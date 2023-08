You're criticising something which isn't finished, it makes no sense. Once it's all done and if it looks like this, then crack on. But for now, surely it just makes sense to wait for it be fully signed off?



Iíve got absolutely no problem with that and thatís what this thread is for to discuss it and if someone says give it a chance fair enough, what you donít need is all the pathetic snidePosts that come with it this site is getting worse For the super fans, and you can guarantee itís like a pack mentality someone sends one and you get 4-5 more jump on the bandwagon.