Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3960 on: June 30, 2023, 08:49:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2023, 08:44:47 am
Its fine for me depth wise, even with the seat, the rail has made standing feel a lot better than it was before they went in, its width wise, people are a lot bigger these days than when I started going and there just isn't the room in the rows to get more more people in.

What do you think Operation Anfield Exercise has been about for the last few years?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3961 on: June 30, 2023, 09:12:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2023, 08:44:47 am
Its fine for me depth wise, even with the seat, the rail has made standing feel a lot better than it was before they went in, its width wise, people are a lot bigger these days than when I started going and there just isn't the room in the rows to get more more people in.

I believe the way its done is a smaller step is put in (so you halve the standing depth) and you have two rows of standing between each barrier.

Obv not all current stands or seat/barrier configurations could handle this.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3962 on: June 30, 2023, 09:49:35 am »
Quote from: emitime on June 30, 2023, 08:49:07 am
What do you think Operation Anfield Exercise has been about for the last few years?

Yes its a practice, but as an ex fire marshall in a 15 floor building, who has been through numerous full evacuation drills, I can tell you that the idea and the reality are totally different, because there is no way you can evacuate the Kop in a reasonable period of time and certainly not the 2 to 3 minutes the club claims.

Quote from: CraigDS on June 30, 2023, 09:12:34 am
I believe the way its done is a smaller step is put in (so you halve the standing depth) and you have two rows of standing between each barrier.

Obv not all current stands or seat/barrier configurations could handle this.

I'd have to see and experience a mock up first hand using the Kop to gauge how comfortable I felt. I grew up being a sardine in the old Kop, like many on here I've been in the Kop when it well exceeded the 24,000 it was supposed to hold, but I was a skinny fucker then, fuck we were all skinnier when the new Kop opened, I was a hell of a lot fitter, not sure i'd like it now. Its bad enough now pre game/HT/late on letting people out of the row, I use the steps seat and I find it easier to step out into the steps than people try and squeeze past me. I just can't picture how you'd get the current fatties in there.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3963 on: June 30, 2023, 10:14:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2023, 09:49:35 am
Yes its a practice, but as an ex fire marshall in a 15 floor building, who has been through numerous full evacuation drills, I can tell you that the idea and the reality are totally different, because there is no way you can evacuate the Kop in a reasonable period of time and certainly not the 2 to 3 minutes the club claims.

Was more of a fat joke than earnest discussion on fire safety to be honest.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3964 on: June 30, 2023, 01:14:10 pm »
Quote from: emitime on June 30, 2023, 10:14:41 am
Was more of a fat joke than earnest discussion on fire safety to be honest.

;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3965 on: June 30, 2023, 01:29:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 30, 2023, 09:49:35 am
but as an ex fire marshall



Woof!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3966 on: June 30, 2023, 06:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on June 29, 2023, 09:30:38 am

Because you'd be able to fit in a larger number of rows total if the stand was higher/steeper.

You can’t because the row spacing on the x-axis won’t change. The line is longer but you have the same number of rows. In fact if you knock down the existing Kop and rebuild at a steeper angle the number of rows would go down because you can’t build at the same density.

A new build Kop on the same footprint would reduce capacity whatever the rake.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3967 on: June 30, 2023, 07:47:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 26, 2023, 11:42:23 am
Yeah they needed redeveloping, and rather than the club doing it and then renting them out at modest rates (and protecting the access to that land if it was ever needed in the distant future) he decided to sell them for £1 each to private landlords.

and people call FSG bad owners!!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3968 on: July 1, 2023, 11:24:48 am »
Quote from: LiamG on June 30, 2023, 07:47:52 pm
and people call FSG bad owners!!

Yes but, apart from the ARE, main stand and training complex, what have FSG tangibly done?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3969 on: July 1, 2023, 04:50:19 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July  1, 2023, 11:24:48 am
Yes but, apart from the ARE, main stand and training complex, what have FSG tangibly done?

Leave the FSG shit on the other thread please its toxic enough without bringing it on here.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3970 on: July 1, 2023, 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July  1, 2023, 11:24:48 am
Yes but, apart from the ARE, main stand and training complex, what have FSG tangibly done?

Their altruism knows no bounds, have always put supporters first!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3971 on: July 1, 2023, 08:16:32 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on July  1, 2023, 04:56:57 pm
Their altruism knows no bounds, have always put supporters first!

