmas it will be quite an effort.dont hold your breath, the club will issue half or pro rata season tickets based on games left.BGCL were incompetent and persistently tried hoodwinking Liverpool FCs consultants Legends International.