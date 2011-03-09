I think youre right. I remember those days of lockouts, God knows how many were in on some of those games. But 60,000 seats is something. Back in the stEttiene days it was the Main and Kemlyn with paddock, anny and kop all standing. Probably less than 20,000 in seats then although cant remember the exact capacity of the main before seats in the paddock & pre 1992 Kemlyn.
Stood on the old kop many a time when it was overflowing.
Mentioned Saint-Étienne 1977, but the one that sticks out for me was the one that came sometime later, QPR home game, 1987 when Digger Barnes scored that brilliant goal, similar to the one he got for Ingurland v Brazil in a friendly before the 86 World Cup.
Just about got in for that match and was right at the back of the Kop. Just after Digger scored that brilliant goal, me and a few mates found ourselves not that far from the front of the Kop.
87/88 season was something else.