This does just look like such a cheap Meccano set of a stadium. Really doesn't appeal at all, but then I suppose they have modest standards.



The one thing I'll say for it is that it will hands-down be better than Goodison for them. I've been in every stand at Goodison and it's truly shocking. It was on my first visit there in the mid 70s and it still is today.I spent some time at Anfield last week then drove past Goodison on the way back. Goodison looks like a tiny, crumbling relic in comparison. As we all know, the facilities they do have there are archaic too. So as poor a location in practical terms as BMD is, and as much as it's just another generic bowl with a fancy shaped roof, it will still be an improvement on the ramshackle shed they currently occupy.Contrary to the post yesterday suggesting they are making more progress on BMD than we are on the ARE, driving past last night it was clear they are still only at Stage 5 on the 12 step build programme Alan posted.It's interesting also that whilst the ARE is being built with actual bricks, which take time and skill to lay, BMD 'brickwork' is just cheap and quick false brick panelling that goes on really quickly.Regardless of the date the ARE is fully finished, LFC will be playing in front of over 60,000 this year. Everton? Well who knows when or if they'll hoof their first ball into the Mersey? It certainly won't be this year. I may not be next year either. They still need to find hundreds of millions in funding yet, too.