After decades of looking at a 1970s main stand and minute ARE, they delivered.  The sum total improvement of the years before was the Centenary. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3972 on: July 1, 2023, 08:22:50 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July  1, 2023, 08:16:32 pm
After decades of looking at a 1970s main stand and minute ARE, they delivered.  The sum total improvement of the years before was the Centenary.

Unfortunately a lot of the stadium issues goes back further to David moores, the stadium was tired and these two stands are a major upgrade, I still hope at some point they can find a way to upgrade the other two stands I know the obstacles involved though.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3973 on: July 1, 2023, 10:15:28 pm »
Does anyone have any inside knowledge on if the Bournemouth game will be going ahead ? Need to know when to be back from my holiday ;)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3974 on: July 2, 2023, 12:06:04 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on July  1, 2023, 08:22:50 pm
Unfortunately a lot of the stadium issues goes back further to David moores, the stadium was tired and these two stands are a major upgrade, I still hope at some point they can find a way to upgrade the other two stands I know the obstacles involved though.

Agree with all of that.

What was the issue with Moores?  From afar non-Scousers through the decades felt we were spoilt by an immensely wealthy family.  [Im aware of the dual connection with the Bitters].  Trawling through Liverpool accounts now going back to the 70s, I cant see any evidence of shareholder cash injections by loan or share issues into LFC.

Edit: looking online, he increasing couldnt compete with other PL owners. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3975 on: July 2, 2023, 09:31:44 am »
Moores was wealthy by the standards of football ownership in the 70s and 80s, but not compared to the billionaire hedge fund and oil-state ownership that we see today. I think the bigger issue was his lack of vision and business acumen to take the club forward, and the failure to appoint people to key roles in the club who were able to assist him in that regard.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3976 on: July 2, 2023, 09:46:47 am »
Quote from: 18 yard line on July  2, 2023, 09:31:44 am
Moores was wealthy by the standards of football ownership in the 70s and 80s, but not compared to the billionaire hedge fund and oil-state ownership that we see today. I think the bigger issue was his lack of vision and business acumen to take the club forward, and the failure to appoint people to key roles in the club who were able to assist him in that regard.

Unpleasant to admit, but by the mid 90s Manure were a well oiled commercial machine, exploiting to the maximum success on the pitch and Sky exposure.  Im not talking about the tiny margin made by clubs themselves on shirt sales, but sponsorship and commercial income.

We didnt do this until FSG took over.  Thats not hearsay, the commercial income line in the audited accounts show numbers in the Moores and crooks eras a fraction of what they are now.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3977 on: July 2, 2023, 11:20:47 am »
Quote from: jaygraham on July  1, 2023, 10:15:28 pm
Does anyone have any inside knowledge on if the Bournemouth game will be going ahead ? Need to know when to be back from my holiday ;)

It will. Theyll just board off the building site areas which will be finished over autumn and winter. Just like the main stand which was completed 5 months into the season.

Edit: actually the build was finished at the end of the season.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/262361-anfield-s-main-stand-nears-completion
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #3978 on: July 2, 2023, 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on June 14, 2021, 07:39:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/atZO2_i6Chw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/atZO2_i6Chw</a>


Remember when all we had was this guy telling us there was a big hole.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #3979 on: July 2, 2023, 11:11:06 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on July  2, 2023, 09:57:57 pm
Remember when all we had was this guy telling us there was a big hole.

I gutted with the lack of progress, the new stand looks like the old  :(
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #3980 on: July 3, 2023, 11:08:46 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on July  2, 2023, 09:57:57 pm
Remember when all we had was this guy telling us there was a big hole.

Comedy gold
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3981 on: July 3, 2023, 11:10:08 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3982 on: July 4, 2023, 01:43:11 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 26, 2023, 09:59:50 am
And to think the club used to own all that side of Skerries and Parry sold them all for £1 each.

Parry the ultimate visionary. God knows how he's been successful because from what I've seen or read, his decision making at times was laughable
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3983 on: July 5, 2023, 07:05:30 pm »
Still loads to do inside the stand

https://youtu.be/yLSgwVsbapA

But the view from the corporate hospitality suites are amazing (nit that I will ever be in them!)

Its coming along though.  The concourses should be much quicker to fit out
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3984 on: July 5, 2023, 07:40:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  5, 2023, 07:05:30 pm
Still loads to do inside the stand

https://youtu.be/yLSgwVsbapA

But the view from the corporate hospitality suites are amazing (nit that I will ever be in them!)

