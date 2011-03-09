Seems almost like Everton are building an entire stadium quicker than our one stand. They completed most of the 4 sides.
Slow decision making has initially cost us £20M, this should have been done over the covid break.
Anfield Road Stand is supposed to be finished 1st week of August for tests. It's looking unlikely at the moment for it to be fully open.
This was the start of construction less than two years ago. BMD is programmed for 37 month build.
Current state of Bramley Moore Dock
A long, long way to go before that's anywhere near finished.
BMD 12 stage programme:
Stage 1 – Site preparation including establishment of hoardings, protection of listed structures, dock wall repairs, fish transfer, construction of permanent northern isolation structure, dock infilling, material compaction and installation of geotextile membrane.
Stage 2 – Substructure including piling
Stage 3 – Superstructure concrete works for East and West stands
Stage 4 – Steelwork and precast terracing
Stage 5 – Roof steelwork
Stage 6 – Construction of the polycarbonate roof and mesh cladding to the barrel roofing system.
Stage 7 – Façade works including secondary steel, brickwork piers, glazing, and mesh and brick infills between brick piers, doors, gates turnstiles, etc.
Stage 8 – Mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation, internal fit out works including installation of lifts & escalators fit-out of accommodation, corporate spaces, concessions, concourses and bowl including seating.
Stage 9 – Pitch works.
Stage 10 – Excavation of new Western Water Channel.
Stage 11 – External works including hard and soft landscaping and completion of Regent Road wall openings.
Stage 12 – Testing, commissioning and move to fully operational.
At the moment they're still working on stages 4 and 5 with a bit of Stage 6 overlapping.
And in construction it's all about sequencing not just the scale of the project. Building a single stand isn't significantly quicker than building a stadium and can take longer as the site is restricted and works have to stop and start for matches.