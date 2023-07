Gang of nonces. Ruined my childhood memories they did.



Stuart Hall doing "It's a Royal Knockout" with Prince Andrew now seems even more sus. Never mind Saville and Glitter.



Sidebar: just read up on Jonathan King as he was the first one to go down. There have recently been big question marks over how solid that conviction was after a series of trials against King collapsed in 2018. Seems the police tried to stitch him up.