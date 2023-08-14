« previous next »
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4320 on: August 14, 2023, 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 14, 2023, 02:10:15 pm
Not getting it built during Covid was my favourite.

Ah yes. That pre-defined and planned for period of time when there was an abundance of man-power and complete certainty over the financial climate.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4321 on: August 14, 2023, 02:18:30 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 14, 2023, 02:12:58 pm
Ah yes. That pre-defined and planned for period of time when there was an abundance of man-power and complete certainty over the financial climate.

"We have all the plans ready to go boss. Next time there's a global pandemic we'll kick into action and that stand will go 'flying up' (Copyright)."

"But won't there be a lockdown?"

"Yes there will. That's the beauty of the scheme. No crowds, no drones, no health and safety people milling around. Just our little gang. We'll have it up in no time."
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4322 on: August 14, 2023, 02:42:13 pm »
 ;D
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4323 on: August 14, 2023, 03:11:47 pm »
Anyone any idea what the test event tomorrow will entail?
Offline paulrazor

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4324 on: August 14, 2023, 03:53:13 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August 14, 2023, 03:11:47 pm
Anyone any idea what the test event tomorrow will entail?

jumping up and down in muddy puddles, people swinging out of the rafters and a few people with sledgehammers testing out how tough the building material is
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4325 on: August 14, 2023, 03:54:26 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August 14, 2023, 03:11:47 pm
Anyone any idea what the test event tomorrow will entail?

It's to see who can moan and whinge the loudest and longest.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4326 on: August 14, 2023, 04:14:00 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August 14, 2023, 03:11:47 pm
Anyone any idea what the test event tomorrow will entail?
Everyone's going to do the Poznan, to see if the stand collapses or not.
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4327 on: August 14, 2023, 05:52:31 pm »
Just saw a young man has died at Bramley Moore. Terrible news. Just shows how challenging and dangerous large construction can be.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4328 on: August 14, 2023, 07:39:22 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 14, 2023, 05:52:31 pm
Just saw a young man has died at Bramley Moore. Terrible news. Just shows how challenging and dangerous large construction can be.
Yeah, that's awful news - work has been suspended, naturally. Sympathies to his family.
Online cdav

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4329 on: August 14, 2023, 08:16:59 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 14, 2023, 05:52:31 pm
Just saw a young man has died at Bramley Moore. Terrible news. Just shows how challenging and dangerous large construction can be.

Yes really is tragic news, only 26 too.

For all the people whinging about slow progress on site, doing things safely rather than rushing is always best (not saying this is what happened at BMD)
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4330 on: August 14, 2023, 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: cdav on August 14, 2023, 08:16:59 pm
Yes really is tragic news, only 26 too.

For all the people whinging about slow progress on site, doing things safely rather than rushing is always best (not saying this is what happened at BMD)
Awful news, and as you rightly say cdav, modern H&S rules can sometimes be frustrating, but they're there for a reason.
Offline reddazforever

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4331 on: August 14, 2023, 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: roots99 on August 13, 2023, 09:09:50 pm
The outside, facing the street, does have windows; the inside, facing the terracing, does not have windows.

Why would anyone want windows in the first place? For late afternoon ko's the sun is already a problem in the Road End. Windows there would make it worse.

Same would be true for lunch time ko's in the Main.
youre spot on re the twin cladding skin and Ive edited my original post. Re windows, the main stand has windows which let light in to the sides of the stand.

And my condolences to the family of the lad killed at the new toffees stadium. Terrible news. YNWA
Online cdav

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 05:27:17 pm »
Test event on tonight- any more info on what will be happening/ anyone planning to go?

Presumably will only be the lower tier today with further events planned for the phased increase in capacity of the upper?
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm »
From the looks of a few bits on Twitter its basically testing the two side entrances and approach for fans to enter - theyre the entrances that were used throughout the whole build for the lower tier, which is all now safe standing. Dont think any of the new road/back section is accessible, nor the new internal fan park. All of the corporate glass section has been sealed off.

Interesting that they seem to be keeping the old external skin that was on the road and the old concourse. With the new bit bolted on. Its almost like the old road is still there too.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691497298432237580
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm »
Old view



New view

Online Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm »
Is that from the same seat/row? That's a massive improvement, if so. Hate those claustrophobic, lowering roof, boxed-in views. Luckily I'm not at all claustrophobic but I imagine those who are would hate it.
Offline Draex

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm »
Offline oojason

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 09:15:17 pm »

'First look INSIDE the new Anfield Road Stand | Anfield Test Event' - a 3+ minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QsmSu5xGUH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QsmSu5xGUH8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QsmSu5xGUH8



'Test Event at Liverpool F.Cs Anfield Road Expansion' - 12 minute video by KC Imageworks:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/duR76zh4j8A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/duR76zh4j8A</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/duR76zh4j8A

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4338 on: Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm »
October looks optimistic to me..

So much still to do..

(Although maybe the seats can be used then)
Offline b_joseph

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4339 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm
October looks optimistic to me..

So much still to do..

(Although maybe the seats can be used then)
Doesnt seem like much, just to get everyone in. Mid October is quite a ways away and when you look back on the stand 2 months ago, in mid June. The progress that happens in 2 months should be enough.
Hopefully the weather complies and the benefit of 2 international breaks will come in handy
Offline swoopy

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4340 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm »
Quite a few seats in the upper too. Wonder how many more it'll be for Villa in a fortnight.
Online Redric1970

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4341 on: Yesterday at 11:40:19 pm »
Tell me that concourse at the entrance is getting a revamp, it looks awful.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4342 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:40:19 pm
Tell me that concourse at the entrance is getting a revamp, it looks awful.

It must be. Looks fucking tacky beyond belief :D
Online Redric1970

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4343 on: Today at 12:01:57 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm
It must be. Looks fucking tacky beyond belief :D

Just watched a video online of someone from redmen tv she could believe how grotty it was its exactly the same as it was in fact looked even worse just a covered road, and all the hospitality food outlets etc absolutely exactly the same, being honest it looked shit. I understand its not finished, but the lower tier is basically exactly the same very very underwhelming
Offline b_joseph

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4344 on: Today at 12:21:03 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:40:19 pm
Tell me that concourse at the entrance is getting a revamp, it looks awful.
https://youtu.be/ct1dKNUyQYY

50 seconds in.

The decorative aspect of it is going to take a while to finish. Main task is making sure its completed to house everyone, safely
