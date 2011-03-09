« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 638242 times)

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm »
Im getting a kicking! What the hell did I do to everyone.
Logged

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohGEuGlti6g

The more you see the more it feels like it won't be ready.

Has that segregation bit in the Lower SKD been there all summer?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,758
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 04:58:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm
Im getting a kicking! What the hell did I do to everyone.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,118
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 05:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
The comment's got nine likes already.  :lmao

Poor Meady.  ;)
And a laughing emoji from me.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,208
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Yesterday at 11:18:12 am
Seems almost like Everton are building an entire stadium quicker than our one stand. They completed most of the 4 sides.

Slow decision making has initially cost us £20M, this should have been done over the covid break.

Anfield Road Stand is supposed to be finished 1st week of August for tests. It's looking unlikely at the moment for it to be fully open.

This was the start of construction less than two years ago. BMD is programmed for 37 month build.

Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on September 30, 2021, 02:47:39 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1443568381878226954?s=12




Kenny should be wearing a coat at his age

Kind of disappointed we didn’t paint the digger red.

Current state of Bramley Moore Dock



A long, long way to go before that's anywhere near finished.

BMD 12 stage programme:

Stage 1 – Site preparation including establishment of hoardings, protection of listed structures, dock wall repairs, fish transfer, construction of permanent northern isolation structure, dock infilling, material compaction and installation of geotextile membrane.
Stage 2 – Substructure including piling
Stage 3 – Superstructure concrete works for East and West stands
Stage 4 – Steelwork and precast terracing
Stage 5 – Roof steelwork
Stage 6 – Construction of the polycarbonate roof and mesh cladding to the barrel roofing system.
Stage 7 – Façade works including secondary steel, brickwork piers, glazing, and mesh and brick infills between brick piers, doors, gates turnstiles, etc.
Stage 8 – Mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation, internal fit out works including installation of lifts & escalators fit-out of accommodation, corporate spaces, concessions, concourses and bowl including seating.
Stage 9 – Pitch works.
Stage 10 – Excavation of new Western Water Channel.
Stage 11 – External works including hard and soft landscaping and completion of Regent Road wall openings.
Stage 12 – Testing, commissioning and move to fully operational.

At the moment they're still working on stages 4 and 5 with a bit of Stage 6 overlapping.

And in construction it's all about sequencing not just the scale of the project. Building a single stand isn't significantly quicker than building a stadium and can take longer as the site is restricted and works have to stop and start for matches.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:05 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,909
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Yesterday at 11:18:12 am
Seems almost like Everton are building an entire stadium quicker than our one stand. They completed most of the 4 sides.

Slow decision making has initially cost us £20M, this should have been done over the covid break.

Anfield Road Stand is supposed to be finished 1st week of August for tests. It's looking unlikely at the moment for it to be fully open.



Its a lot easier building on an open, empty site in a non residential area, rather than on an active stadium in the middle of houses.

I took this on the 26th June



This is the Nou Mestella in Valencia, this is how it looked in 2009 and how it looks today



The Anny will be open this coming season, maybe a few weeks late, but it will open. The bitters don't have the money to actually finish the stadium, it may never open.

Just a reminder, this was Anfield 8 years ago



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
Its a lot easier building on an open, empty site in a non residential area, rather than on an active stadium in the middle of houses.

I took this on the 26th June



This is the Nou Mestella in Valencia, this is how it looked in 2009 and how it looks today



The Anny will be open this coming season, maybe a few weeks late, but it will open. The bitters don't have the money to actually finish the stadium, it may never open.

Just a reminder, this was Anfield 8 years ago



The last pic is a great reminder on incredible progress.  The stadium, store and environ.
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 07:01:39 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohGEuGlti6g

The more you see the more it feels like it won't be ready.

Has that segregation bit in the Lower SKD been there all summer?

The poor bloke mowing at 4:40 . when he gets to one end, he has to start all over again.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,208
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4088 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
This is the Nou Mestella in Valencia, this is how it looked in 2009 and how it looks today



Scary to think that we came within a whisker of being taken over by Peter Lim. He was reportedly the fall back if NESV/FSG had fallen through.

And look at this amazing ground:



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,496
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 07:06:17 am »
I can never get over how steep that looks on the back row! Did anyone go there the couple of times we played them in Europe?
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,208
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 08:36:36 am »
Never been but it looks insane. I remember seeing some games on TV when Rafa was there and thought it looked brilliant. The new Mestalla if it ever gets built is an insipid, basic bowl compared to that.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 09:46:48 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm

Current state of Bramley Moore Dock




This does just look like such a cheap Meccano set of a stadium. Really doesn't appeal at all, but then I suppose they have modest standards.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,909
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 10:36:42 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
Scary to think that we came within a whisker of being taken over by Peter Lim. He was reportedly the fall back if NESV/FSG had fallen through.

And look at this amazing ground:





Top floor of the flats have a great view ;D

Those stands look terrifying.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,909
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:46:48 am
This does just look like such a cheap Meccano set of a stadium. Really doesn't appeal at all, but then I suppose they have modest standards.

It's horrible.

They're going to have to fill that dock in, its far too narrow there
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,467
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 11:22:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:24 am
It's horrible.

