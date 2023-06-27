No I believe it will stay as it is as the location for the stage trucks etc will be at the Annie Rd end as theres no room to site them at the Kop end



Also, there is something attractive about being on the Kop, even for people more concerned with music than football. My friend is a bluenose (a proper one, not a bitter) and she went to a concert at Anfield and was sending me lots of pictures of herself on the Kop.Having Anfield open for concerts then having the most famous end in world football closed just doesn't feel right.Artists don't just play Anfield because it's there. They also play it for what it is. The history of the Kop is intertwined with music, and I suspect artists like playing towards it just as much as many music fans like sitting on it to watch shows.