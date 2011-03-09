« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 669441 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm »
Is it a requirement for whiney fans to also not have a sense of humour?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Is it a requirement for whiney fans to also not have a sense of humour?

Honesty mate your like one of those kids who has to get the last word in, Im gonna leave it there buddy Im to old and miserable, lets leave it there and move on theres to much bickering on this site already.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 11:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm
Ive just had a look in there your right its not a happy place, you cant make it up.

It's like the Endo the world over there...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Is it a requirement for whiney fans to also not have a sense of humour?
Whining is a serious business, not a time or place for laffs, donchaknow?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 12:45:55 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 06:55:39 am
Probably just best to wait until its finished before getting wound up by it.


 :lmao

So true.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 08:39:33 am »
This cant be good:

Buckingham Group files administration notice

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/08/17/buckingham-group-files-administration-notice/

Wonder if the loss isnt actually from Fulham but us.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 09:29:54 am »
Quote from: RichyCran on Today at 08:39:33 am
This cant be good:

Buckingham Group files administration notice

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/08/17/buckingham-group-files-administration-notice/

Wonder if the loss isnt actually from Fulham but us.

Given they weren't even the contractors for us back then, in fact the expansion hadn't even began, I would highly doubt it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 09:56:25 am »
I guess any snag list we have in the next few years wont be handled well.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 10:18:55 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 04:56:38 pm
Didn't the roof company go out of business and they had to find new contractors?

Yeah, regardless, without a finished roof you can't risk water vulnerable materials like drywall, plaster, finished wood, flooring, etc. Those things seem to be currently missing, upsetting a few people. But I would risk that it's just a delay.

The "roof" of the concourses is the stand at the front and a separate flat roof at the back. The roof over the seats wouldn't stop the concourses being watertight. Watertight was achieved when the external walls and windows went in.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
Re-do the members sales I say ;D

Interesting to see how the club address this though
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 10:25:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:29:54 am
Given they weren't even the contractors for us back then, in fact the expansion hadn't even began, I would highly doubt it.

Buckingham group are our the main constructors for Anfield Rd arent they?  Of course this will affect us
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 10:26:49 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:25:31 am
Buckingham group are our the main constructors for Anfield Rd arent they?  Of course this will affect us

You may wanna read what I was replying to again, particularly the last line :D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 10:32:22 am »
I'm guessing it will be subbies that will be the first one's to down tools on the project as they could be left seriously out of pocket if the firm goes bust. Lets hope a buyer can be found pretty quickly.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 10:32:49 am »
Quote from: banjo on Today at 10:32:22 am
I'm guessing it will be subbies that will be the first one's to down tools on the project as they could be left seriously out of pocket if the firm goes bust. Lets hope a buyer can be found pretty quickly.

They already have apparently
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 10:34:04 am »
Buckingham Contracting Group Ltd have filed for administration, the site is being cleared as you read this message. No doubt Liverpool FC will announce something during the day or coming days.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 10:41:58 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:26:49 am
You may wanna read what I was replying to again, particularly the last line :D


My bad  :D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 10:43:06 am »
You literally cannot make up the last two weeks crazy
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 10:44:11 am »

I wonder if some of the subbies were aware of issues etc, and why work seems to have slowed down and fallen behind over last few weeks?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
The lower tier still has three great big holes in its decking. I know the club did the test event with them, but is this safe for a matchday ?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:44:11 am
I wonder if some of the subbies were aware of issues etc, and why work seems to have slowed down and fallen behind over last few weeks?

You would imagine they would be Rumours on a building site definitely not great timing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Haha.
The few years when everything this club was involved with ran perfectly was boring anyway.

They just need to hire all of the droners youtube commenters to finish it off. Some of the worlds greatest construction specialists there.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 11:06:12 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:44:11 am
I wonder if some of the subbies were aware of issues etc, and why work seems to have slowed down and fallen behind over last few weeks?