They're going to have to fill that dock in, its far too narrow there

It's not too narrow. There's plenty of space at the side of the ground including the covered walkway it's about the width of a 4-lane dual carriageway which will be plenty for access.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,276
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:46:48 am
This does just look like such a cheap Meccano set of a stadium. Really doesn't appeal at all, but then I suppose they have modest standards.
The one thing I'll say for it is that it will hands-down be better than Goodison for them. I've been in every stand at Goodison and it's truly shocking. It was on my first visit there in the mid 70s and it still is today.

I spent some time at Anfield last week then drove past Goodison on the way back. Goodison looks like a tiny, crumbling relic in comparison. As we all know, the facilities they do have there are archaic too. So as poor a location in practical terms as BMD is, and as much as it's just another generic bowl with a fancy shaped roof, it will still be an improvement on the ramshackle shed they currently occupy.

Contrary to the post yesterday suggesting they are making more progress on BMD than we are on the ARE, driving past last night it was clear they are still only at Stage 5 on the 12 step build programme Alan posted.

It's interesting also that whilst the ARE is being built with actual bricks, which take time and skill to lay, BMD 'brickwork' is just cheap and quick false brick panelling that goes on really quickly.

Regardless of the date the ARE is fully finished, LFC will be playing in front of over 60,000 this year. Everton? Well who knows when or if they'll hoof their first ball into the Mersey? It certainly won't be this year. I may not be next year either. They still need to find hundreds of millions in funding yet, too.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,909
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:22:37 am
It's not too narrow. There's plenty of space at the side of the ground including the covered walkway it's about the width of a 4-lane dual carriageway which will be plenty for access.

yeah, looks very roomy  ::)



Where will they park the TV trucks, the team buses, the players cars/staff cars/police vehicles? I suppose though most of the fans will be hopping on a ferry to Rhyl, so they won't all need to squeeze down the very narrow sides to get to the single exit onto Regent Road.

Also, where's the car park for the corporates? At least at Anfield it's a short walk to the Vernon Sangster car park and the old Anfield Comp car park, will they be parked at Goodison and get a free bus?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:28 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,118
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 12:07:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:47:06 am
yeah, looks very roomy  ::)

Where will they park the TV trucks, the team buses, the players cars/staff cars/police vehicles? I suppose though most of the fans will be hopping on a ferry to Rhyl, so they won't all need to squeeze down the very narrow sides to get to the single exit onto Regent Road.

Also, where's the car park for the corporates? At least at Anfield it's a short walk to the Vernon Sangster car park and the old Anfield Comp car park, will they be parked at Goodison and get a free bus?
I've heard they're going to start a new Hovercraft service for all their Welsh supporters.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,467
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:47:06 am
yeah, looks very roomy  ::)

Where will they park the TV trucks, the team buses, the players cars/staff cars/police vehicles? I suppose though most of the fans will be hopping on a ferry to Rhyl, so they won't all need to squeeze down the very narrow sides to get to the single exit onto Regent Road.

Also, where's the car park for the corporates? At least at Anfield it's a short walk to the Vernon Sangster car park and the old Anfield Comp car park, will they be parked at Goodison and get a free bus?

The plans are below, don't want to hijack the Annie Road thread much more with BMD stuff and I don't have much interest in sticking up for Everton, but there wouldn't be a 50k capacity stadium approved in 2023 without sufficient space for safe movement of crowds, and of course, there is space for car parks and tv stuff.

Logged

Online Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,163
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 12:40:46 pm »
Ive always thought access looks tight given its surrounded by water on 3 sides and everyone has to arrive at the stadium from the same side (and therefore leave by the same side too).

At most big grounds there is easy access to all 4 corners. Though perhaps Wembley would be an exception with most people using Wembley way?

Its been designed and thought about no doubt but does seem a relatively small site.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,085
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 12:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Laz on July 12, 2023, 10:19:26 am
Premier League rule 10.3, which was introduced at the start of the 2017/18 season, requires clubs to locate away supporters together, with a minimum of one seating block to be situated pitch-side, subject to local authority approval."

Newcastle United can confirm the club has been granted exemption from the Premier Leagues Away Supporter Location ruling. Since the redevelopment of St James Park in 2000, away supporters have been located on level seven of the Leazes Stand and will remain there after extensive consultation with the local authority, emergency services and independent consultants concluded it to be the most appropriate location to ensure the safety of away supporters."

I think that's pretty outrageous... There must be away to get some away fans pitch-side at every PL ground safely.

Everton's entire ground is a pisstake of a PL exemption, so there's little chance of getting Newcastle to change their minds.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,085
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:42 am
Top floor of the flats have a great view ;D

Those stands look terrifying.

Reminds of the old ABC/Cannon cinema on Lime Street. On the upper rows you felt like you were perched on a cliff face. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,974
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:40:46 pm
Ive always thought access looks tight given its surrounded by water on 3 sides and everyone has to arrive at the stadium from the same side (and therefore leave by the same side too).

At most big grounds there is easy access to all 4 corners. Though perhaps Wembley would be an exception with most people using Wembley way?

Its been designed and thought about no doubt but does seem a relatively small site.

Do most people use Wembley way. I started using the main line from Marleybone and avoiding the others completely. I was by far and away not the only one who got onto it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 