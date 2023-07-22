« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on July 22, 2023, 10:27:37 am
A watched pot never boils

That sums up my summers checking RAWK/Echo for incoming transfers facts.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: emitime on July 22, 2023, 10:23:21 am
4 weeks to go. Seems slow going.

Interesting comparing to the very complete looking main stand at roughly the same number of days before the first game against Leicester (if you can get over the awful editing): https://youtu.be/XW0Bv-wQtfk

ARE doesn't even look close to that, probably more similar to the two months to go point: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315184.5440
Im inclined to agree, progress since the old roof and upper tier came off has been painstakingly slow, theres a number of decisions that Ive struggled to under stand-
- why did they not hold off a further week on taking up the pitch covers- they could have used the week to pretty much finish the front side of the roof and the underside cladding- instead they are now using rope access contractors which take double the time than machine access- note the pitch can be payable three weeks after being laid
- the amount of resource being used doesnt appear to indicate any real urgency- when the roof and upper came off they where working round the clock for 3 weeks yet now any overnight resource is minimal
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
I said the day after the club asked the PL to ensure our first game was away that another delay was very likely, and got guffawed at by someone in here. If a multi-year project is coming down to a few days here and there, who's to say it will happen to be ready on a certain day? There are so many things that can go wrong.

Personally I think they should already be asking for the second game to be away as well - they did the first 2 away in 2016 right?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July 23, 2023, 10:05:43 am
I said the day after the club asked the PL to ensure our first game was away that another delay was very likely, and got guffawed at by someone in here. If a multi-year project is coming down to a few days here and there, who's to say it will happen to be ready on a certain day? There are so many things that can go wrong.

Personally I think they should already be asking for the second game to be away as well - they did the first 2 away in 2016 right?

Cant remember if we requested to be away first (Arsenal away first game), but think we specifically requested to flip the second game to be away, so initially we were due to face Burnley at home in that second game. Thats how I remember it anyway.

We then played Spurs away (drew 1-1) so played our first 3 away from home that season, plus an away tie v Burton in the League Cup.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Maybe it wont ever be ready.
Well never know.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on July 23, 2023, 11:18:15 am
Maybe it wont ever be ready.
Well never know.
But it's flying up.  :P
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 23, 2023, 11:50:05 am
But it's flying up.  :P

Oh, itll never stop flying up.
Its really taking shape now. Coming along nicely.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Seeing as they delayed the members sale could it be the case they don't think the upper tier will be ready in time and we'll start the season with just the lower tier open.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
The general lack of movement makes me wonder if a lot of the subbies were 'on-stop' for long periods of time because of late/lack of payment, especially the cladders.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on July 23, 2023, 09:25:50 pm
The general lack of movement makes me wonder if a lot of the subbies were 'on-stop' for long periods of time because of late/lack of payment, especially the cladders.
i'm no engineer, but i think the stand is actually designed to have a lack of movement
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: classycarra on July 23, 2023, 09:33:35 pm
i'm no engineer, but i think the stand is actually designed to have a lack of movement

Not always https://youtu.be/X50qwgBuXpY
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Nowhere near done is it?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: John_P on July 23, 2023, 12:40:16 pm
Seeing as they delayed the members sale could it be the case they don't think the upper tier will be ready in time and we'll start the season with just the lower tier open.

It's only one game in August. Villa could be tight. After the internationals might be more realistic to be fully operational. It was September with the Main Stand.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Was always a tight schedule, the cladding company going bust and them having to be replaced didn't help things at all, and I doubt the abnormal weather over the last few months has helped either.

Not sure why the big worry, it's not like work stopped 3 months ago with no sign of completion, it's literally a little behind schedule.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on July 24, 2023, 10:53:10 am
Was always a tight schedule, the cladding company going bust and them having to be replaced didn't help things at all, and I doubt the abnormal weather over the last few months has helped either.

Not sure why the big worry, it's not like work stopped 3 months ago with no sign of completion, it's literally a little behind schedule.

Trying telling that to all the expert major-construction specialists with their Degrees in watched a lot of drone videos of building stuff.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 24, 2023, 12:47:03 am


 :D

I get the impression that some 'supporters' want the project to be late.  Stemming from a combination of being miserablists and/or want to hate FSG?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on July 24, 2023, 12:12:21 pm
Trying telling that to all the expert major-construction specialists with their Degrees in watched a lot of drone videos of building stuff.
The expertise on offer on RAWK never fails to amaze me.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July 24, 2023, 02:01:31 pm
:D

I get the impression that some 'supporters' want the project to be late.  Stemming from a combination of being miserablists and/or want to hate FSG?

Fucking FSG, tight bastards paid for shite builders and now we can't open the stand, moan moan bitch bitch moan ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on July 24, 2023, 12:12:21 pm
Trying telling that to all the expert major-construction specialists with their Degrees in watched a lot of drone videos of building stuff.

Don't forget their years of building with Lego
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July 24, 2023, 02:01:31 pm
:D

I get the impression that some 'supporters' want the project to be late.  Stemming from a combination of being miserablists and/or want to hate FSG?

Al will be throwing a party if its delayed.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July 24, 2023, 02:01:31 pm
:D

I get the impression that some 'supporters' want the project to be late.  Stemming from a combination of being miserablists and/or want to hate FSG?
Not really, I want to get in there and experience it but it's obvious from looking that there is a lot that needs doing and the season is 3 weeks away. The club have delayed the members sale by two weeks so the project is obviously late to some extent.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
I don't think people want the project to be late so they can berate FSG. I think they want it to be late for the same reason they want Liverpool to lose. They enjoy misery. But only if other people see it.

