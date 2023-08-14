Not getting it built during Covid was my favourite.
Ah yes. That pre-defined and planned for period of time when there was an abundance of man-power and complete certainty over the financial climate.
Anyone any idea what the test event tomorrow will entail?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Just saw a young man has died at Bramley Moore. Terrible news. Just shows how challenging and dangerous large construction can be.
Yes really is tragic news, only 26 too. For all the people whinging about slow progress on site, doing things safely rather than rushing is always best (not saying this is what happened at BMD)
The outside, facing the street, does have windows; the inside, facing the terracing, does not have windows.Why would anyone want windows in the first place? For late afternoon ko's the sun is already a problem in the Road End. Windows there would make it worse.Same would be true for lunch time ko's in the Main.
October looks optimistic to me
..So much still to do
..(Although maybe the seats can be used then)
Tell me that concourse at the entrance is getting a revamp, it looks awful.
It must be. Looks fucking tacky beyond belief
