Given the potential hit the club will take against its forecasted budgets and income is it not likely the club will intervene and take over the completion of the stand using the sub contract teams?, seems the common sense approach given the project is in the final fix stage and all of the structural activities have been completed



Yes, but they'd need a damn good project management team.Depends how much needs to be done to be honest - putting seats in etc. is straightforward. Internal fit-out similarly. Any structural work etc. would likely need a new contractor with the various liability insurances.The big hurdle is going to be who is willing to accept ongoing liability for what.Administration is probably something that can be ridden out, assuming the administrators want to play ball and believe the Anfield Road project will generate cash.Buckingham getting wound-up would be a much bigger problem.