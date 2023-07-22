to be honest it never used to be anywhere near like this in the past. It's weirdly got much worse the better we've become as a club / team - it's like the ones who moan have decided to become louder to counter the fact we're actually pretty good.
My view is that its grown with Abu Dhabis cheating and to a lesser extent Saudi Arabia taking over Newcastle then spending. The more they spend on fees/wages, the angrier and forever miserable a noisy group get about FSG. Thrashing around looking for someone within LFC to blame, because corrupt states/clubs are acquiring players they otherwise should not be.
Theres an irony. A big moral stance against financial cheats, but wanting owners who run a club by orthodox business methods to spend way in excess of income. Cranking up the angst, as Guardiola cheats his way to silverware.
Obviously not a Liverpool thing. Spurs fans are perennial moaners, always angry. Another club, a rarity, that more than breaks even.