Its coming along though.  The concourses should be much quicker to fit out
Flying up.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3985 on: July 6, 2023, 11:50:46 pm »
Pitch is really drying up now.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3986 on: July 7, 2023, 12:40:08 am »
Quote from: elbow on July  6, 2023, 11:50:46 pm
Pitch is really drying up now.
Well and truly dug up and ready for a relay.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3987 on: July 7, 2023, 11:48:41 am »
I wonder if they'll switch the layout around for concerts/events so the stage is at the Kop end?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3988 on: July 7, 2023, 03:02:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July  7, 2023, 11:48:41 am
I wonder if they'll switch the layout around for concerts/events so the stage is at the Kop end?
Bit of speculation in the Taylor Swift thread over that. Somebody thought that was likely. Shouldnt have long to find out as tickets on sale next week
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3989 on: July 7, 2023, 03:20:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  7, 2023, 03:02:41 pm
Bit of speculation in the Taylor Swift thread over that. Somebody thought that was likely. Shouldnt have long to find out as tickets on sale next week
The ticket pricing plan they released when you registered showed that (at least for Taylor Swift) the stage was still in front of the new anny but there was some seats incredibly in the new anny at the sides of the stage..
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3990 on: July 7, 2023, 04:27:16 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July  7, 2023, 03:20:37 pm
The ticket pricing plan they released when you registered showed that (at least for Taylor Swift) the stage was still in front of the new anny but there was some seats incredibly in the new anny at the sides of the stage..
My wife went to one of her previous shows (Atlanta), and the stage is set up so that they can sell the maximum number of tickets and even folks on the sides/back will get a good experience. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3991 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm »
A Mister Drone update, looking at the ARE from above the Kop.

https://youtu.be/LZqNdNZ3hHw
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3992 on: Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm »
Nice from Mr Drone that, really good footage.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3993 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm »
Cant believe no ones done that sooner.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 12:29:27 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Cant believe no ones done that sooner.
Aye, once the roof was installed, the work under it could have been seen better from that angle. I think I saw one of the occasional youtube drone operators do it a while ago.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3995 on: Today at 12:39:10 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:29:27 am
Aye, once the roof was installed, the work under it could have been seen better from that angle. I think I saw one of the occasional youtube drone operators do it a while ago.
I think they tried to get that angle but couldn't get low enough due to them losing signal with their drones. No doubt because the monster new stand was in the way and they were standing down the slope away from the ground in the car park or in the park itself towards Priory Road.

Going at it from the higher position of Walton Breck, and over the lower roof of the Kop makes it possible. It's a no brainer when you think about it, but it never crossed my mind either. 🙃
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3996 on: Today at 08:38:03 am »
Could go one better and stand in line with the gap between the main stand and ARE. Could probably get the drone onto the pitch.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3997 on: Today at 09:00:35 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July  2, 2023, 09:46:47 am
Unpleasant to admit, but by the mid 90s Manure were a well oiled commercial machine, exploiting to the maximum success on the pitch and Sky exposure.  Im not talking about the tiny margin made by clubs themselves on shirt sales, but sponsorship and commercial income.

We didnt do this until FSG took over.  Thats not hearsay, the commercial income line in the audited accounts show numbers in the Moores and crooks eras a fraction of what they are now.

Moores' problem was he wasn't actually a businessman. He was born into and inherited a business empire, but he had no clue how to run one. He never did anything but "steady as she goes" - it's little wonder Littlewoods also stagnated as LFC itself did.

Even the Cancers were shocked at how backwards the club was commercially.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3998 on: Today at 12:53:29 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on July  1, 2023, 11:24:48 am
Yes but, apart from the ARE, main stand and training complex, what have FSG tangibly done?
So apart from redeveloping the ground, increasing capacity, building a state of the art training facility, boosting commercial revenue massively, hiring Jurgen, improving the squad and winning everything there is to win... What have the Romans ever done for us?  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3999 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kenny on Today at 12:53:29 pm
So apart from redeveloping the ground, increasing capacity, building a state of the art training facility, boosting commercial revenue massively, hiring Jurgen, improving the squad and winning everything there is to win... What have the Romans ever done for us?  ;D ;D ;D

Talking of the Romans.  In the 70's/80's, Stuart Hall at 5 o'clock on Saturdays often reported from Anfield after witnessing another Reds onslaught, he referred to Anfield "the Colosseum".

Whatever happened to him?

 