I've long thought this. Sites like RAWK allow performative misery. People are able to exult in their own self-hatred. It's a good thing. God knows what they'd do if RAWK etc weren't available for them to showcase it all. In fact RAWK should get a grant from the health service or something. It performs a useful function, as boring as it for most of us to see Liverpool supporters wallowing in every failure and 'failure'.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
There was a point during the will they or wont they Xmas roof debacle when I was getting far too invested in YouTube comments sections debates. And I realised, what the fuck am I doing, who gives a flying fuck. Go and enjoy your wife and kids.
Im at thats stage with #cladding gate. I find it more hilarious now. Theres people on other sites measuring the width of the windows because they ever so slightly dont line up. Me Drone is getting slagged off on YouTube because he said one of his videos was on Saturday when it was from Thursday. Its great entertainment.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Maybe that lad who got sacked for putting a video on the website formerly known as Twitter was carrying the whole project on his back, working 15 hour days and the finest installer of cladding this side of Ikea Warrington. Great for team morale too.

They sacked him, like the little bizzies they are (FSG ::)) and now look whats happened. Makes you think.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:36:07 am
Maybe that lad who got sacked for putting a video on the website formerly known as Twitter was carrying the whole project on his back, working 15 hour days and the finest installer of cladding this side of Ikea Warrington. Great for team morale too.

They sacked him, like the little bizzies they are (FSG ::)) and now look whats happened. Makes you think.

And LFC Karen. And the guy who got sacked for falling asleep.
Youve cracked it. Its behind because theyve fired everyone.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:41:51 am
Not really, I want to get in there and experience it but it's obvious from looking that there is a lot that needs doing and the season is 3 weeks away. The club have delayed the members sale by two weeks so the project is obviously late to some extent.

Isnt that usually the way with major projects, when theres a deadline? A huge amount to do with weeks and days to go.

For punters/observers it makes no odds.

Except for anti FSG types who think theyve got another gotcha moment.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:09:08 am
I don't think people want the project to be late so they can berate FSG. I think they want it to be late for the same reason they want Liverpool to lose. They enjoy misery. But only if other people see it.

I've long thought this. Sites like RAWK allow performative misery. People are able to exult in their own self-hatred. It's a good thing. God knows what they'd do if RAWK etc weren't available for them to showcase it all. In fact RAWK should get a grant from the health service or something. It performs a useful function, as boring as it for most of us to see Liverpool supporters wallowing in every failure and 'failure'.
Definitely a lot of truth in this, esp the bolded bit. I suppose I was naive when I joined here thinking that the biggest Liverpool supporter forum would primarily have a positive, supportive, celebratory vibe rather than endless wallowing in misery and negativity and cryarsing.

My eyes have seen the gory
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:11:19 pm
Definitely a lot of truth in this, esp the bolded bit. I suppose I was naive when I joined here thinking that the biggest Liverpool supporter forum would primarily have a positive, supportive, celebratory vibe rather than endless wallowing in misery and negativity and cryarsing.

My eyes have seen the gory

to be honest it never used to be anywhere near like this in the past. It's weirdly got much worse the better we've become as a club / team - it's like the ones who moan have decided to become louder to counter the fact we're actually pretty good.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:14:14 pm
to be honest it never used to be anywhere near like this in the past. It's weirdly got much worse the better we've become as a club / team - it's like the ones who moan have decided to become louder to counter the fact we're actually pretty good.

It didn't used to be as bad, that's true. But the degeneration has nothing to do with the fortunes of the club, I suspect, and everything to do with the nature of the internet. It took a while for an internet culture to be created but today it is fully formed. Whining is the preferred style of discourse. Self-pity is its prevailing mode of address.

RAWK actually has remnants of the good stuff and some areas of it survive largely unscathed. Obviously the Half-Time threads are specially made in order to give the whiners a platform. There they can show their extensive wounds and perform ritual suicide practically every week. But practically all the football threads are now infested with the whiners. I noticed that the cricket threads - an oasis of wit and sanity normally - have recently attracted the head-bangers too. "Look at me everyone. I'm hurting!"
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:14:14 pm
to be honest it never used to be anywhere near like this in the past. It's weirdly got much worse the better we've become as a club / team - it's like the ones who moan have decided to become louder to counter the fact we're actually pretty good.

My view is that its grown with Abu Dhabis cheating and to a lesser extent Saudi Arabia taking over Newcastle then spending.  The more they spend on fees/wages, the angrier and forever miserable a noisy group get about FSG.  Thrashing around looking for someone within LFC to blame, because corrupt states/clubs are acquiring players they otherwise should not be.

Theres an irony.  A big moral stance against financial cheats, but wanting owners who run a club by orthodox business methods to spend way in excess of income.  Cranking up the angst, as Guardiola cheats his way to silverware.

Obviously not a Liverpool thing.  Spurs fans are perennial moaners, always angry.  Another club, a rarity, that more than breaks even.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
just watched that drone guy.. are the away fans going to be in the mainstand corner? he makes good points with the corporate windows being in front of the away end from before- wont want to see some mongrel from manchester say, whilst eating youre prawn sandwich.  and the follow on is obviously will the season ticket holders from that area of the main stand be now housed in the anny road?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
The away fans aren't being moved, his pondering of the away fans in the main stand is absolute nonsense but at least it allowed him to click bait his new video (again).