They will have if they weren't getting paid on time and paid what they were due. Once that happens and the payments become irregular - if made at all - the whispers start up very quickly.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 11:29:54 am »
Might be a blessing in disguise, can just get in all the boys from SkyScraperCity to come in and finish it, theyll do the Kop too while theyre at it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Given the potential hit the club will take against its forecasted budgets and income is it not likely the club will intervene and take over the completion of the stand using the sub contract teams?, seems the common sense approach given the project is in the final fix stage and all of the structural activities have been completed
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 12:20:48 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 12:18:30 pm
Given the potential hit the club will take against its forecasted budgets and income is it not likely the club will intervene and take over the completion of the stand using the sub contract teams?, seems the common sense approach given the project is in the final fix stage and all of the structural activities have been completed

Chelsea have signed up all the sub-contractors.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: RichyCran on Today at 08:39:33 am
This cant be good:

Buckingham Group files administration notice

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/08/17/buckingham-group-files-administration-notice/

Wonder if the loss isnt actually from Fulham but us.

Building Magazine says the losses are thought to be on the Fulham job with client changes a significant factor.

https://www.building.co.uk/news/bust-subcontractor-and-client-changes-sees-stadium-contract-blow-14m-hole-in-buckingham-numbers/5121087.article

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
The good news is that the vast majority of the work has been done.  This could have been way way worse
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 12:34:40 pm »

'Liverpool FC statement on Anfield Road Stand':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-anfield-road-stand


'Buckingham Group has made us aware that it has filed for a notice of intention to appoint administrators. This filing does not impact the planned opening of the new Anfield Road Stands lower tier on Saturday for the match against AFC Bournemouth.

Following the successful test events earlier this week, Liverpool City Councils building control team issued a safety certificate to operate the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand and we look forward to welcoming supporters to Anfield for our first Premier League home game of the season.

We will work with Buckingham Group on the planned phased opening of the remainder of the new stand and will continue to keep supporters updated on arrangements for future games.

Our intention is to update all supporters who have a ticket for the Aston Villa match at the earliest opportunity.'
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 12:37:52 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 12:18:30 pm
Given the potential hit the club will take against its forecasted budgets and income is it not likely the club will intervene and take over the completion of the stand using the sub contract teams?, seems the common sense approach given the project is in the final fix stage and all of the structural activities have been completed

Not a great idea on a project of this scale. Depending on the form of contract the club should be able to terminate the contract with Buckingham and bring someone in to complete the job. I've had to do that on projects in the past. They'll want a new main contractor to come in and take on coordination and pick up warranties.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:37:52 pm
Not a great idea on a project of this scale. Depending on the form of contract the club should be able to terminate the contract with Buckingham and bring someone in to complete the job. I've had to do that on projects in the past. They'll want a new main contractor to come in and take on coordination and pick up warranties.

Will Buckingham have insurance to cover redress for not meeting deadlines or the cost of rectifying any work that proves to be sud-standard?

Or would the club be chasing them direct for the money?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 12:18:30 pm
Given the potential hit the club will take against its forecasted budgets and income is it not likely the club will intervene and take over the completion of the stand using the sub contract teams?, seems the common sense approach given the project is in the final fix stage and all of the structural activities have been completed

Yes, but they'd need a damn good project management team.

Depends how much needs to be done to be honest - putting seats in etc. is straightforward. Internal fit-out similarly. Any structural work etc. would likely need a new contractor with the various liability insurances.

The big hurdle is going to be who is willing to accept ongoing liability for what.

Administration is probably something that can be ridden out, assuming the administrators want to play ball and believe the Anfield Road project will generate cash.

Buckingham getting wound-up would be a much bigger problem.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4431 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kFOcuYTRZMo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kFOcuYTRZMo</a>

Mr Drone talking to some workers.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4432 on: Today at 01:08:06 pm »
saw a clip there of them leaving alright

not good
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4433 on: Today at 01:12:19 pm »
Aye, not a good look when workers are scrambling to make sure their tools don't get pinched.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4434 on: Today at 01:13:43 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:08:06 pm
saw a clip there of them leaving alright

not good

Yeah, was being a bit glib about it. But terrible for the workers if theyre being screwed over.
