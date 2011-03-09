« previous next »
lfc79

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 2, 2023, 11:57:42 pm
Wembley stadium had years of arbitration and then a TCC court case, but i don't remember seeing  any major dispute work surrounding the spurs stadium, maybe modern stadium builds are being managed better even where there are delays
elbow

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 04:06:41 am
Quote from: lfc79 on August  2, 2023, 11:57:42 pm
Wembley stadium had years of arbitration and then a TCC court case, but i don't remember seeing  any major dispute work surrounding the spurs stadium, maybe modern stadium builds are being managed better even where there are delays

There wasn't any dispute with the Spurs ground, but it did go waaaay over budget and ETA.

Didn't Levy himself get involved with the project management or am I misremembering that?
Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 07:30:39 am
Quote from: elbow on August  3, 2023, 04:06:41 am
There wasn't any dispute with the Spurs ground, but it did go waaaay over budget and ETA.

Didn't Levy himself get involved with the project management or am I misremembering that?

Spurs stadium was Construction Management with Mace as the construction managers. CM allows clients to keep ducking around with the design of the later trade contract packages but theres no single contractor to take responsibility for the programme.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 09:02:17 am
Quote from: elbow on August  3, 2023, 04:06:41 am
There wasn't any dispute with the Spurs ground, but it did go waaaay over budget and ETA.

Didn't Levy himself get involved with the project management or am I misremembering that?

£237m over budget and three months late.  The icing on the cake issues with the fire protection system electrics, a blame game between contractors and suppliers.

Leaving a £637m debt on the club.
Kop Kings

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 04:20:39 pm
meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 04:27:10 pm
Bit of touching up and its done.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 04:30:15 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on August  3, 2023, 04:27:10 pm
Bit of touching up and its done.
That's what she said.
Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 08:38:36 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August  3, 2023, 04:30:15 pm
That's what she said.
Did she also comment that it wasn't flying up like it used to?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 3, 2023, 08:46:14 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  3, 2023, 08:38:36 pm
Did she also comment that it wasn't flying up like it used to?
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 4, 2023, 10:54:58 am
There's a fair amount of snagging to do  ;D

https://youtu.be/qqovks5iGQ4
koptommy93

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 4, 2023, 11:42:38 am
Externally looks exactly the same as about a month ago, lol. Have they stopped putting seats in or something?
Yorkykopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 4, 2023, 11:48:42 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on August  4, 2023, 11:42:38 am
Externally looks exactly the same as about a month ago, lol. Have they stopped putting seats in or something?

This is a worrying post. Especially as it comes from the Project Manager.
koptommy93

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
August 4, 2023, 11:56:41 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  4, 2023, 11:48:42 am
This is a worrying post. Especially as it comes from the Project Manager.
I'm literally just asking similar questions to everyone else in this thread over the last few pages. Why you feel the need to post an arsey response to so many of my posts escapes me.
Gus 1855

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 05:33:04 pm
Really does look like a lot to do to get it useable in part, let alone finished.

Challenge Anneka anyone?
Crosby Nick

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:35:17 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 05:33:04 pm
Really does look like a lot to do to get it useable in part, let alone finished.

Challenge Anneka anyone?

Well sign Diouf instead.
Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 07:06:24 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 05:33:04 pm
Really does look like a lot to do to get it useable in part, let alone finished.

Challenge Anneka anyone?
60 Minute Makeover would get it sorted in no time.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 08:45:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:06:24 pm
60 Minute Makeover would get it sorted in no time.
Did a quick detour past today. Im sure I saw Tommy Walsh unloading his van.

Something else we dont really need to worry about, itll be open soon enough. Never thought Id see the ground able to hold 60,000.
Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 09:49:56 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:45:02 pm
Did a quick detour past today. Im sure I saw Tommy Walsh unloading his van.

Something else we dont really need to worry about, itll be open soon enough. Never thought Id see the ground able to hold 60,000.
I reckon there was more there v Saint-Étienne 1977 and a few other matches too.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 10:04:34 pm
I think youre right. I remember those days of lockouts, God knows how many were in on some of those games. But 60,000 seats is something. Back in the stEttiene days it was the Main and Kemlyn with paddock, anny  and kop all standing. Probably less than 20,000 in seats then although cant remember the exact capacity of the main before seats in the paddock & pre 1992 Kemlyn.
gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 10:14:36 pm
Looking a bit grim.

https://twitter.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1688995420968517632?t=Rp89QQBQdx_SVr2tIIKDdw&s=19

This isn't a quick bit of paint and some plasterboard that need tidying up
koptommy93

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 10:27:00 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:14:36 pm
Looking a bit grim.

https://twitter.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1688995420968517632?t=Rp89QQBQdx_SVr2tIIKDdw&s=19

This isn't a quick bit of paint and some plasterboard that need tidying up
Not what we expected it to look like in August
Ray K

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 10:42:36 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:14:36 pm
Looking a bit grim.

https://twitter.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1688995420968517632?t=Rp89QQBQdx_SVr2tIIKDdw&s=19

This isn't a quick bit of paint and some plasterboard that need tidying up
I think they're actually taking out some of the new seats at this stage.
Yorkykopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 10:47:03 pm

Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:27:00 pm

Not what we expected it to look like in August

The picture was taken on July 2nd.
Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 11:03:29 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:04:34 pm
I think youre right. I remember those days of lockouts, God knows how many were in on some of those games. But 60,000 seats is something. Back in the stEttiene days it was the Main and Kemlyn with paddock, anny  and kop all standing. Probably less than 20,000 in seats then although cant remember the exact capacity of the main before seats in the paddock & pre 1992 Kemlyn.
Stood on the old kop many a time when it was overflowing.
Mentioned Saint-Étienne 1977, but the one that sticks out for me was the one that came sometime later, QPR home game, 1987 when Digger Barnes scored that brilliant goal, similar to the one he got for Ingurland v Brazil in a friendly before the 86 World Cup.
Just about got in for that match and was right at the back of the Kop. Just after Digger scored that brilliant goal, me and a few mates found ourselves not that far from the front of the Kop.

87/88 season was something else.
