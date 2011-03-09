What do you think Operation Anfield Exercise has been about for the last few years?



I believe the way its done is a smaller step is put in (so you halve the standing depth) and you have two rows of standing between each barrier.



Obv not all current stands or seat/barrier configurations could handle this.



Yes its a practice, but as an ex fire marshall in a 15 floor building, who has been through numerous full evacuation drills, I can tell you that the idea and the reality are totally different, because there is no way you can evacuate the Kop in a reasonable period of time and certainly not the 2 to 3 minutes the club claims.I'd have to see and experience a mock up first hand using the Kop to gauge how comfortable I felt. I grew up being a sardine in the old Kop, like many on here I've been in the Kop when it well exceeded the 24,000 it was supposed to hold, but I was a skinny fucker then, fuck we were all skinnier when the new Kop opened, I was a hell of a lot fitter, not sure i'd like it now. Its bad enough now pre game/HT/late on letting people out of the row, I use the steps seat and I find it easier to step out into the steps than people try and squeeze past me. I just can't picture how you'd get the current fatties in there.