From the looks of a few bits on Twitter its basically testing the two side entrances and approach for fans to enter - theyre the entrances that were used throughout the whole build for the lower tier, which is all now safe standing. Dont think any of the new road/back section is accessible, nor the new internal fan park. All of the corporate glass section has been sealed off.Interesting that they seem to be keeping the old external skin that was on the road and the old concourse. With the new bit bolted on. Its almost like the old road is still there too.