« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 654254 times)

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4240 on: August 2, 2023, 11:57:42 pm »
Wembley stadium had years of arbitration and then a TCC court case, but i don't remember seeing  any major dispute work surrounding the spurs stadium, maybe modern stadium builds are being managed better even where there are delays
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
  • Boss Tha
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 04:06:41 am »
Quote from: lfc79 on August  2, 2023, 11:57:42 pm
Wembley stadium had years of arbitration and then a TCC court case, but i don't remember seeing  any major dispute work surrounding the spurs stadium, maybe modern stadium builds are being managed better even where there are delays

There wasn't any dispute with the Spurs ground, but it did go waaaay over budget and ETA.

Didn't Levy himself get involved with the project management or am I misremembering that?
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,288
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 04:06:41 am
There wasn't any dispute with the Spurs ground, but it did go waaaay over budget and ETA.

Didn't Levy himself get involved with the project management or am I misremembering that?

Spurs stadium was Construction Management with Mace as the construction managers. CM allows clients to keep ducking around with the design of the later trade contract packages but theres no single contractor to take responsibility for the programme.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 09:02:17 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 04:06:41 am
There wasn't any dispute with the Spurs ground, but it did go waaaay over budget and ETA.

Didn't Levy himself get involved with the project management or am I misremembering that?

£237m over budget and three months late.  The icing on the cake issues with the fire protection system electrics, a blame game between contractors and suppliers.

Leaving a £637m debt on the club.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 04:20:39 pm »
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,366
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm »
Bit of touching up and its done.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 04:30:15 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm
Bit of touching up and its done.
That's what she said.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,995
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 08:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:30:15 pm
That's what she said.
Did she also comment that it wasn't flying up like it used to?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 08:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:38:36 pm
Did she also comment that it wasn't flying up like it used to?
;D
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 10:54:58 am »
There's a fair amount of snagging to do  ;D

https://youtu.be/qqovks5iGQ4
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 