Its fine for me depth wise, even with the seat, the rail has made standing feel a lot better than it was before they went in, its width wise, people are a lot bigger these days than when I started going and there just isn't the room in the rows to get more more people in.

What do you think Operation Anfield Exercise has been about for the last few years?
Its fine for me depth wise, even with the seat, the rail has made standing feel a lot better than it was before they went in, its width wise, people are a lot bigger these days than when I started going and there just isn't the room in the rows to get more more people in.

I believe the way its done is a smaller step is put in (so you halve the standing depth) and you have two rows of standing between each barrier.

Obv not all current stands or seat/barrier configurations could handle this.
What do you think Operation Anfield Exercise has been about for the last few years?

Yes its a practice, but as an ex fire marshall in a 15 floor building, who has been through numerous full evacuation drills, I can tell you that the idea and the reality are totally different, because there is no way you can evacuate the Kop in a reasonable period of time and certainly not the 2 to 3 minutes the club claims.

I believe the way its done is a smaller step is put in (so you halve the standing depth) and you have two rows of standing between each barrier.

Obv not all current stands or seat/barrier configurations could handle this.

I'd have to see and experience a mock up first hand using the Kop to gauge how comfortable I felt. I grew up being a sardine in the old Kop, like many on here I've been in the Kop when it well exceeded the 24,000 it was supposed to hold, but I was a skinny fucker then, fuck we were all skinnier when the new Kop opened, I was a hell of a lot fitter, not sure i'd like it now. Its bad enough now pre game/HT/late on letting people out of the row, I use the steps seat and I find it easier to step out into the steps than people try and squeeze past me. I just can't picture how you'd get the current fatties in there.
